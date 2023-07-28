Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial in the App
Listen to Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial

Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial

Podcast Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial
Podcast Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial

Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial

True Crime Today
add
Taylor Schabusiness, a 24-year-old from Green Bay, Wisconsin, stands accused of charges as horrific as they are complex. She is facing the grave charge of first...
More
NewsNews CommentaryTrue Crime
Taylor Schabusiness, a 24-year-old from Green Bay, Wisconsin, stands accused of charges as horrific as they are complex. She is facing the grave charge of first...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 37
  • 16: How Did Taylor Schabusiness Become So Evil?
    In a harrowing three-day trial, Taylor Schabusiness, 25, has been found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual assault, and mutilating a corpse in the case of Shad Thyrion's brutal murder and dismemberment. The disturbing events unfolded in February 2022 when Thyrion, 25, was killed and dismembered in his mother's basement. During the trial, the prosecution presented a horrifying sequence of events. They alleged that Schabusiness took advantage of Thyrion during a sexual encounter that turned rough, leading her to strangle him with a chain until he was dead. Shockingly, Schabusiness then engaged in further sexual acts with the lifeless body before dismembering it into several pieces and scattering them throughout the victim's home and a vehicle. The trial commenced with powerful opening statements from the prosecutors and the defense. The defense urged the jury to consider all aspects of the case, emphasizing that stories often have multiple sides. Tara Pakanich, Thyrion's mother, told the court that she was awakened by a knock on her front door at 2:30 a.m. on February 23, 2022. She walked downstairs to see whether Thyrion was there, and when she couldn't find him, she went back upstairs and discovered the bucket with some of her son's remains. Steve Hendricks, Ms. Pakanich's boyfriend, immediately dialed 911. Bodycam video of officers responding to the scene shows them examining the home's basement and sealing the crime scene after confirming the presence of a human head within the bucket. Key testimony came from Dr. Vincent Tranchida, who confirmed that Thyrion's cause of death was strangulation, not a drug overdose as initially suggested. Tranchida described Thyrion's body as "eviscerated," with organs removed. A police officer from the Green Bay Police Department also testified, revealing incriminating evidence found at the scene, including bloody footprints around Schabusiness' van and blood on her hands.  During the trial's third day, the prosecution presented a video recording of Schabusiness' chilling interview with the police on February 23. In the footage, she admitted to strangling Thyrion, providing detailed accounts of the events leading to his death. Shockingly, a photo of notorious Wisconsin serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was found on Schabusiness' phone, indicating her fascination with him. According to the criminal complaint, Schabusiness confessed to investigators that she and Thyrion were using drugs, including meth, at the time of the incident. The trial revealed that she had used knives from the kitchen to carry out the gruesome dismemberment. She claimed she had initially intended to take all the body parts with her but ultimately abandoned the plan due to laziness. Throughout the trial, the state presented 28 witnesses, while the defense had only one witness who could not attend due to a medical issue. Despite a motion for a mistrial, Judge Thomas Walsh denied it. The next trial phase will investigate whether Schabusiness suffered from a mental disease or defect at the time of the killing, possibly influencing her responsibility for the crime. Want to listen to ALL of our podcasts AD-FREE? Subscribe through APPLE PODCASTS, and try it for three days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj Follow Our Other Cases: https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com The latest on Catching the Long Island Serial Killer, Chad & Lori Daybell, The Murder of Ana Walshe, Alex Murdaugh, Bryan Kohberger, Lucy Letby, Kouri Richins, Justice for Harmony Montgomery, The Murder of Stephen Smith, The Murder of Madeline Kingsbury, and much more! Listen at https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com
    7/28/2023
    10:18
  • 17: Trial Of Taylor Schabusiness Day 4 Part 7
