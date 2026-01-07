No Room for Small Talk with Liz Hernandez

In this premiere episode of No Room For Small Talk, host Liz Hernandez engages in a profound conversation with grief expert David Kessler, exploring the depths of grief, love, and self-worth. Together, they discuss the stages of grief, the importance of self-love, and the transformative power of grief in our lives. David shares personal insights from his journey, emphasizing that grief is not just about loss but also about the love we carry for those we've lost. Tune in for a heartfelt exploration of healing, connection, and the meaning we find in our experiences.Chapters:(00:00) Introduction(05:59) Understanding the Stages of Grief(14:14) Fear, Death, and the Pressure to Move On(21:18) Pain vs. Suffering: Navigating Grief(26:40) The Buffalo Analogy: Running Towards Grief(30:25) The Impact of Unwitnessed Grief(33:48) Deathbed Phenomena: Insights from the Dying(40:13) Finding Meaning in Small Moments(44:53) The Longevity of Grief(49:16) Navigating Grief in Everyday Life(53:03) Healthy Boundaries in a Grieving WorldFind out more about David Kessler and his work at Grief.comKeep the conversation going with your friends and family with ⁠WORDAFUL The Game: No Room For Small Talk⁠Follow Liz Hernandez and Wordaful on InstagramYou can see a video version of this conversation shot at will.i.am’s FYI.AI campus in Los Angeles on the FYI YouTube channel