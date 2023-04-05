A sports lifestyle podcast showing the side of athletes that fans haven’t seen before. Hosted by 3x All-American tight end and college football analyst Adam Bre... More
Will Compton Tells All: Inside Barstool, Dave Portnoy, Battle With NFL, & Playing Career
Will Compton's story is truly one of a kind. From playing 9 years in the NFL to co-hosting Barstool's Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Will Compton has one of the most unique stories in sports. But Will Compton didn't just start a podcast, he and co-host Taylor Lewan were the pioneers of athlete-drive media.
In this episode, Will gets personal about his NFL career, why the NFL blocked him playing with the Falcons, his decision to start Bussin' With The Boys, how he landed the Barstool gig, his contract negotiations with Dave Portnoy, and more. Tune in to see the side of Will Compton that you haven't seen before...
5/4/2023
1:48:04
Dillon Gabriel Tells All: Transfer Portal Experience, Life At OU, & Starting A Business In College
Dillon Gabriel has not had the typical college football experience. But he's also not your typical starting quarterback. The 5'11" left-handed QB grew up in Hawaii and holds the record for all-time passing yards for all of Hawaii HS football. After breaking the passing record, Dillon Gabriel caught the attention of almost every school in the country. Gabriel went on to spend three seasons at UCF, before deciding to entire the transfer portal and eventually commit to Oklahoma. Tune in to learn about Dillon's journey to OU, why he decided on Oklahoma, and how he was able to start a business in college.
4/27/2023
1:00:28
Zack Kuntz’s Journey From Underdog To “Most Athletic Tight End EVER” | Path To The NFL Draft
Zack Kuntz didn't earn the title "most athletic tight end ever" for no good reason. His recording-breaking performance at the NFL combine has left analysts scratching their heads and wondering how they are just now finding out about the 6-7 freak of nature. While Zack Kuntz's college stats do not stand out particularly, his numbers at the NFL combine DO. At the combine Kuntz ran a 4.55 in the 40 yard-dash and became the tallest player in combine history with a 40-inch vertical. The craziest twist to this story? Zack Kuntz wasn't even supposed to be in the combine due to a season-ending injury... Tune in as we follow along for a day in the life with Zack Kuntz!
4/21/2023
21:36
The 2 Biggest Sleepers In The 2023 NFL Draft | Podcast Interview w/ PJ Mustipher & Mitchell Tinsley
The 2023 NFL Draft is loaded with big names like Will Levis & Bryce Young. But don't be fooled - there are plenty of sleepers in this year's NFL Draft that will develop into NFL superstars. 2 players that you NEED to keep an eye on in the 2023 NFL Draft are PJ Mustipher and Mitchell Tinsley. Both players hail from Penn State and have the mindset and skillset to make big time plays on Sunday. Tune in to get to know their off the field personality, how they developed into NFL-ready talent, and learn for yourself why NFL draft analysts are buying their stock now...
4/13/2023
38:14
AJ Vaynerchuk Tells All: Leaving VaynerMedia, Investing In Uber, Building A Sports Agency, & GaryVee
After building VaynerMedia into a media giant, AJ Vaynerchuk did something very few would ever do - leave it all on the table and build something from scratch. Since then, AJ has completely disrupted the entire sports industry with his sports agency, VaynerSports. AJ represents some of the top athletes in all of sports, but his success does not stop there. AJ also has a successful track record in investing, where he got in early with Uber and Venmo. Tune in to learn more about AJ's career, how he successfully built a sports agency, and find out what it was like growing up alongside Gary Vee.