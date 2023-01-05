NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Listen to "NBC Nightly News," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. This audio podcast, updated each we... More
Available Episodes
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Five Proud Boys found guilty on charges relating to Jan. 6; Man choked to death on NYC subway; Top GOP donor paid for Clarence Thomas’s grandnephew’s school tuition: Report; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
5/4/2023
18:47
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Suspect found in Atlanta medical facility shooting; Texas shooting suspect captured hiding in closet; Kremlin accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt on Putin; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
5/4/2023
20:19
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Thousands of television and movie writers on strike; Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace days before coronation of King Charles III; Illinois highway engulfed in dust storm still dangerous to drive on, authorities warn; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
5/3/2023
17:36
Monday, May 1, 2023
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. will hit debt ceiling sooner than expected; Illinois highway dust storm turns deadly, Mississippi River cresting causing flooding; Manhunt underway for Texas man who allegedly shot and killed five neighbors; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
5/2/2023
15:16
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Search for man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas intensifies; Tornado with 130 mph winds flips cars and damages homes in Florida; U.S. Navy arrives to help Americans evacuate Sudan; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
