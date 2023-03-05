Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
John Crist
Welcome to Net Positive, a comedy podcast hosted by comedian John Crist. This show is your primary source for quality conversation, bold takes, emotionally-char... More
Religion & SpiritualityComedyStand-Up
Available Episodes

5 of 54
  • Dopamine ROI
    Life hack, have something on your calendar, it will make you feel better. Also, make sure you're strategic about those dopamine hits and ensure the ROI is sufficient to cover the bills. Lastly, Pete Davidson is Taco Bell, and that is a high compliment.-----BUY John's First Book 'Delete That': https://johncristcomedy.com/deletethat/WATCH 'What Are We Doing' (Full Special): https://youtu.be/0a3nPKvhonU-----THE EMOTIONAL SUPPORT TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/5/5 Jacksonville, FL5/6 Tampa, FL5/7 Fort Myers, FL5/19 Fort Collins, CO5/20 Grand Junction, CO5/21 Boise, ID6/3 Louisville, KY6/4 Washington, DC6/10 Salt Lake City, UT6/11 Colorado Springs, CO6/23 Sacramento, CA6/24 Fresno, CA6/25 Thousand Oaks, CA6/30 Las Vegas, NV7/1 San Diego, CA7/2 Anaheim, CA7/21 Goshen, IN-----Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week.Email us at [email protected] JOHN ON:InstagramTwitterTikTokFacebookYouTubeSUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:MIRACLE MADE: Save OVER 40% + 3 free towels with promo code NETPOSITIVE at trymiracle.com/NETPOSITIVECALDERA LAB: Get 20% OFF with our code NETPOSITIVE at calderalab.com/netpositivePRODUCED BY:Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
    5/3/2023
    1:35:23
  • Nice In Real Life (w/ Matt Rife)
    Great hang with a great comic, who is indeed, nice in real life. Enjoy Matt Rife!-----BUY John's First Book 'Delete That': https://johncristcomedy.com/deletethat/WATCH 'What Are We Doing' (Full Special): https://youtu.be/0a3nPKvhonU-----THE EMOTIONAL SUPPORT TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/4/28 - Augusta, GA4/29 - Asheville, NC5/5 Jacksonville, FL5/6 Tampa, FL5/7 Fort Myers, FL5/19 Fort Collins, CO5/20 Grand Junction, CO5/21 Boise, ID6/3 Louisville, KY6/4 Washington, DC6/10 Salt Lake City, UT6/11 Colorado Springs, CO6/23 Sacramento, CA6/24 Fresno, CA6/25 Thousand Oaks, CA6/30 Las Vegas, NV7/1 San Diego, CA7/2 Anaheim, CA7/21 Goshen, IN-----Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week.Email us at [email protected] JOHN ON:InstagramTwitterTikTokFacebookYouTubeSUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:STAMPS.COM: Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com/netpositiveHENSON SHAVING: Go to https://hensonshaving.com and enter NETPOSITIVE at checkout to get 100 free blades with your purchase. (Note: you must add both the 100-blade pack and the razor for the discount to apply.)AG1 by ATHLETIC GREENS: Free 1-year supply of Vitamin D & 5 free travel packs. Go to athleticgreens.com/netpositivePRODUCED BY:Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
    4/26/2023
    2:01:01
  • Schleppin’ Jewelry (w/ Leanne Morgan)
    Some things we learned from the wisdom of Leanne Morgan: - Some comedians should probably just quit- You can still play basketball when your pregnant- Carpet Fiber salesmen aren't the best crowd- Morgan Wallen's date spot was Chipotle-----BUY John's First Book 'Delete That': https://johncristcomedy.com/deletethat/WATCH 'What Are We Doing' (Full Special): https://youtu.be/0a3nPKvhonU-----THE EMOTIONAL SUPPORT TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/4/21 - Athens, GA4/22 - Savannah, GA4/28 - Augusta, GA4/29 - Asheville, NC5/5 Jacksonville, FL5/6 Tampa, FL5/7 Fort Myers, FL5/19 Fort Collins, CO5/20 Grand Junction, CO5/21 Boise, ID6/3 Louisville, KY6/4 Washington, DC6/10 Salt Lake City, UT6/11 Colorado Springs, CO6/23 Sacramento, CA6/24 Fresno, CA6/25 Thousand Oaks, CA6/30 Las Vegas, NV7/1 San Diego, CA7/2 Anaheim, CA7/21 Goshen, IN-----Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week.Email us at [email protected] JOHN ON:InstagramTwitterTikTokFacebookYouTubeSUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:MIRACLE MADE: Save OVER 40% + 3 free towels with promo code NETPOSITIVE at trymiracle.com/NETPOSITIVEManscaped: Get 20% OFF + free shipping with promo code NETPOSITIVE at manscaped.comPRODUCED BY:Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
