Cat Marnell
James, Randy, and Fenton chat with 21st century "It Girl" and New York Times best-selling author of How to Murder Your Life, Cat Marnell. They discuss Cat's fashion and beauty career at Condé Nast, her contact with Michael Alig from prison, and her six months sobriety.
8/10/2023
57:45
Larry Tee
Superstar DJ, OC (Original Club Kid), and party promoter extraordinaire Larry Tee joins Randy, Fenton, and James to discuss working on his fashion label TZUJI in Berlin, dating an unknown Michael Stripe, and watching a young "RuPaul and the U-Hauls". Inspired by RuPaul's stardom, Larry Tee wrote RuPaul's song "Supermodel (You Better Work)" for him.
8/3/2023
1:06:53
Domonique Echeverria
The wonderful Domonique Echeverria joins Randy, Fenton, and James to discuss the seven year anniversary of the subway accident that left her a double amputee. She brings us through the tribulations of the US healthcare system and the inspiring documentation of her healing process.
7/28/2023
44:20
Eric Goode
Area club owner, hotel magnate, and TIGER KING Producer/Director Eric Goode joins Randy, Fenton, and James to talk about his iconic '80s nightclubs, Turtle Conservancy, and building an empire.
7/20/2023
57:09
Cherry Vanilla
Warhol superstar, punk pioneer, and Bowie PR guru Cherry Vanilla talks about her early days at the Copacabana, LSD trip clubs in the '60s, and being the first woman DJ ever in nightclubs.
Join James St James and co-hosts Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato as they talk to the leading New York nightlife figures of the 1970s, '80s, '90s, and beyond. Featured guests include Dianne Brill, Michael Musto, Peter Gatien, Lisa Edelstein, Moby, and Joey Arias among others. It's campy, it's gossipy, it's jaw-droppingly funny...definitely must-hear podcasting.