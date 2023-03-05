Where We've Been and Where We're Going

In the first episode of the No Doubt About It Podcast we take a look back at where we've been since the election of 2022 and where we are going with this new media venture. Show highlights include:How Mark's girlfriend caught his wife's bouquet on her wedding day. Krysty explains how she kept Mark's Troy Aikman jersey from adorning the living room wall.Krysty and Mark explain why they might not be married.The Ronchetti family talking about what happened in the 2022 Governor's election. Ava asks Mark if he regrets running for Governor of New Mexico.And the whole family talks about how to keep your faith in God when your best laid plans fail.Website: https://www.nodoubtaboutitpodcast.com/Twitter: @nodoubtpodcastFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/NoDoubtAboutItPod/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/markronchettinm/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D