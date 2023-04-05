73. "COMMUNICATION IS UNCOMFORTABLE" (EP. 73)

EP. 73) "COMMUNICATION IS UNCOMFORTABLE" We dove deep in this episode about developing healthy and effective communication with your partner! A question we have for you is, have you had the discussion on how to communicate and what works best for you and your partner? In this episode we talked about our personal development with communication. We've learned how important listening is in respecting your partner during the communication process. Most situations turn negative from misunderstandings and misinterpreted information. Remember, you're learning to merge two worlds within every conversation. Important to know it's not you against me, or me against you but it's US against the problem. You have a way that you do things and your partner has a way that they do things but adopting the mentality of "this is how we do things" is what can ultimately help you bridge the gap within communication! Note: Poor communication habits: Interrupt Act in passive aggressive ways Hold grudges Tip-toe around each other Guess or assume their partner's feelings Sweep problems under the rug rather than hash them out Argue repeatedly over the same subject Call their partner names Make threats Raise their voice Good communication habits: Pay attention and listen while their partner speaks Listen to understand, rather than listen to respond Validate their partner's thoughts and feelings (often by acknowledging and repeating back some of what was said) Ask questions Understand, even when their partner has different perspectives and opinions Don't raise their voice Let us know what you think about this episode and make sure to share with your friends and family!!!