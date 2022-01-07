The third Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast helps you strengthen your mentoring relationship... More
S3E7: Structural interventions around mentoring
The third Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast helps you strengthen your mentoring relationships with tools and advice from both trainees and faculty. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the last episode of the season, we focus on structural interventions around mentoring. Mentorship doesn’t happen in a vacuum—what can program directors, department chairs, and other institutional leaders do to create an environment in which supportive mentorship thrives?Featuring Sherilynn Black PhD - Associate Vice Provost for Faculty Advancement, Duke University; Beronda Montgomery, PhD –Professor of Biology & Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College, Grinnell College; and Thomas Schwarz, PhD - Professor, Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital.ResourcesBurroughs Welcome fund: https://www.bwfund.org/funding-opportunities/diversity-in-science/HHMI Gillian Fellowship for Advanced Study: https://www.hhmi.org/science-education/programs/gilliam-fellowships-advanced-study Center for the Improvement of Mentored Experiences in Research (CIMER): https://cimerproject.org/ NOTE: Create a FREE account in the Portal to access a library of resources, tools, and instructional materials on mentoring“Lessons from Plants” by Dr. Beronda Montgomery: https://www.berondamontgomery.com/lessonsfromplants/ Montgomery, Beronda L. "Academic leadership: gatekeeping or groundskeeping?." The Journal of Values-Based Leadership 13.2 (2020): 16. http://dx.doi.org/10.22543/0733.132.1316 Culturally Aware Mentorship webinar with Dr. Sherilynn Black and Dr. Angela Byars-Winston: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt38C2l-o2o Womack, Veronica Y., et al. "Culturally aware mentorship: Lasting impacts of a novel intervention on academic administrators and faculty." PloS one 15.8 (2020): e0236983. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0236983 Initiative for Maximizing Student Development (IMSD) Program (T32): https://www.nigms.nih.gov/Training/IMSD/ Transcript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.
7/15/2022
43:52
S3E6: Becoming a mentor
The third Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast helps you strengthen your mentoring relationships with tools and advice from both trainees and faculty. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the sixth episode of the season, we focus on moving from mentee to mentor, developing your mentoring philosophy, co-mentoring, and culturally aware mentorship.Featuring Ruben Dagda, PhD - Associate Professor, University of Nevada, Reno; Kathryn Graves - Psychology PhD Candidate, Yale University; and Jasmine Quynh Le - Neuroscience PhD Candidate, Brandeis University. ResourcesmyIDP ScienceCareers for drafting an Individual Development Plan: https://myidp.sciencecareers.org/Posse Foundation: https://www.possefoundation.org/ NIH Blueprint Diversity Specialized Predoctoral to Postdoctoral Advancement in Neuroscience (D-SPAN) Award (F99/K00): https://neuroscienceblueprint.nih.gov/training/nih-blueprint-d-span-award-f99k00 National Research Mentoring Network (NRMN): https://nrmnet.net/ Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS): https://www.sacnas.org/ Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students (ABRCMS): https://abrcms.org/ Office for Graduate Student Development & Diversity (OGSDD) at Yale University: https://gsas.yale.edu/diversity/office-graduate-student-development-diversity-ogsdd Creating Significant Learning Experiences: An Integrated Approach to Designing College Courses by L. Dee FinkTranscript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.
7/1/2022
38:26
S3E5: Transitioning out of a mentoring relationship
The third Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast helps you strengthen your mentoring relationships with tools and advice from both trainees and faculty. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the fifth episode of the season, we focus on transitioning out of a mentoring relationship. Even good mentoring relationships can run their course or become ineffective as time goes on. This episode is a conversation about navigating rough patches in mentoring relationships and knowing when and how to move on. Featuring Ismail Ahmed, PhD, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, New York University School of Medicine; Imogen Hurley, PhD, Director, Office of Postdoctoral Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Sharon Mina Noh, PhD, Postdoctoral Scholar, University of California, Irvine.ResourcesSharon references her NSF award. That was the National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Program: https://www.nsfgrfp.org/Imogen referenced that every university should have an Ombuds or Ombudsman Office. For example, the UW-Madison Ombuds office states “The Ombuds Office is a safe place where UW-Madison employees can seek guidance regarding workplace concerns at any time, without fear of reprisal, and at no cost to them. Ombuds provide faculty and staff with a confidential place to collaboratively explore complaints, clarify issues, and consider options and resources to address their concerns. Ombuds are impartial and non-aligned, working to promote fairness in the workplace.” - https://ombuds.wisc.edu/ Transcript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.
