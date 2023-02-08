August 2023 Neurology Recall: Functional Neurologic Disorders

The August 2023 replay of past episodes showcases four interviews on functional neurologic disorders with Prof. Jon Stone. The episode begins with an interview by Prof. Jon Stone and Dr. Tamara Pringsheim with Wall Street Journal columnist Julie Jargon about the increased incidence of teen girls presenting with physical tics. The Recall episode continues with an interview with Drs. Tamara Pringsheim and Davide Martino about the latest updates on those functional tics and new diagnostic criteria. The third interview is with Dr. Tjerk Lagrand about how the diagnosis of functional seizures affects health care costs. The August Recall concludes with Dr. Mahinda Yogarajah about the importance of diagnosing and not misdiagnosing functional neurologic disorders. Related Podcast Links: Tik Tok Tics - https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/21928034 Functional Tic Update - https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/26601993 Health Care Utilization in FND - https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/25624821 Economic Cost of Functional Neurologic Disorders - https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/27225606 Related Article Links: How Teens Recovered from the 'Tik Tok Tics' - https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/13/health/tiktok-tics-gender-tourettes.html Economic Cost of Functional Neurologic Disorders: A Systematic Review: https://n.neurology.org/content/early/2023/06/20/WNL.0000000000207388