Jordan Chiu
Navigating uncertainty & the events that changed us. neverthesame.substack.com
  • Never The Same: Ep. 1 - My Story
    This episode is a little different from the ones that are going to follow. It’s my story, and it’s how I got to be sitting here in LA, making a podcast about navigating uncertainty. It’s about how I became the person that I am today, scrapes and scars included. It’s about how what they don’t tell you about getting everything you ever wanted is that you also have everything to lose…and how losing everything can teach you more about yourself than you ever really wanted to know. At its core, it’s about how building back is best done as a community project, where the weight of carrying each piece is shared.Many thanks to everyone who has supported me thus far, and to those of whom I don't yet know...I hope this helps. To hear future episodes please subscribe below, and feel free to follow along the daily journey at @jordanpchiu.🙏🙏🙏,JordanTitle music by @joshjameslimAll other music licensed by Epidemic Sound. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit neverthesame.substack.com
    7/16/2023
