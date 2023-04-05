Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
NIGHTLIGHT: A Horror Fiction Podcast

Ransom Media Productions
Multi-award winning horror podcast featuring creepy stories with full audio production written by Black writers and performed by Black actors. So scary it’ll ma... More
FictionDrama
Available Episodes

5 of 101
  • Recipe for a Zombie by Eden Royce
    Creating zombies is both a science, and an art. “Recipe for a Zombie” by Eden Royce. A transcript is available on the NIGHTLIGHT website. Narrated by Tonia Ransom. Produced by Jen Zink. Executive Producer and Host: Tonia Ransom ***** Want ad-free episodes? Bonus content? Join the NIGHTLIGHT Legion on Patreon for as little as $1 per month to help us produce more stories for you to enjoy. *****
    6/8/2023
    8:18
  • Monster Bites by Johnny Compton
    Who’s afraid of a little monster? “Monster Bites” by Johnny Compton. A transcript is available on the NIGHTLIGHT website. Narrated by Tonia Ransom. Produced by Davis Walden. Executive Producer and Host: Tonia Ransom ***** Want ad-free episodes? Bonus content? Join the NIGHTLIGHT Legion on Patreon for as little as $1 per month to help us produce more stories for you to enjoy. *****
    5/25/2023
    22:40
  • The Pitch by L. Marie Wood
    Dreams (and nightmares) really do come alive on the silver screen. “The Pitch” by L. Marie Wood. A transcript is available on the NIGHTLIGHT website. Narrated by Cherrae Stuart. Produced by Davis Walden. Executive Producer and Host: Tonia Ransom ***** Want ad-free episodes? Bonus content? Join the NIGHTLIGHT Legion on Patreon for as little as $1 per month to help us produce more stories for you to enjoy. *****
    5/11/2023
    20:30
  • Interview with Todd Sullivan
    This week, we interview Todd Sullivan, author of "Wheels and Deals" and discuss living as an ex-pat and how that affects his writing, plus playwriting and translated work.   Links mentioned in the episode:   YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@ToddSullivanacrowsflying Samjoko Magazine: https://www.samjokomagazine.com/ The Windshine Chronicles: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B3GZW9M?binding=kindle_edition&qid=1682297971&sr=8-1&ref=dbs_dp_rwt_sb_pc_tukn
    5/4/2023
    31:49
  • Wheels and Deals by Todd Sullivan
    There’s a good reason angels say “be not afraid”. “Wheels and Deals” by Todd Sullivan. A transcript is available on the NIGHTLIGHT website. Narrated by Jarvis Bailey. Produced by Davis Walden. Executive Producer and Host: Tonia Ransom ***** All ad funds go toward compensating Tonia for her labor. All NIGHTLIGHT Legion contributions fund pay for our authors, narrators, and sound designers. ***** Want ad-free episodes? New stories every single week? Join the NIGHTLIGHT Legion on Patreon for as little as $1 per month to help us produce more stories for you to enjoy. ***** Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    29:13

About NIGHTLIGHT: A Horror Fiction Podcast

Multi-award winning horror podcast featuring creepy stories with full audio production written by Black writers and performed by Black actors. So scary it’ll make you want to leave your night light on.
