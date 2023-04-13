New Ice City: A Podcast About The New York Rangers

“New Ice City” is a weekly podcast hosted by Vincent Mercogliano, New York Rangers beat reporter and NHL analyst for the USA TODAY Network. Ea... More
Gerard Gallant is out as NY Rangers coach, but who's next?
Episode 111 of the "New Ice City" podcast reacts to the New York Rangers' decision to move on from Gerard Gallant and begin their search for a new head coach. ESPN's Emily Kaplan joins the show to discuss what she's hearing about which available coaches could make sense for the Blueshirts, plus host Vincent Mercogliano answers questions about Artemi Panarin, Alexis Lafrenière and Barclay Goodrow.
5/10/2023
1:21:00
Wrapping up a NY Rangers season that ended too soon
Episode 110 of the "New Ice City" begins to assess what went wrong for the 2022-23 New York Rangers, who were eliminated by the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the NHL playoffs. Host Vincent Mercogliano looks ahead to what's next for head coach Gerard Gallant and the rest of the roster, plus breakup day interviews with Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin and Jacob Trouba.
5/5/2023
1:19:41
It's a new series after Rangers drop two in a row to the Devils at home
Episode 109 of the "New Ice City" podcast reacts to the sudden momentum swing in the Rangers-Devils series after the Blueshirts dropped two games in a row at home. Host Vincent Mercogliano examines the key adjustments from the Devils, the lack of production from Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad and where Rangers coach Gerard Gallant will turn from here.
4/26/2023
50:55
Rangers pounce on the Devils to take a 2-0 series lead
Episode 108 of the "New Ice City" podcast covers everything that's gone right for the New York Rangers, who have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead in their NHL first-round playoff matchup with the New Jersey Devils. MSG Network analyst Stephen Valiquette joins to show to breakdown wins in Games 1 and 2, plus host Vincent Mercogliano goes deeper on Chris Kreider's growing legacy, Patrick Kane's big-game capabilities and much more.
4/21/2023
1:00:12
Hurricanes or Devils? Rangers ready for either playoff opponent
Episode 107 of the "New Ice City" podcast examines both of the New York Rangers' possible first-round opponents – the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes – and the mood around the team heading into the playoffs. Plus, Dan Rosen of nhl.com joins the show to analyze how the Blueshirts stack up against the NHL's best and host Vincent Mercogliano reveals his rankings for the most valuable players on the team.
“New Ice City” is a weekly podcast hosted by Vincent Mercogliano, New York Rangers beat reporter and NHL analyst for the USA TODAY Network. Each episode will feature Vince’s insights on the latest news and rumblings surrounding the Blueshirts, as well as interviews with an array of guests from the hockey world. Download and subscribe on any platform where you find your podcasts, or by visiting lohud.com/rangers.