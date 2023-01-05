The world is a crazy place. Our society is wild and the list of things we consider “acceptable” changes by the minute. On this show, figure skating champion tur... More
Second Chances
Do people deserve second chances? Or once the trust is gone, it's gone for good? Have you ever been the person wanting a second chance because there has been a misunderstand? This week Danielle and Adam normalize giving second chances. "I believe if someone needs a second chance trust has been broken in some type of way and once you break someone's trust it is diffiuclt to mend that, it's not impossible but it is difficult to mend it."
5/15/2023
45:51
Expressing Emotions
Why do we hide our emotions from people? Whether it be sadness, glee, happiness, or anger. What made you feel that way? Have you ever tried to get someone to open up who wasn't willing to? This week Danielle and Adam normalize expressing eomtions. "I know people can't die of a broken heart, but the stress and the pain you don't release is poison to the body."
5/8/2023
42:20
Therapy
Are there things bubbling up inside of you and you don't know where to turn or who to go to? How does that make you feel? How do you go about choosing a therapist? This week Danielle and Adam rip the bandaid off and normalize therapy. "Therapy is also just not easy in general, it's nice to be able to go in and explode about yourself in different ways with talking and venting."
5/1/2023
58:44
Religion & Spirituality
How does religion and spirituality play a role in your life? Has it been your experience been positive or negative? This week Danielle and Adam normalize religion and spirituality. "It's always left a weird taste in my mouth in terms of how people showed up in religion."
4/24/2023
1:07:31
Finances
Why is it always so awkward to talk about your finances? Do you know what to do when it comes to saving? Investments? Or even filing your taxes? What are the steps you take to build good credit? This week Danielle and Adam normalize finances. "There's a balance for saving for tomorrow and living for today."
