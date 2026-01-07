Self-Love, Family, and Healthy Boundaries: A Conversation with Vanessa Lachey
1/07/2026 | 53 mins.
In this second episode of the premiere season of No Room For Small Talk, Host Liz Hernandez welcomes actress and model Vanessa Lachey for a heartfelt discussion about resilience, self-care, and the multifaceted nature of success. Vanessa opens up about her personal journey, revealing how her past experiences have shaped her into the person she is today. As the conversation unfolds, Vanessa reflects on her experiences with fame and how it has impacted her self-identity. She candidly discusses the challenges of navigating public perception and the importance of authenticity in a world filled with expectations. Her insights serve as a reminder that vulnerability can be a source of strength and connection.
David Kessler on Embracing Grief: Lessons from Love and Loss
12/09/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
In this premiere episode of No Room For Small Talk, host Liz Hernandez engages in a profound conversation with grief expert David Kessler, exploring the depths of grief, love, and self-worth. Together, they discuss the stages of grief, the importance of self-love, and the transformative power of grief in our lives. David shares personal insights from his journey, emphasizing that grief is not just about loss but also about the love we carry for those we've lost. Tune in for a heartfelt exploration of healing, connection, and the meaning we find in our experiences.Chapters:(00:00) Introduction(05:59) Understanding the Stages of Grief(14:14) Fear, Death, and the Pressure to Move On(21:18) Pain vs. Suffering: Navigating Grief(26:40) The Buffalo Analogy: Running Towards Grief(30:25) The Impact of Unwitnessed Grief(33:48) Deathbed Phenomena: Insights from the Dying(40:13) Finding Meaning in Small Moments(44:53) The Longevity of Grief(49:16) Navigating Grief in Everyday Life(53:03) Healthy Boundaries in a Grieving World
No Room For Small Talk with Liz Hernandez (TRAILER)
12/01/2025 | 1 mins.
A collaboration between WORDAFUL and FYI, No Room For Small Talk is a transformative podcast where genuine conversations take center stage. Each episode begins with a roll of the WORDAFUL card game die that selects the theme, then unfolds into intimate, intentional storytelling that goes deeper than the surface.Hosted by Liz Hernandez, the show blends the spirit of WORDAFUL with FYI's innovative AI, sparking theme-driven dialogues with experts, creatives, and culture shapers. The result: amplified voices, authentic connection, and tools that inspire healing, self-discovery, and growth.
