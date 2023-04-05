NIGHTLIGHT: A Horror Fiction Podcast

Multi-award winning horror podcast featuring creepy stories with full audio production written by Black writers and performed by Black actors. So scary it’ll ma... More
Available Episodes
Recipe for a Zombie by Eden Royce
Creating zombies is both a science, and an art. "Recipe for a Zombie" by Eden Royce. A transcript is available on the NIGHTLIGHT website. Narrated by Tonia Ransom. Produced by Jen Zink. Executive Producer and Host: Tonia Ransom
6/8/2023
8:18
Monster Bites by Johnny Compton
Who's afraid of a little monster? "Monster Bites" by Johnny Compton. A transcript is available on the NIGHTLIGHT website. Narrated by Tonia Ransom. Produced by Davis Walden. Executive Producer and Host: Tonia Ransom
5/25/2023
22:40
The Pitch by L. Marie Wood
Dreams (and nightmares) really do come alive on the silver screen. "The Pitch" by L. Marie Wood. A transcript is available on the NIGHTLIGHT website. Narrated by Cherrae Stuart. Produced by Davis Walden. Executive Producer and Host: Tonia Ransom
5/11/2023
20:30
Interview with Todd Sullivan
This week, we interview Todd Sullivan, author of "Wheels and Deals" and discuss living as an ex-pat and how that affects his writing, plus playwriting and translated work. Links mentioned in the episode: YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@ToddSullivanacrowsflying Samjoko Magazine: https://www.samjokomagazine.com/ The Windshine Chronicles: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B3GZW9M?binding=kindle_edition&qid=1682297971&sr=8-1&ref=dbs_dp_rwt_sb_pc_tukn
5/4/2023
31:49
Wheels and Deals by Todd Sullivan
There's a good reason angels say "be not afraid". "Wheels and Deals" by Todd Sullivan. A transcript is available on the NIGHTLIGHT website. Narrated by Jarvis Bailey. Produced by Davis Walden. Executive Producer and Host: Tonia Ransom