6/17/2022
47:11
S3E4: Adaptive mentoring
The third Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast helps you strengthen your mentoring relationships with tools and advice from both trainees and faculty. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the fourth episode of the season, we focus on adaptive and resilient mentoring. While this is an evergreen topic, the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have tested the limits of our mentoring relationships. In this episode, we discuss how mentors and mentees can navigate these challenges.Featuring Theanne Griffith, PhD, Assistant Professor, UC Davis, Sarah Kucenas, PhD, Professor of Biology, University of Virginia, and Raele Robison, PhD, CCC-SLP, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Wisconsin-Madison.ResourcesAron, Arthur, et al. "The experimental generation of interpersonal closeness: A procedure and some preliminary findings." Personality and social psychology bulletin 23.4 (1997): 363-377. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0146167297234003“Building Trust Through Skillful Self-Disclosure” by Lynn Offermann and Lisa Rosh: https://hbr.org/2012/06/instantaneous-intimacy-skillfuResources and articles related to disability/ableism in academia:"How the Unknown Led to Certainty for PhD Student and PH Patient Raele Robison" by Raele Robison: https://phassociation.org/unknown-led-certainty-phd-student-ph-patient-raele-robison/ “Advancing Disability Inclusion in the Scientific Workforce” by Marie A. Bernard: https://diversity.nih.gov/blog/2021-07-21-advancing-disability-inclusion-scientific-workforce “Ableism in Academia”, Edited by Nicole Brown and Jennifer Leigh: https://www.uclpress.co.uk/products/123203“Academia’s ableist culture laid bare” by Kendall Powell: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02695-0“Academia’s ableist mindset needs to change” by Kendall Powell: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02907-7Transcript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.
6/3/2022
38:41
S3E3: How to work with a mentor
The third Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast helps you strengthen your mentoring relationships with tools and advice from both trainees and faculty. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the third episode of the season, we are talking with mentor mentee pairs about how they develop productive relationships, including aligning their expectations and working through challenges. Featuring Avital Rodal, PhD - Associate Professor of Biology, Brandeis University; Matthew Pescosolido, PhD – Postdoctoral Fellow, Brandeis University; Kay Tye, PhD – Professor, Salk Institute for Biological Studies; and Austin Coley, PhD - Postdoctoral Associate, Salk Institute for Biological Studies.ResourcesResources and examples for writing a lab manual:“How to…write a lab handbook” from The Biologist: https://thebiologist.rsb.org.uk/biologist-features/how-to-write-a-lab-handbookLab Manual Resources from OSF: https://osf.io/2xn6z/wiki/Other%20lab%20manual%20resources/“Redesigning our lab practices” by Ari Benjamin: http://kordinglab.com/2019/12/20/lab-redesign.htmlDr. Rodal’s Lab Manual: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1gUtWSk7CqV3syAenEc11rnz4H5-yvU65b48NM46n-Vs/editmyIDP ScienceCareers for drafting an Individual Development Plan: https://myidp.sciencecareers.org/ Center for the Improvement of Mentored Experiences in Research (CIMER) has numerous FREE resources for mentors and mentees, including creating a mentoring compact (login required): https://cimerproject.org/ Season 2 of Building Up the Nerve takes you through the components of a grant application with successful awardees: https://ninds.buzzsprout.com/ Transcript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.
