The One About Gentle Parenting vs Grandparents

We did it again we recorded another episode of award winning content! (we have won no awards) This week we get into some really meaty topics like how gentle parenting has really rocked the grandparent community and how at least 25% of parenting is managing our own parents. Is your mind blown? The fun doesn't stop there! We also get into big salsa, Billy Joels Lullaby, and why Casey is bleeding from the face for half the episode. And in honor of Grandparents and the "back when you were a kid" of it all, here is the Old School Parenting Advice of the Day - Put your baby in the sink to stop their crying. There you have it!