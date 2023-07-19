What’s Behind LA’s Homeless Count Numbers?

Last year, the growth of homelessness in LA slowed for the first time in years, but new countywide data shows that trend reversing. What’s driving that dynamic — and how can LA address it?Nithya talks about the new numbers, lessons learned from another city that’s had success fighting homelessness, bureaucratic blockages, the massive changes in LA’s leadership over the last year, and a “cage match” dinner party in Vanity Fair. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.