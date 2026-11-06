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- Hackers have published more than 320,000 files stolen from at least 39 Bristol, England schools that shared the Trading with Schools back-office platform. ITPro.com reports the council took four days to shut down the service after spotting suspicious activity, giving attackers time to steal scheduling, payroll and staff records.
Google's move to tie K‑12 Search access to its AI tools is drawing antitrust criticism, with former FTC chair Lina Khan accusing Google of using its search monopoly to coerce schools into adopting AI. California districts, including Los Angeles Unified, are now weighing how to respond.
Oklahoma voters elected Republican Robert Franklin as state superintendent of public instruction with 66% of the vote, succeeding Lindel Fields; Franklin says he plans to review third-grade retention rules under the Strong Readers Act.
Stories & links:
"Bristol Schools' Dark Web Leak Tops 320,000 Files" — https://www.itpro.com/security/cyber-attacks/320-000-school-files-published-on-dark-web-after-attack-on-education-platform
"Lina Khan Accuses Google of Coercing Schools Into AI Adoption" — https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/business/2026/11/04/google-schools-ai-search
"California Districts Weigh Response to Google's AI 'Ultimatum'" — https://edsource.org/2026/google-ai-school-search-restriction/769862
"Oklahoma Elects Robert Franklin State Superintendent" — https://oklahomawatch.org/newsletter/education-watch-franklin-elected-state-superintendent/
Brought to you by the Edsby student success platform for K-12.
- Duolingo ($DUOL) stock surged nearly 26% after the language-learning platform reported its fastest daily active user growth in years for Q3 - 29% year-over-year - even as earnings per share came in slightly below analyst expectations.
Voters flipped the Arizona state schools chief seat to Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz over Republican Kimberly Yee, while in California, Richard Barrera holds an early lead over Sonja Shaw for the seat being vacated by Tony Thurmond; both races are closely watched for how new chiefs will set AI and ed-tech procurement priorities.
Israeli ed-tech vendor Kaltura was selected by Israel's Ministry of Education to provide AI avatar tutors for the national 720 personalized learning initiative, launching a one-year pilot in 20 schools serving about 2,000 students in math and science.
In British Columbia, hackers posted data from the earlier Burnaby School District cyberattack, and the Central Okanagan Schools confirmed a breach exposing student and parent names and email addresses, with phishing emails already reported.
Stories & links:
1. "Duolingo's User Growth Fuels Post-Earnings Rally" — https://www.stocktitan.net/articles/duolingo-q3-2026-earnings-daily-users-up-29-percent-max-plan-ends
2. "Arizona, California Elect New State School Chiefs" — https://app.enhancedvoting.com/results/public/Arizona/110326GeneralElection
3. "Kaltura Lands Israeli Ministry of Education AI Contract" — https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/11/03/3394178/0/en/kaltura-selected-by-israel-s-ministry-of-education-to-power-personalized-ai-learning-in-k-12-schools.html
4. "Burnaby Schools cyberattack update" — https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/audio/9.7408272
5. "Central Okanagan students, staff targeted in cybersecurity breach" — https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/central-okanagan-kelowna-school-district-cybersecurity-9.7407906
Brought to you by the Edsby student success platform for K-12.
- Google announced that starting early next year, K‑12 districts that fully block its AI tools like Gemini will also lose default access to Google Search, since the company says search and AI are now deeply integrated. The move follows AI restrictions in New York City and Los Angeles schools and a new New York law limiting AI features for minors.
Cybersecurity firm Bitdefender described what it believes may be the first AI-assisted ransomware attack on a school system, after a UK school had roughly 37 of 50 machines encrypted via an automated, AI-generated command loop that created backdoor domain admin accounts and deleted backups.
K‑12 administration software vendor Frontline Education confirmed it is notifying over 1.3 million people about a data breach tied to an August 14 vulnerability in a third-party product, affecting its Frontline Central and School Health Management platforms, with notices filed in California, Indiana, and Iowa.
