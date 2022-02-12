conversations about creativity and the courage to take the unconventional path More
Episode 1: It’s all about Connection
Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Amy Grant kicks off Season Two with an in-depth conversation about how she’s sustained her more than 40-year career. For her, it’s all about connection — with herself and with her community. She also talks about falling in love with the creative process, the importance of making art even if no one sees it, and her journey to recover her voice after she thought she’d lost everything.Check out Amy’s tour dates here.Listen to her songs “Trees We’ll Never See” and "What You Heard."Other artists mentioned:Leslie SatcherMarshall AltmanCory Asbury
6/1/2023
46:45
Episode 10: Make Art Now
In our final episode of the season, I talk with Harris III, who shares his unexpected journey as a professional magician, storyteller, author, and the director and curator of the Story Gatherings, an international conference on storytelling. We talk about misusing our imaginations, the importance of wow and how, and the lifesaving power of art. To be the first to know when Season Two will drop, join the mailing list. Learn more about Harris here. And find out about the Story Gatherings here.
12/19/2022
43:49
Episode 9: There is Courage in Community.
For this episode, I delve into stand-up comedy, which seems like the loneliest of professions but actually thrives because of its strong community. And two amazing artists join me on the show — Ophira Eisenberg and Bethany Van Delft. Ophira was the host of the long-running NPR show "Ask Me Another" and just launched her new podcast, "Parenting is a Joke." Bethany is a performer and a producer at the Boston Comedy and Women in Comedy Festivals and was named Boston's Best Comedian several times. It's a very funny and not to be missed episode. Ophira Eisenberg Watch her comedy special: Plant-Based Jokes Listen to her podcast: Parenting is a Joke Visit her website: ophiraeisenberg.com Follow her on social media: @ophirae Bethany Van Delft Listen to her debut album on Spotify: I am Not a Llama Visit her website: https://www.bethanyvandelft.com And follow her on instagram @BethanyVanDelft
12/2/2022
49:06
Episode 8: Failure is Your Friend.
Hilary Graham is one of the hardest working artists I know and she's learned to build failure into her writing process. Her talent and perseverance has landed her in Hollywood, where she's worked on some of the top shows, including "Bones"and "Orange is the New Black," and she was the show runner for the Netflix series "Social Distance." Join us as she talks about overcoming obstacles and the challenges and rewards of writing for TV and film.Follow Hilary on Instagram @HilaryGraham.Watch Social DistanceCheck out Brad Montague's workLearn more about:Ross McElweeRob MossJenji KohanAnd a blast from the past: Stephen J. Cannell title card
11/17/2022
34:07
Episode 7: Constraints are Opportunities.
International award-winning puppeteer Dan Hurlin talks about starting a successful theater at age 10, how financial constraints prompted him to create a solo show where he played a cast of 60 characters, his love of toy theaters and puppets, and his new approach to puppetry.The music in this episode is from "Disfarmer" and was composed by Dan Moses Schreier.Go to triciaroseburt.com for links to Dan's work. Check out Dan's website.View an excerpt from Disfarmer.See the trailer for the documentary Puppet.Learn about Nathanael West.Explore the work of John Cage.See Julia Jacquette's work.