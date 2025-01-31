Survival of the Smartest: Parvati, Amy & the Chaos of Reality TV

Welcome to the very first episode of Nice Girls Don’t Win! Host Parvati Shallow, reality TV legend and Survivor champion, teams up with powerhouse producer Amy Bean to pull back the curtain on the world of unscripted television. From their whirlwind friendship formed on Deal or No Deal Island to the behind-the-scenes chaos of reality competitions, they dive into the highs, lows, and unfiltered truths of playing—and making—the game. And they’re not alone. This week, they’re joined by none other than Survivor icon and Traitors mastermind Boston Rob Mariano! Rob shares his strategy secrets, his experience navigating the mind games of Traitors, and what it really takes to win (hint: it’s not about being nice).