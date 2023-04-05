In this podcast Dr Mathias Nordvig (Nordic Studies Professor at University Colorado Boulder) and Daniel Farrand (Co-owner of Horns of Odin) sit down and discuss... More
Available Episodes
5 of 167
Ep 160 - Destiny Is All With Eivør And Alexander Dreymon
In this week's episode, Dan is joined by the illustrious Eivør to discuss her extensive career in music and how it led her to work on The Last Kingdom. The amazing Alexander Dreymon joins them half way through to talk about Eivør's new album and some extra insight's into his time on set. ------------------------------------------------Follow Eivør on Instagram:@eivormusicFollow the Podcast on Instagram:@nordicmythologypodcastIf you like what we do, and would like to be in the audience for live streams of new episodes to ask questions please consider supporting us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NordicMythologypodcastCheck out Dan's company, Horns of Odin, and the wide range of handmade items inspired by Nordic Mythology and the Viking Age. Visit: https://www.hornsofodin.comSupport the show
5/18/2023
1:34:44
Ep 159 - Slavic Mythology With Leszek Gardela
In this week's episode, Dan is joined by Leszek Gardela to discuss some of the Slavic Myths and how they may relate to Nordic Mythology. This episode features a lot of show and tell!------------------------------------------------Follow the Podcast on Instagram:@nordicmythologypodcastIf you like what we do, and would like to be in the audience for live streams of new episodes to ask questions please consider supporting us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NordicMythologypodcastCheck out Dan's company, Horns of Odin, and the wide range of handmade items inspired by Nordic Mythology and the Viking Age. Visit: https://www.hornsofodin.comSupport the show
5/11/2023
1:45:25
Storytime Ep 05 - Frithiof's Saga Part 3 With Jonas Lorentzen
In this week's episode, Dan and Jonas Continue their fun and chaotic reading of Frithiof's Saga and as always rants occur!------------------------------------------------Follow the Jonas/ Nebala on Instagram:@jonaslorentzenmusic / @nebalamusicFollow the Podcast on Instagram:@nordicmythologypodcastIf you like what we do, and would like to be in the audience for live streams of new episodes to ask questions please consider supporting us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NordicMythologypodcastCheck out Dan's company, Horns of Odin, and the wide range of handmade items inspired by Nordic Mythology and the Viking Age. Visit: https://www.hornsofodin.comSupport the show
5/9/2023
40:29
Ep 158 - Valheim With Lee Williams
In this week's episode, Dan is joined by Lee William the Lore writer for the highly rated video game Valheim!------------------------------------------------Follow the Valheim on Instagram:@valheim_officialFollow the Lee on twitter:@wiwyumsFollow the Podcast on Instagram:@nordicmythologypodcastIf you like what we do, and would like to be in the audience for live streams of new episodes to ask questions please consider supporting us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NordicMythologypodcastCheck out Dan's company, Horns of Odin, and the wide range of handmade items inspired by Nordic Mythology and the Viking Age. Visit: https://www.hornsofodin.comSupport the show
5/4/2023
1:11:53
Ep 157 - Inside The British Museum With Richard Wakeman
In this week's episode, Dan is joined by the remarkable Richard Wakeman. While they talk about all things British museum related!------------------------------------------------Follow the Richard on Instagram:@richardkwakemanFollow the Podcast on Instagram:@nordicmythologypodcastIf you like what we do, and would like to be in the audience for live streams of new episodes to ask questions please consider supporting us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NordicMythologypodcastCheck out Dan's company, Horns of Odin, and the wide range of handmade items inspired by Nordic Mythology and the Viking Age. Visit: https://www.hornsofodin.comSupport the show
In this podcast Dr Mathias Nordvig (Nordic Studies Professor at University Colorado Boulder) and Daniel Farrand (Co-owner of Horns of Odin) sit down and discuss various topics from the Viking Age and Norse Mythology.