Style and Sensory Issues

On this week’s episode of the Style Masterclass Podcast, we are talking about something I don’t see talked about often when it comes to style, issues with the way fabric feels on the skin for those who have heightened senses. You’ll learn: What to do if you find your clothes feel uncomfortable (seams, tags, etc) There’s no shame in expressing your need for clothing that supports your brain You have full permission to get rid of clothes that are uncomfortable and not serving you Need help shopping for the right clothes for YOU: https://programs.judithgaton.com/style-masterclass