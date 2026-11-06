Coursera ($COUR) shares fell 25% today after the company's first full quarterly report since merging with Udemy showed slowing consumer growth and weak guidance. Revenue hit $377 million, up 94% year over year, but fourth-quarter revenue is expected to decline and the 2026 forecast was narrowed, prompting multiple analyst downgrades.

Today is the reply-comment deadline in a second FCC proceeding on E-Rate administration. New filing data shows nearly 99% of commenters want the program preserved, though they split on details like screen-time rules and oversight of funding consultants.

A group of suburban Kansas City districts, including Blue Valley, DeSoto, and Gardner-Edgerton, has asked the Kansas State Board of Education to let individual districts set their own instructional-technology rules instead of a single statewide policy, with a board decision expected in November.

The University of Oxford has begun a six-month study with England's Department for Education, Ofqual, and Oak National Academy on how pupil data can safely inform AI research and shape data-governance recommendations.

Stories & links:

1. "Coursera's Guidance Miss Triggers Analyst Downgrades" — https://markets.financialcontent.com/stocks/article/stockstory-2026-10-30-why-coursera-cour-shares-are-falling-today

2. "FCC's USAC Reform Docket Hits Reply-Comment Deadline" — https://www.fundsforlearning.com/news/commenters-say-keep-e-rate-they-split-on-the-details/

3. "Kansas City-Area Districts Push Back on Statewide Tech Policy" — https://www.kctv5.com/2026/10/30/kansas-board-education-is-looking-implement-new-policies-surrounding-technology-use-schools/

4. "Oxford, UK Education Department Launch Student-Data AI Study" — https://www.edtechinnovationhub.com/news/university-of-oxford-and-dfe-begin-six-month-study-into-student-data-use-in-ai



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