Episode 9: There is Courage in Community.

Episode 9: There is Courage in Community.For this episode, I delve into stand-up comedy, which seems like the loneliest of professions but actually thrives because of its strong community. And two amazing artists join me on the show — Ophira Eisenberg and Bethany Van Delft. Ophira was the host of the long-running NPR show “Ask Me Another” and just launched her new podcast, “Parenting is a Joke.” Bethany is a performer and a producer at the Boston Comedy and Women in Comedy Festivals and was named Boston’s Best Comedian several times. It’s a very funny and not to be missed episode. Ophira Eisenberg Watch her comedy special: Plant-Based Jokes Listen to her podcast: Parenting is a Joke Visit her website: ophiraeisenberg.com Follow her on social media: @ophirae Bethany Van Delft Listen to her debut album on Spotify: I am Not a Llama Visit her website: https://www.bethanyvandelft.com And follow her on instagram @BethanyVanDelft