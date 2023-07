About Next Up

Are you a pastor, parent, employer, or someone who genuinely has questions about the next generation, like: Why are they leaving the church? Why are they staying? How will they–can they–advance the church? Do they even understand or care what’s at stake? And what’s up with their skinny jeans? As THINQ Media’s Director of Next Gen, Grant Skeldon serves alongside Gabe and Rebekah Lyons to educate and equip Christians to engage our cultural moment and tackle hard next-gen questions like these. Through the Next Up podcast, Grant teams up with Will Chung, Lead Pastor of Beloved Church, to change the next-gen narrative. Because it’s time. Time to hear from young people leading the church, not just those leaving the church. Time to restore our confidence in the next gen. Time to regain excitement in what God is doing and will do in the future of the church. Subscribe and hear from some of today’s most humble and anointed young leaders along with some of the most respected Christian mentors of our time. These are likely leaders you know, but stories you don’t. Get diverse perspectives about faith and culture—including a healthy hot-take or two. Tune in to see who’s Next Up. New episodes drop every Thursday. Like, subscribe, share. Have a next-gen topic or story for Grant and Will? Want Grant and Will on your show? Reach out at [email protected]