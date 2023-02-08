The Neurology Podcast provides practical information for neurologists and clinicians to practice the best possible medicine for patients. Examining methods and ...
Available Episodes
An Updated Round Table Discussion on FND: Diagnosis of FND and New Phenotypes
In this first episode of our three-part series, Prof. Jon Stone talks with Drs. Selma Aybek, David Perez, and Sarah Lidstone about FND diagnosis and exploring new phenotypes. Associated Links: FND Society at fndsociety.org FND guide for patients at neurosymptoms.org FND Hope at fndhope.org Visit NPUb.org/Podcast for associated article links. This episode was sponsored by the ExTINGUISH Trial for NMDAR Encephalitis: Call 844-4BRAIN5 to refer patients.
8/3/2023
19:00
August 2023 Neurology Recall: Functional Neurologic Disorders
The August 2023 replay of past episodes showcases four interviews on functional neurologic disorders with Prof. Jon Stone. The episode begins with an interview by Prof. Jon Stone and Dr. Tamara Pringsheim with Wall Street Journal columnist Julie Jargon about the increased incidence of teen girls presenting with physical tics. The Recall episode continues with an interview with Drs. Tamara Pringsheim and Davide Martino about the latest updates on those functional tics and new diagnostic criteria. The third interview is with Dr. Tjerk Lagrand about how the diagnosis of functional seizures affects health care costs. The August Recall concludes with Dr. Mahinda Yogarajah about the importance of diagnosing and not misdiagnosing functional neurologic disorders. Related Podcast Links: Tik Tok Tics - https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/21928034 Functional Tic Update - https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/26601993 Health Care Utilization in FND - https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/25624821 Economic Cost of Functional Neurologic Disorders - https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/27225606 Related Article Links: How Teens Recovered from the 'Tik Tok Tics' - https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/13/health/tiktok-tics-gender-tourettes.html Economic Cost of Functional Neurologic Disorders: A Systematic Review: https://n.neurology.org/content/early/2023/06/20/WNL.0000000000207388
8/2/2023
1:29:33
AAN President Elect Testified Before House Subcommittee on New Alzheimer Treatment
Dr. Stacey Clardy talks with Dr. Natalia Rost about her experience speaking before the House of Representatives on the approval of lecanemab for the treatment of early Alzheimer disease. Visit NPUb.org/Podcast for associated article links. This episode was sponsored by the ExTINGUISH Trial for NMDAR Encephalitis: Call 844-4BRAIN5 to refer patients.
7/31/2023
14:27
Elamipretide for Mytochondrial Myopathy
Dr. Justin Abbatemarco talks with Dr. Amel Karaa about the use of elamipretide in participants with genetically confirmed primary mitochondrial myopathies. Read the related article in Neurology. Visit NPUb.org/Podcast for associated article links.
7/27/2023
28:41
Sarepta Announces FDA Approval of ELEVIDYS
Dr. Gordon Smith talks with Dr. Hoda Abdel-Hamid about the recent FDA approval for the first ever gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Visit NPUb.org/Podcast for associated article links.
