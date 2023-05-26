If you were expecting a sad, depressing podcast about death... this isn't it!Nikki Boyer created the podcast Dying For Sex, which was named Podcast of the Year ... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Woo Woo Stuff
In this second episode, Reverend Peggy’s spooky encounter with the undead, and a visit from her grandfather on the night he died. Nikki wants to know if there’s a special bathroom for chaplains. Reverend Peggy recalls the emotional first death she attended as a professional.
Follow @nikkiboyer on Instagram and Twitter.
Have something to share, email us at [email protected]
Interested in bonus content from Near Death and continuing to support our show? Subscribe to Lemonada Premium today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.
For a full list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and all other Lemonada series, you can visit lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Sales and distribution by Lemonada Media
Sound Effects by Freesound.com
CycleofThoughts.wav by LiloSound
nixeno - hospital room ambience with clock, heart beeb and paging.mp3 by nixeno
GLASImpt_cheers_clink_glass_of_wine_ZOOM_H6_XYH6.wav by DBS_Sounds
Pouring Drink by f4ngy See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/14/2023
47:13
Corpse Mouth (Series Premiere)
Two wild, supernatural moments leading up to Nikki’s best friend Molly’s death. The odd thing Molly asked Nikki to do for her after she died. The origin of Reverend Peggy and Nikki’s unlikely friendship.
Follow @nikkiboyer on Instagram and Twitter.
Have something to share, email us at [email protected]
Interested in bonus content from Near Death and continuing to support our show? Subscribe to Lemonada Premium today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.
For a full list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and all other Lemonada series, you can visit lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Sales and distribution by Lemonada Media
https://www.fivewishes.org
Sound Effects by Freesound.com: GLASImpt_cheers_clink_glass_of_wine_ZOOM_H6_XYH6.wav by DBS_Sounds
Pouring Drink by f4ngy See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/14/2023
59:10
Near Death (Official Trailer)
“That was one of the most beautiful deaths I have ever experienced!”
Award-winning creator Nikki Boyer (Dying For Sex) and her good friend Reverend Peggy celebrate life by sharing the most fascinating stories from Peggy’s 20-year career as a chaplain for the dying. Each week, tune in to hear them cry, laugh -- and even drink some gin martinis. From Dying For Media, this is Near Death. Coming June 14, wherever you get your podcasts.
Sales and distribution by Lemonada MediaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
If you were expecting a sad, depressing podcast about death... this isn't it!
Nikki Boyer created the podcast Dying For Sex, which was named Podcast of the Year by the Ambies. Now, she's introducing us to Reverend Peggy, who has been present for the final moments of nearly 2,000 people. A lead chaplain at one of the world’s most renowned hospitals, Peggy shares with Nikki the most riveting end-of-life stories from her 20-year career in spiritual care, with one goal in mind: to help everyone be a little less afraid of death.