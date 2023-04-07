The Style Masterclass Podcast with your host Miss J. The Style Coaching podcast that teaches you to show up with Style & Confidence no matter what size you are...
The Value of an Undies Refresh
On this week’s episode of the Style Masterclass Podcast, it’s time for an undies refresh around here. As we’ve made it halfway through the year, this is the perfect time for an undies refresh and in today’s episode, I’ll tell you exactly how to do it. You’ll learn: You deserve a little bit of joy in your life When our panties are janky, we’re ignoring and overriding our discomfort Why an undies refresh is the perfect start to a style makeover Get the free guide: judithgaton.com/undies
7/11/2023
8:41
Stylish Retirement
On this week’s episode of the Style Masterclass Podcast, we are talking about stylish retirement. This is for the humans who are on the verge of retirement or have retired already and are wondering what’s the point of style during this stage of life. You’ll learn: The meaning of stylish retirement What to do when switching roles in our life (not just for retirement) 3 key things to make these shifts less painful Learn more about Style Masterclass: https://programs.judithgaton.com/style-masterclass
7/4/2023
10:01
Style and Sensory Issues
On this week’s episode of the Style Masterclass Podcast, we are talking about something I don’t see talked about often when it comes to style, issues with the way fabric feels on the skin for those who have heightened senses. You’ll learn: What to do if you find your clothes feel uncomfortable (seams, tags, etc) There’s no shame in expressing your need for clothing that supports your brain You have full permission to get rid of clothes that are uncomfortable and not serving you Need help shopping for the right clothes for YOU: https://programs.judithgaton.com/style-masterclass
6/27/2023
9:10
BONUS: Stop the Getting Ready Drama Workshop
On this bonus episode of the Style Masterclass podcast, I have the replay of my Stop the Getting Ready Drama Workshop. You’ll learn: How to look put together, feel confident, and stylish in under 30 minutes Secrets to transform your mornings from chaos to elegance How to effortlessly radiate confidence and charm so you can conquer your dat Join us for more workshops like these: https://www.judithgaton.com/moderncharmschool/
6/22/2023
45:14
How Bad is Bad Enough
On this week’s episode of the Style Masterclass Podcast, we are talking about how bad is bad enough, and how to get out of this cycle of thinking. You’ll learn: What to do when you start thinking “I didn’t know I’d let it get ‘that bad’.” How you can start feeling like yourself again BEFORE it gets “bad enough” Signs we’re not giving ourselves what we need, and how to change that Start making your changes here: https://www.judithgaton.com/style-school/
