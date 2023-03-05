Attention all waiters and waitresses: Write the orders down, it's not impressive to get my order wrong. Also, Easter is this week, see you all in Alabaster, Alabama, for the helicopter easter egg hunt. Lastly, Shaq isn't on the carnival cruise, and we ride or die for Hasbulla.Intro (0:00)Alex chugging Athletic Greens (2:40)Write the order down(5:36)Best reheat meals (16:55)Mindless activity (24:11)Easter services doing the most (29:13)Sales Shaq (44:50)Chivalry should be dead (52:00)Hasbulla (1:08:10)Gen Z worship song (1:22:40) -----BUY John's First Book 'Delete That': https://johncristcomedy.com/deletethat/WATCH 'What Are We Doing' (Full Special): https://youtu.be/0a3nPKvhonU-----THE EMOTIONAL SUPPORT TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/4/14 - Clear Lake, IA4/15 - Omaha, NE4/16 - Kansas City, MO4/21 - Athens, GA4/22 - Savannah, GA4/28 - Augusta, GA4/29 - Asheville, NC5/5 Jacksonville, FL5/6 Tampa, FL5/7 Fort Myers, FL5/19 Fort Collins, CO5/20 Grand Junction, CO5/21 Boise, ID6/3 Louisville, KY6/4 Washington, DC6/10 Salt Lake City, UT6/11 Colorado Springs, CO6/23 Sacramento, CA6/24 Fresno, CA6/25 Thousand Oaks, CA6/30 Las Vegas, NV7/1 San Diego, CA7/2 Anaheim, CA7/21 Goshen, IN-----Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week.Email us at [email protected]
JOHN ON:InstagramTwitterTikTokFacebookYouTubeSUPPORT OUR SPONSOR:Athletics Greens: Free 1-year supply of Vitamin D & 5 free travel packs. Go to athleticgreens.com/netpositiveManscaped: Get 20% OFF + free shipping with promo code NETPOSITIVE at manscaped.comPRODUCED BY:Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative