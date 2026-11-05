From hosts Jake Robards and Emily Wachtel comes a new podcast, Nepo, Baby! - for lovers of film, TV, music, history, legacy, therapy, humor, and family drama. They talk to actors, musicians, athletes, and others who grew up in families with a famous name... Some are well-known artists now in their own right, some aren’t. Some embraced their connections, while others tried to run screaming as far from it as they could.

Nepo, Baby! unpacks the perceived privilege of being part of a famous family and its legacy — with its hilarious, chaotic, often-misunderstood world of connections — and the ties that bind us all together, famous or not… after all, you can’t choose your parents!



Does being a nepo baby help or hurt? Or…does it just make therapy more expensive?