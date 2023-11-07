Are you a pastor, parent, employer, or someone who genuinely has questions about the next generation, like:
Teo Hayashi | Filling Stadiums Faster Than Coldplay, Brazil Awakening, Is America Ripe for Revival?
Teofilo Hayashi (Dunamis Movement) is Next Up with Grant Skeldon (THINQ Media) and Will Chung (Beloved Church). Including: What are the signs of true revival? Letter to the American church What’s God doing in Brazil? Following God even when your friends don’t understand
7/11/2023
1:05:25
Andy Crouch | Should Pastors Use ChatGPT & AI? Friends Close Enough to do Your Eulogy
Andy Crouch (Praxis) is Next Up with Grant Skeldon (THINQ Media) and Will Chung (Beloved Church). Including: A healthy approach to A.I. The experiment of social media Online connection vs. true community Friends who would give your eulogy
7/11/2023
55:05
Daniel MacLeod | Preaching at a Rave, Evangelism, Overcoming Evangelism Awkwardness
Daniel MacLeod (Jesus Mission) is Next Up with Grant Skeldon (THINQ Media) and Will Chung (Beloved Church) Including: How opinionated Christians are about evangelism Choosing the right form of evangelism The difficulty in evangelizing to your family Hot-takes on reaching more people for Christ outside of the church
7/11/2023
1:02:47
Who's Next Up?
Doesn’t it seem a lot of today’s conversations include the same recycled voices and messages? It’s time to raise up new next-gen leaders and hear fresh perspective. It’s time to change the negative narrative and focus on the good things God is doing in the next generation.
Are you a pastor, parent, employer, or someone who genuinely has questions about the next generation, like:
Why are they leaving the church? Why are they staying? How will they–can they–advance the church? Do they even understand or care what’s at stake? And what’s up with their skinny jeans?
As THINQ Media’s Director of Next Gen, Grant Skeldon serves alongside Gabe and Rebekah Lyons to educate and equip Christians to engage our cultural moment and tackle hard next-gen questions like these.
Through the Next Up podcast, Grant teams up with Will Chung, Lead Pastor of Beloved
Church, to change the next-gen narrative. Because it’s time. Time to hear from young people
leading the church, not just those leaving the church. Time to restore our confidence in the
next gen. Time to regain excitement in what God is doing and will do in the future of the
church.
Subscribe and hear from some of today’s most humble and anointed young leaders along with some of the most respected Christian mentors of our time. These are likely leaders you know, but stories you don’t. Get diverse perspectives about faith and culture—including a healthy hot-take or two. Tune in to see who’s Next Up.
Have a next-gen topic or story for Grant and Will? Want Grant and Will on your show? Reach
out at [email protected]