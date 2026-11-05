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4 episodes
- Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's two kids, Travis and Sosie Bacon, are artists in their own right: Travis is a musician known for his film compositions and for industrial metal band Contracult; Sosie is an actress best known for her roles in Smile and Smile 2, Scream, and Mare of Easttown on HBO.
In this conversation with hosts Jake and Emily, Travis and Sosie share what they really think about the term "nepo baby", what it was like growing up with "non-Hollywood" Hollywood stars as parents, and how they fit into the family tradition of horror movies - from dad Kevin's breakout role in Friday the 13th and mom Kyra's turn in The Possession to the whole family's joint venture Family Movie, out in April 2027.
- Hud Mellencamp is the founder of Mellencamp Whiskey and the son of musician John Mellencamp and supermodel Elaine Irwin. He and his rockstar father join hosts Jake and Emily on location at John's Indiana studio.
Hud and John talk about their Indiana childhoods: Hud growing up on tour and in his dad's studio, and John playing in rock bands and acting as the high school football team's mascot. Find out the surprising advice both men hold onto and what happened when John told his sons that he invented skateboarding!
- Matthew Broderick is a star of stage and screen, from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Lion King, and The Freshman to Broadway with The Producers and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He's a Tony Award winner and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he's... a nepo baby?
Matthew talks to hosts Jake and Emily about working with Hollywood icons like Marlon Brando and Warren Beatty, about what it was like when his dad would get recognized in public as the dad in the 1970s TV show Family, and about how he parents his own kids with Sarah Jessica Parker.
Plus, he and Jake reminisce about playing catch on the studio lot while Matthew filmed Max Dugan Returns with Jake's dad Jason Robards.
- From hosts Jake Robards and Emily Wachtel comes a new podcast, Nepo, Baby! - for lovers of film, TV, music, history, legacy, therapy, humor, and family drama. They talk to actors, musicians, athletes, and others who grew up in families with a famous name... Some are well-known artists now in their own right, some aren’t. Some embraced their connections, while others tried to run screaming as far from it as they could.
Nepo, Baby! unpacks the perceived privilege of being part of a famous family and its legacy — with its hilarious, chaotic, often-misunderstood world of connections — and the ties that bind us all together, famous or not… after all, you can’t choose your parents!
Does being a nepo baby help or hurt? Or…does it just make therapy more expensive?
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About Nepo, Baby!
You don’t get to choose your parents! Nepo, Baby! unpacks the perceived privilege of being part of a famous family — with its hilarious, chaotic, often-misunderstood world of connections — and the ties that bind us all together, famous or not. We all have messed-up families. Some are just more famous than others. So, does having a famous parent help? Does it hurt? Or does it just make therapy more expensive?
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