    This is our raw continuing coverage of The Taylor Shabusiness Trial. Raw courtroom audio from the hearing and trial of Taylor Shabusiness.   In the quiet community of Green Bay, Wisconsin, a case of macabre violence and unsettling details has thrust 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness into the national spotlight. The charges against her paint a picture of a chilling incident that is as disturbing as it is complex.   Schabusiness stands accused of the gruesome killing of Shad Thyrion, a fellow resident of Green Bay. The prosecution alleges a harrowing series of events involving drug use, sexual abuse, strangulation, and a subsequent act of mutilation that seems ripped from the pages of a crime thriller rather than the tranquil landscapes of Wisconsin.   The charges brought against Schabusiness are weighty. She faces first-degree intentional homicide, accused of having strangled Thyrion. But the cruelty of the alleged act doesn't stop there. Following Thyrion's death, Schabusiness is believed to have embarked on a grisly act of dismemberment, a charge brought against her as mutilating a corpse. The final charge is third-degree sexual assault, based on allegations that Schabusiness engaged in sexual abuse of Thyrion's lifeless body.   What makes this case particularly chilling is the supposed confession by Schabusiness herself. According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Schabusiness admitted to the killing and even expressed a warped sense of pleasure from the act. “Ya I liked it,” she's reported to have said.   The discovery of Thyrion's remains was a shocking revelation of the horrors. His mother found his decapitated head and a male organ in a plastic container in the basement, prompting an immediate call to the authorities. His legs were later discovered in a crockpot box in a vehicle Schabusiness was said to have been driving, while the rest of his body was found in various bags throughout the basement.   Court records indicate that Schabusiness had been equipped with a GPS monitor due to previous criminal charges. At the time of her arrest, she was wearing this monitor, a detail that seems to add a haunting layer to this tragic story.   The case against Taylor Schabusiness presents a sobering reminder of the depths of human cruelty. As the trial proceeds, the community of Green Bay, and indeed the nation, waits for justice to be served. Regardless of the verdict, the shocking events alleged in this case will linger in the minds of many, a tragic testament to a life that ended in such a brutal manner.   Want to listen to ALL of our podcasts AD-FREE? Subscribe through APPLE PODCASTS, and try it for three days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj More On This Case: https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com/category/taylor-schabusiness-trial/ Follow Our Other Cases: https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com The latest on Catching the Long Island Serial Killer, Chad & Lori Daybell, The Murder of Ana Walshe, Alex Murdaugh, Bryan Kohberger, Lucy Letby, Kouri Richins, Justice for Harmony Montgomery, The Murder of Stephen Smith, The Murder of Madeline Kingsbury, and much more! Listen at https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com
    7/28/2023
    8:52
  • 17: Trial Of Taylor Schabusiness Day 4 Part 6
    This is our raw continuing coverage of The Taylor Shabusiness Trial. Raw courtroom audio from the hearing and trial of Taylor Shabusiness.   In the quiet community of Green Bay, Wisconsin, a case of macabre violence and unsettling details has thrust 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness into the national spotlight. The charges against her paint a picture of a chilling incident that is as disturbing as it is complex.   Schabusiness stands accused of the gruesome killing of Shad Thyrion, a fellow resident of Green Bay. The prosecution alleges a harrowing series of events involving drug use, sexual abuse, strangulation, and a subsequent act of mutilation that seems ripped from the pages of a crime thriller rather than the tranquil landscapes of Wisconsin.   The charges brought against Schabusiness are weighty. She faces first-degree intentional homicide, accused of having strangled Thyrion. But the cruelty of the alleged act doesn't stop there. Following Thyrion's death, Schabusiness is believed to have embarked on a grisly act of dismemberment, a charge brought against her as mutilating a corpse. The final charge is third-degree sexual assault, based on allegations that Schabusiness engaged in sexual abuse of Thyrion's lifeless body.   What makes this case particularly chilling is the supposed confession by Schabusiness herself. According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Schabusiness admitted to the killing and even expressed a warped sense of pleasure from the act. “Ya I liked it,” she's reported to have said.    