    4/18/2023
    1:58:06
  • It's A Prank
    Brad Pitt, Bud Light, and the Taliban. Welcome to Net PositiveTopics Include:Intro (0:00)Nascar easter service (3:44)The Power Team (14:07)Hasbulla revisited (24:55)YouTuber captured by Taliban (33:30)Bud Light controversy (44:10)Brad Pitt's "disease" (1:01:50)Responding to emails (1:11:30)-----BUY John's First Book 'Delete That': https://johncristcomedy.com/deletethat/WATCH 'What Are We Doing' (Full Special): https://youtu.be/0a3nPKvhonU-----THE EMOTIONAL SUPPORT TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/4/14 - Clear Lake, IA4/15 - Omaha, NE4/16 - Kansas City, MO4/21 - Athens, GA4/22 - Savannah, GA4/28 - Augusta, GA4/29 - Asheville, NC5/5 Jacksonville, FL5/6 Tampa, FL5/7 Fort Myers, FL5/19 Fort Collins, CO5/20 Grand Junction, CO5/21 Boise, ID6/3 Louisville, KY6/4 Washington, DC6/10 Salt Lake City, UT6/11 Colorado Springs, CO6/23 Sacramento, CA6/24 Fresno, CA6/25 Thousand Oaks, CA6/30 Las Vegas, NV7/1 San Diego, CA7/2 Anaheim, CA7/21 Goshen, IN-----Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week.Email us at [email protected] JOHN ON:InstagramTwitterTikTokFacebookYouTubeSUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:CALDERA LAB: Get 20% OFF with our code NETPOSITIVE at calderalab.com/netpositiveMIRACLE MADE: Save OVER 40% + 3 free towels with promo code NETPOSITIVE at trymiracle.com/NETPOSITIVEPRODUCED BY:Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
    4/12/2023
    1:34:39
  • Mindless Activity
    Attention all waiters and waitresses: Write the orders down, it's not impressive to get my order wrong. Also, Easter is this week, see you all in Alabaster, Alabama, for the helicopter easter egg hunt. Lastly, Shaq isn't on the carnival cruise, and we ride or die for Hasbulla.Intro (0:00)Alex chugging Athletic Greens (2:40)Write the order down(5:36)Best reheat meals (16:55)Mindless activity (24:11)Easter services doing the most (29:13)Sales Shaq (44:50)Chivalry should be dead (52:00)Hasbulla (1:08:10)Gen Z worship song (1:22:40) -----BUY John's First Book 'Delete That': https://johncristcomedy.com/deletethat/WATCH 'What Are We Doing' (Full Special): https://youtu.be/0a3nPKvhonU-----THE EMOTIONAL SUPPORT TOUR: https://johncristcomedy.com/tour/4/14 - Clear Lake, IA4/15 - Omaha, NE4/16 - Kansas City, MO4/21 - Athens, GA4/22 - Savannah, GA4/28 - Augusta, GA4/29 - Asheville, NC5/5 Jacksonville, FL5/6 Tampa, FL5/7 Fort Myers, FL5/19 Fort Collins, CO5/20 Grand Junction, CO5/21 Boise, ID6/3 Louisville, KY6/4 Washington, DC6/10 Salt Lake City, UT6/11 Colorado Springs, CO6/23 Sacramento, CA6/24 Fresno, CA6/25 Thousand Oaks, CA6/30 Las Vegas, NV7/1 San Diego, CA7/2 Anaheim, CA7/21 Goshen, IN-----Catch the full video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week.Email us at [email protected] JOHN ON:InstagramTwitterTikTokFacebookYouTubeSUPPORT OUR SPONSOR:Athletics Greens: Free 1-year supply of Vitamin D & 5 free travel packs. Go to athleticgreens.com/netpositiveManscaped: Get 20% OFF + free shipping with promo code NETPOSITIVE at manscaped.comPRODUCED BY:Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
    4/5/2023
    1:28:13

About Net Positive with John Crist

Welcome to Net Positive, a comedy podcast hosted by comedian John Crist. This show is your primary source for quality conversation, bold takes, emotionally-charged rants, questionable advice, incorrect statistics, and more. New episodes drop every Thursday on all podcast platforms, and you can catch full video episodes and more on YouTube. This podcast won't solve all the world's problems, but on the net...it's a positive. Catch the video podcast on YouTube, and follow us on social media (@netpositivepodcast) for clips, bonus content, and updates throughout the week. Produced by: Alex Lagos / Lagos Creative
