Tasteful conversations w/substance.
For men looking for a voice.
For women looking for understanding.
Hosted by Jalon Webster, Duke Ihenacho & Omar Bolden.
Available Episodes
75. "HELP ME FIND A HUSBAND" FT. LOU LOU GONZALEZ (EP. 75)
EP. 75) “HELP ME FIND A HUSBAND W/ LOU LOU GONZALEZ”
We had Actress and comedian Lou Lou Gonzalez on this week! A successful woman that seems to have trouble finding that perfect mate! Fellas, let’s see what we can do for her!
5/4/2023
53:25
74. “ACCOUNTABLE WOMEN ARE RARE” (EP. 74)
Video we’re referencing this episode: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqYkroTJ5k_/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= (https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqYkroTJ5k_/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=)
(EP. 74) “CONTEXT IS EVERYTHING”
In this episode we’re talking about the work that is behind the context of our statements and the points that we make on Nice & Neat. Within this episode our goal is simple, we want to get women to ask themselves, “what do I need to do to get my man or a man to be whatever I need him to be for me?” Take this episode with love ladies.
It’s so important to know that their has to be a realization on both parties, the only way that you can get to a point of men fully being in their masculine and women fully operating in her feminine is both individuals have to cultivate those safe spaces for each other to exist, otherwise you’ll always be looking to someone else as your example as Duke said.
This episode was one for the ages that we ALL can take something from, enjoy!
4/27/2023
1:03:31
73. "COMMUNICATION IS UNCOMFORTABLE" (EP. 73)
EP. 73) “COMMUNICATION IS UNCOMFORTABLE”
We dove deep in this episode about developing healthy and effective communication with your partner!
A question we have for you is, have you had the discussion on how to communicate and what works best for you and your partner?
In this episode we talked about our personal development with communication. We’ve learned how important listening is in respecting your partner during the communication process. Most situations turn negative from misunderstandings and misinterpreted information. Remember, you’re learning to merge two worlds within every conversation. Important to know it’s not you against me, or me against you but it’s US against the problem. You have a way that you do things and your partner has a way that they do things but adopting the mentality of “this is how we do things” is what can ultimately help you bridge the gap within communication!
Note:
Poor communication habits:
Interrupt
Act in passive aggressive ways
Hold grudges
Tip-toe around each other
Guess or assume their partner’s feelings
Sweep problems under the rug rather than hash them out
Argue repeatedly over the same subject
Call their partner names
Make threats
Raise their voice
Good communication habits:
Pay attention and listen while their partner speaks
Listen to understand, rather than listen to respond
Validate their partner’s thoughts and feelings (often by acknowledging and repeating back some of what was said)
Ask questions
Understand, even when their partner has different perspectives and opinions
Don’t raise their voice
4/20/2023
1:05:41
72. “ARE LOVE LANGUAGES EVEN REAL?” (EP. 72)
EP. 72) “ARE LOVE LANGUAGES EVEN REAL?”
We got an episode for the fellas! We talking love languages: quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation, gifts, and finally acts of service. We all agreed that our top love language was acts of service and broke down why.
It took us some time to be in tune with our love languages and operate on that emotional level. Learning our love languages was complete self discovery through our own experiences of each love language and how it impacted us. Omar read the book “5 Love Languages“ which led him to his self discovery.
Knowing your love language will help you vocalize your feelings when things have a positive or negative effect on you emotionally. It will also better help you express those emotions and how to come to a resolve.
A big question we had was “Can someone adjust their love language based on their partners ability to give them what they need?
4/17/2023
54:51
71. “POLYGAMY IS A RICH MAN’S GAME” (EP. 71)
EP. 71) “POLYGAMY IS A RICH MAN’S GAME”
Within this current landscape of dating polygamy has become a hot topic and truly an option for many. We wanted to talk about the overall impact that polygamy is having on society and the mindset behind it through your own observations. Polygamy is the practice or custom of having more than one wife or husband at the same time. One thing we often see if people are more so operating in a polyamorous lifestyle which is the act of having intimate relationships with more than one person at the same time. A polyamorous person might have or might be open to having multiple romantic partners. Polygamy, on the other hand, involves being married to multiple partners. We were left with some questions to consider. Is polygamy a cop out for cheating? Do you think women in polygamous relationships are genuinely happy? Can everyone be equally satisfied emotionally and physically in a polygamist relationship? Is polygamy a rich man's sport?
