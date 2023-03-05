Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories) in the App
Listen to Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories) in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)

Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)

Podcast Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)
Podcast Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)

Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)

Adamant Press
add
Edited by bestselling, award-winning anthologist John Joseph Adams, NIGHTMARE is a digital magazine of horror and dark fantasy. In its pages, you will find all ... More
FictionScience Fiction
Edited by bestselling, award-winning anthologist John Joseph Adams, NIGHTMARE is a digital magazine of horror and dark fantasy. In its pages, you will find all ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 49
  • Keith Rosson | Primal Slap
    Jeffrey, chin glazed in grease, leans his head over my cubicle wall and asks me what I’m working on. He slurps something from his bento box---the one with his name supposedly written in kanji on the side---and noodles hang trembling from his lips. Jeffrey’s the senior sales associate, which technically makes him my superior. He’s wildly unsavory for a number of reasons; the fact that he insists on eating at his desk every day is pretty high on the list. | ©2023 by Keith Rosson. Narrated by Susan Hanfield.
    5/3/2023
    58:59
  • James Tatam | Jumper
    The Rampart Hotel towered into the sky. It was hard to believe the building was once considered the flagship symbol for a new boom in southeast tourism---a boom that lasted as long as these things usually do. Now it was a distastefully modern thing with a square, flat roof somewhere in the grey clouds and a car park that was mostly empty. As Penrick made his way into the lobby and ordered an old fashioned, he wondered if the flagging status of the hotel was the reason it had begun hosting the jumping competition in the first place. | ©2023 by James Tatam. Narrated by Stefan Rudnicki.
    4/19/2023
    37:17
  • Natasha King | Root Canticle
    Be honest, now. What did you think you would find? You have ventured all the way to this cellar, meaning you must have first braved the porch balustrade of milk teeth, skirting the welcome mat that parts down the center like a grin. Perhaps you chanced up to the second floor where the beds are heavy beneath the weight of fungal networks spun as fine as silk thread, or into the dining room set for two: plates flexing concave and convex like the thudding of ventricles. | ©2023 by Natasha King. Narrated by Justine Eyre.
    4/5/2023
    17:10
  • Wen-yi Lee | Laura Lau Will Drain You Dry
    The day after the picture of your boobs gets sent around the school, a mosquito lands on your tongue and bursts like a ripe cherry. You are crying in the disabled stall of the girls’ bathroom where you took the photo to begin with. You hate that you’re back here, but it’s where you were that day four months ago because it’s the only private mirror in the whole school. It’s exactly the same. Paint-stained, clogged-up sink, graffiti all over the door that you’ve contributed to, no toilet paper on the roll. | ©2023 by Wen-yi Lee. Narrated by Judy Young.
    3/22/2023
    20:27
  • Kristina Ten | The Dizzy Room
    Mom and Dad all but forced the games on me. It’s hard to believe now. All you hear about these days is how kids don’t want to play water balloons anymore, don’t want to do sack race, how every year there’s an increase in reported grass allergies, and how in just a couple generations we as a society are going to forget we ever knew how to climb trees. Everyone has those apps that track screen time. Everyone’s tried that thing where the whole family stacks their phones in the middle of the table for a weekly distraction-free dinner, or “DFD.” ©2023 by Kristina Ten. Narrated by Alison Belle Bews.
    3/8/2023
    48:22

More Fiction podcasts

About Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)

Edited by bestselling, award-winning anthologist John Joseph Adams, NIGHTMARE is a digital magazine of horror and dark fantasy. In its pages, you will find all kinds of horror and dark fantasy, from zombie stories and haunted house tales, to visceral psychological horror. Every month NIGHTMARE will bring you a mix of original fiction and reprints, and featuring a variety of authors: from the bestsellers and award-winners you already know to the best new voices you haven't heard of yet. When you read NIGHTMARE, it is our hope that you'll see where horror comes from, where it is now, and where it's going. The NIGHTMARE podcast, produced by Grammy Award-winning narrator and producer Stefan Rudnicki of Skyboat Media, is presented twice a month, featuring original audio fiction and classic reprints.
Podcast website

Listen to Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories), Love, Murder, Florida and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)

Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories)

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Nightmare Magazine - Horror and Dark Fantasy Story Podcast (Audiobook | Short Stories): Podcasts in Family