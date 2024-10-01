Introducing - Informants: Lawyer X

Binge all episodes of Informants: Lawyer X exclusively with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and get access to this and more Exhibit C true crime shows early and ad free right now. Start Your free trial by visiting www.wondery.com/links/informants-lawyer-x.What's more dangerous than a life of crime? The life of a criminal informant. As they balance volatile relationships with criminals and law enforcement, they must probe for information without raising any red flags — all while knowing that even the tiniest slip-up could get them killed. So, why do they do it? For the greater good? For personal gain? The answers are as complicated as the double lives they lead.Hosted by famed attorney, author, and television producer Marcia Clark, Informants: Lawyer X reveals the story of Nicola Gobbo, a defense attorney who represented the key players in Australia's violent gang wars. As she appeared to become one of the gang, no one could have predicted she would turn into a police informant, selling out the very people she swore to defend. But then when the Lawyer X scandal exploded across headlines, Nicola's duplicity against Australia's most dangerous criminals and toughest cops was made public, ultimately putting her life and the lives of her children on the line. She is now in hiding, while the Australian police and legal community have to pick up the pieces and regain the public's trust.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.