The discovery of Thyrion's remains was a shocking revelation of the horrors. His mother found his decapitated head and a male organ in a plastic container in the basement, prompting an immediate call to the authorities. His legs were later discovered in a crockpot box in a vehicle Schabusiness was said to have been driving, while the rest of his body was found in various bags throughout the basement.    Court records indicate that Schabusiness had been equipped with a GPS monitor due to previous criminal charges. At the time of her arrest, she was wearing this monitor, a detail that seems to add a haunting layer to this tragic story.    The case against Taylor Schabusiness presents a sobering reminder of the depths of human cruelty. As the trial proceeds, the community of Green Bay, and indeed the nation, waits for justice to be served. Regardless of the verdict, the shocking events alleged in this case will linger in the minds of many, a tragic testament to a life that ended in such a brutal manner.    Want to listen to ALL of our podcasts AD-FREE? Subscribe through APPLE PODCASTS, and try it for three days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj More On This Case: https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com/category/taylor-schabusiness-trial/ Follow Our Other Cases: https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com The latest on Catching the Long Island Serial Killer, Chad & Lori Daybell, The Murder of Ana Walshe, Alex Murdaugh, Bryan Kohberger, Lucy Letby, Kouri Richins, Justice for Harmony Montgomery, The Murder of Stephen Smith, The Murder of Madeline Kingsbury, and much more! Listen at https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com
    7/28/2023
    1:14:31
  • 17: Trial Of Taylor Schabusiness Day 4 Part 5
    This is our raw continuing coverage of The Taylor Shabusiness Trial. Raw courtroom audio from the hearing and trial of Taylor Shabusiness.    In the quiet community of Green Bay, Wisconsin, a case of macabre violence and unsettling details has thrust 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness into the national spotlight. The charges against her paint a picture of a chilling incident that is as disturbing as it is complex.    Schabusiness stands accused of the gruesome killing of Shad Thyrion, a fellow resident of Green Bay. The prosecution alleges a harrowing series of events involving drug use, sexual abuse, strangulation, and a subsequent act of mutilation that seems ripped from the pages of a crime thriller rather than the tranquil landscapes of Wisconsin.    The charges brought against Schabusiness are weighty. She faces first-degree intentional homicide, accused of having strangled Thyrion. But the cruelty of the alleged act doesn't stop there. Following Thyrion's death, Schabusiness is believed to have embarked on a grisly act of dismemberment, a charge brought against her as mutilating a corpse. The final charge is third-degree sexual assault, based on allegations that Schabusiness engaged in sexual abuse of Thyrion's lifeless body.    What makes this case particularly chilling is the supposed confession by Schabusiness herself. According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Schabusiness admitted to the killing and even expressed a warped sense of pleasure from the act. “Ya I liked it,” she's reported to have said.    The discovery of Thyrion's remains was a shocking revelation of the horrors. His mother found his decapitated head and a male organ in a plastic container in the basement, prompting an immediate call to the authorities. His legs were later discovered in a crockpot box in a vehicle Schabusiness was said to have been driving, while the rest of his body was found in various bags throughout the basement.    Court records indicate that Schabusiness had been equipped with a GPS monitor due to previous criminal charges. At the time of her arrest, she was wearing this monitor, a detail that seems to add a haunting layer to this tragic story.    The case against Taylor Schabusiness presents a sobering reminder of the depths of human cruelty. As the trial proceeds, the community of Green Bay, and indeed the nation, waits for justice to be served. Regardless of the verdict, the shocking events alleged in this case will linger in the minds of many, a tragic testament to a life that ended in such a brutal manner.    Want to listen to ALL of our podcasts AD-FREE? Subscribe through APPLE PODCASTS, and try it for three days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj More On This Case: https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com/category/taylor-schabusiness-trial/ Follow Our Other Cases: https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com The latest on Catching the Long Island Serial Killer, Chad & Lori Daybell, The Murder of Ana Walshe, Alex Murdaugh, Bryan Kohberger, Lucy Letby, Kouri Richins, Justice for Harmony Montgomery, The Murder of Stephen Smith, The Murder of Madeline Kingsbury, and much more! Listen at https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com
