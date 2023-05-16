Never Not Tired from comedians Casey Balsham and Ahri Findling is not your parents parenting podcast! Join them as they dive head first into all things parentin... More
The One About Summer Camp and Bullying
We were do for a deepy - episode 11 is all about the magic of summer camp, what happens when your child is bullied or is the bully, and how sometimes the things that hurt us most as kids make us way better as adults. But also there's some funny stuff. And hide and go seek on cocaine. Just listen!
6/13/2023
59:46
The One Where the Lady Breastfed Rabbits
These two absolute idiots are back to discuss the important things in life like pooping your pants, and blacking out. Oh yea, and the parenting stuff - would you breastfeed a baby you found? Or rabbits you found? Should you dress your child in clothes for the next day instead of pj's? What's a good first fathers day gift?
6/6/2023
1:01:57
The One Where Ahri Almost Quits The Pod
Alright here we go! Episode 8 starts off with Ahri's story about buying a new car which Casey tells him is too long. For a moment we are not sure if the pod will go on or if this is the end of not only a podcast but also a friendship. Luckily, both resume and we get a banger of an ep. How does the relationship with your partner change after you have a baby? When do you stop talking about only the babies schedule and start getting back to being friends? When did these description blurbs turn into Sex and the Cityesque questions?
5/30/2023
1:04:15
The One About Gentle Parenting vs Grandparents
We did it again we recorded another episode of award winning content! (we have won no awards) This week we get into some really meaty topics like how gentle parenting has really rocked the grandparent community and how at least 25% of parenting is managing our own parents. Is your mind blown? The fun doesn't stop there! We also get into big salsa, Billy Joels Lullaby, and why Casey is bleeding from the face for half the episode. And in honor of Grandparents and the "back when you were a kid" of it all, here is the Old School Parenting Advice of the Day - Put your baby in the sink to stop their crying. There you have it!
5/23/2023
1:02:12
The One Where Everyone's in a Fight
Fresh off the presses episode 7 is here! After devouring a delicious caramel frappucino, Casey discusses her thoughts and appreciation for her body post baby (a human grew in there!), Ahri has another invention that has already been done and these two ding dongs both discuss the fights they had with their significant others right before coming in to record the pod. Buckel up babies!
