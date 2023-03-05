Home Podcasts Fiction
Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)
Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories) Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)
Adamant Press
Edited by bestselling, award-winning anthologist John Joseph Adams, NIGHTMARE is a digital magazine of horror and dark fantasy. In its pages, you will find all ...
More
Edited by bestselling, award-winning anthologist John Joseph Adams, NIGHTMARE is a digital magazine of horror and dark fantasy. In its pages, you will find all ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 49
Keith Rosson | Primal Slap
Jeffrey, chin glazed in grease, leans his head over my cubicle wall and asks me what I’m working on. He slurps something from his bento box---the one with his name supposedly written in kanji on the side---and noodles hang trembling from his lips. Jeffrey’s the senior sales associate, which technically makes him my superior. He’s wildly unsavory for a number of reasons; the fact that he insists on eating at his desk every day is pretty high on the list. | ©2023 by Keith Rosson. Narrated by Susan Hanfield.
James Tatam | Jumper
The Rampart Hotel towered into the sky. It was hard to believe the building was once considered the flagship symbol for a new boom in southeast tourism---a boom that lasted as long as these things usually do. Now it was a distastefully modern thing with a square, flat roof somewhere in the grey clouds and a car park that was mostly empty. As Penrick made his way into the lobby and ordered an old fashioned, he wondered if the flagging status of the hotel was the reason it had begun hosting the jumping competition in the first place. | ©2023 by James Tatam. Narrated by Stefan Rudnicki.
Natasha King | Root Canticle
Be honest, now. What did you think you would find? You have ventured all the way to this cellar, meaning you must have first braved the porch balustrade of milk teeth, skirting the welcome mat that parts down the center like a grin. Perhaps you chanced up to the second floor where the beds are heavy beneath the weight of fungal networks spun as fine as silk thread, or into the dining room set for two: plates flexing concave and convex like the thudding of ventricles. | ©2023 by Natasha King. Narrated by Justine Eyre.
Wen-yi Lee | Laura Lau Will Drain You Dry
The day after the picture of your boobs gets sent around the school, a mosquito lands on your tongue and bursts like a ripe cherry. You are crying in the disabled stall of the girls’ bathroom where you took the photo to begin with. You hate that you’re back here, but it’s where you were that day four months ago because it’s the only private mirror in the whole school. It’s exactly the same. Paint-stained, clogged-up sink, graffiti all over the door that you’ve contributed to, no toilet paper on the roll. | ©2023 by Wen-yi Lee. Narrated by Judy Young.
Kristina Ten | The Dizzy Room
Mom and Dad all but forced the games on me. It’s hard to believe now. All you hear about these days is how kids don’t want to play water balloons anymore, don’t want to do sack race, how every year there’s an increase in reported grass allergies, and how in just a couple generations we as a society are going to forget we ever knew how to climb trees. Everyone has those apps that track screen time. Everyone’s tried that thing where the whole family stacks their phones in the middle of the table for a weekly distraction-free dinner, or “DFD.” ©2023 by Kristina Ten. Narrated by Alison Belle Bews.
Show more About Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)
Edited by bestselling, award-winning anthologist John Joseph Adams, NIGHTMARE is a digital magazine of horror and dark fantasy. In its pages, you will find all kinds of horror and dark fantasy, from zombie stories and haunted house tales, to visceral psychological horror. Every month NIGHTMARE will bring you a mix of original fiction and reprints, and featuring a variety of authors: from the bestsellers and award-winners you already know to the best new voices you haven't heard of yet. When you read NIGHTMARE, it is our hope that you'll see where horror comes from, where it is now, and where it's going. The NIGHTMARE podcast, produced by Grammy Award-winning narrator and producer Stefan Rudnicki of Skyboat Media, is presented twice a month, featuring original audio fiction and classic reprints.
Podcast website Listen to Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories), Love, Murder, Florida and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories): Podcasts in Family
Fantasy Magazine - Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)
Fiction, Science Fiction
Education, Self-Improvement
BDC Named Best in SME Digital
News, Business News
News, Entertainment News, True Crime, Health & Fitness, Mental Health
Health & Fitness, Nutrition, Medicine
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Quality Time with Family Ties
TV & Film, Comedy
Video Games, Comedy, Leisure
Dove and Dragon Talking Music and Entertainment
News, Entertainment News, Music, Music Interviews, TV & Film, Film Interviews