    7/28/2023
    57:18
  • 17: Trial Of Taylor Schabusiness Day 4 Part 4
    This is our raw continuing coverage of The Taylor Shabusiness Trial. Raw courtroom audio from the hearing and trial of Taylor Shabusiness.    In the quiet community of Green Bay, Wisconsin, a case of macabre violence and unsettling details has thrust 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness into the national spotlight. The charges against her paint a picture of a chilling incident that is as disturbing as it is complex.    Schabusiness stands accused of the gruesome killing of Shad Thyrion, a fellow resident of Green Bay. The prosecution alleges a harrowing series of events involving drug use, sexual abuse, strangulation, and a subsequent act of mutilation that seems ripped from the pages of a crime thriller rather than the tranquil landscapes of Wisconsin.    The charges brought against Schabusiness are weighty. She faces first-degree intentional homicide, accused of having strangled Thyrion. But the cruelty of the alleged act doesn't stop there. Following Thyrion's death, Schabusiness is believed to have embarked on a grisly act of dismemberment, a charge brought against her as mutilating a corpse. The final charge is third-degree sexual assault, based on allegations that Schabusiness engaged in sexual abuse of Thyrion's lifeless body.    What makes this case particularly chilling is the supposed confession by Schabusiness herself. According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Schabusiness admitted to the killing and even expressed a warped sense of pleasure from the act. “Ya I liked it,” she's reported to have said.    The discovery of Thyrion's remains was a shocking revelation of the horrors. His mother found his decapitated head and a male organ in a plastic container in the basement, prompting an immediate call to the authorities. His legs were later discovered in a crockpot box in a vehicle Schabusiness was said to have been driving, while the rest of his body was found in various bags throughout the basement.    Court records indicate that Schabusiness had been equipped with a GPS monitor due to previous criminal charges. At the time of her arrest, she was wearing this monitor, a detail that seems to add a haunting layer to this tragic story.    The case against Taylor Schabusiness presents a sobering reminder of the depths of human cruelty. As the trial proceeds, the community of Green Bay, and indeed the nation, waits for justice to be served. Regardless of the verdict, the shocking events alleged in this case will linger in the minds of many, a tragic testament to a life that ended in such a brutal manner.    Want to listen to ALL of our podcasts AD-FREE? Subscribe through APPLE PODCASTS, and try it for three days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj More On This Case: https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com/category/taylor-schabusiness-trial/ Follow Our Other Cases: https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com The latest on Catching the Long Island Serial Killer, Chad & Lori Daybell, The Murder of Ana Walshe, Alex Murdaugh, Bryan Kohberger, Lucy Letby, Kouri Richins, Justice for Harmony Montgomery, The Murder of Stephen Smith, The Murder of Madeline Kingsbury, and much more! Listen at https://www.truecrimetodaypod.com
    7/28/2023
    1:30:54

More News podcasts

About Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial

Taylor Schabusiness, a 24-year-old from Green Bay, Wisconsin, stands accused of charges as horrific as they are complex. She is facing the grave charge of first-degree intentional homicide, suspected of the brutal strangulation of Shad Thyrion. Furthermore, she is accused of mutilating a corpse, alleged to have dismembered Thyrion's body in a chilling act following his death. Finally, Schabusiness is charged with third-degree sexual assault, with allegations of having engaged in sexual abuse with Thyrion's lifeless body. Each charge carries significant weight, and together, they depict a case of severe violence and disturbing misconduct. This podcast brings you daily audio of the trial and court proceedings.
Podcast website

Listen to Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial, The Glenn Beck Program and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial

Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Nightmare In Wisconsin: Taylor Shabusiness Trial: Podcasts in Family