Stories & links:
1. "Google Ties AI Choice to Search Access for K‑12 Schools" — https://www.inquirer.com/news/nation-world/google-ai-schools-student-software-chatbot-gemini-guided-learning-20261103.html
2. "Bitdefender Flags Possible AI-Assisted Ransomware at UK School" — https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/uk-school-estate-hit-by-3am-ransomware-in-suspected-ai-assisted-attack/
3. "Frontline Education Confirms Breach Topped 1.3 Million" — https://www.securityweek.com/frontline-education-data-breach-impacts-over-1-3-million/
Brought to you by the Edsby student success platform for K-12.
- Microsoft's new U.S. National AI Safety and Privacy Standard became available today to every American school district with a Microsoft contract. Negotiated with the AFT and UFT, it bars using student or educator data for AI training, advertising, or sale, and adds breach and auditing provisions — though districts must request the addendum themselves.
Florida's Department of Education says a hack of its Florida Student Financial Aid website may have exposed sensitive data on roughly 4.9 million people, including Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and emails. The Florida Digital Service and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are assisting with the response.
Fairfax County Public Schools previewed draft classroom AI and technology policy, tying high schoolers' access to curriculum-grounded and general AI tools to demonstrated AI literacy rather than a flat grade cutoff. A board member called it about 75% ready, with a vote expected in February.
Chegg ($CHGG) shares rose after beating muted Q3 expectations, reporting $52 million in revenue and a two-cent adjusted loss per share.
Stories & links:
1. "Microsoft's School AI Privacy Standard Goes Live Nationwide" — https://www.k12dive.com/news/teachers-unions-announce-ai-safety-agreement-with-microsoft/829957/
2. "Florida Student Aid Site Hack Exposes 4.9 Million Records" — https://securityweek.com/florida-student-aid-website-hack-puts-data-of-4-9-million-people-at-risk
3. "Fairfax County Schools Previews Grade-Banded AI Policy" — https://www.ffxnow.com/2026/11/02/new-fcps-policies-governing-educational-technology-use-of-ai-start-to-take-shape/
4. "Chegg Beats Muted Expectations in Q3 Report" — https://www.marketbeat.com/instant-alerts/options-chegg-nyse-chgg-stock-sees-heavy-call-option-buying-2026-11-02/
Brought to you by the Edsby student success platform for K-12.
- Coursera ($COUR) shares fell 25% today after the company's first full quarterly report since merging with Udemy showed slowing consumer growth and weak guidance. Revenue hit $377 million, up 94% year over year, but fourth-quarter revenue is expected to decline and the 2026 forecast was narrowed, prompting multiple analyst downgrades.
Today is the reply-comment deadline in a second FCC proceeding on E-Rate administration. New filing data shows nearly 99% of commenters want the program preserved, though they split on details like screen-time rules and oversight of funding consultants.
A group of suburban Kansas City districts, including Blue Valley, DeSoto, and Gardner-Edgerton, has asked the Kansas State Board of Education to let individual districts set their own instructional-technology rules instead of a single statewide policy, with a board decision expected in November.
The University of Oxford has begun a six-month study with England's Department for Education, Ofqual, and Oak National Academy on how pupil data can safely inform AI research and shape data-governance recommendations.
Stories & links:
1. "Coursera's Guidance Miss Triggers Analyst Downgrades" — https://markets.financialcontent.com/stocks/article/stockstory-2026-10-30-why-coursera-cour-shares-are-falling-today
2. "FCC's USAC Reform Docket Hits Reply-Comment Deadline" — https://www.fundsforlearning.com/news/commenters-say-keep-e-rate-they-split-on-the-details/
3. "Kansas City-Area Districts Push Back on Statewide Tech Policy" — https://www.kctv5.com/2026/10/30/kansas-board-education-is-looking-implement-new-policies-surrounding-technology-use-schools/
4. "Oxford, UK Education Department Launch Student-Data AI Study" — https://www.edtechinnovationhub.com/news/university-of-oxford-and-dfe-begin-six-month-study-into-student-data-use-in-ai
Brought to you by the Edsby student success platform for K-12.
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