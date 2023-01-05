Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt in the App
Listen to NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Podcast NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Podcast NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Lester Holt, NBC News
add
Listen to "NBC Nightly News," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. This audio podcast, updated each we... More
NewsPoliticsGovernment
Listen to "NBC Nightly News," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. This audio podcast, updated each we... More

Available Episodes

5 of 71
  • Thursday, May 4, 2023
    Five Proud Boys found guilty on charges relating to Jan. 6; Man choked to death on NYC subway; Top GOP donor paid for Clarence Thomas’s grandnephew’s school tuition: Report; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
    5/4/2023
    18:47
  • Wednesday, May 3, 2023
    Suspect found in Atlanta medical facility shooting; Texas shooting suspect captured hiding in closet; Kremlin accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt on Putin; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
    5/4/2023
    20:19
  • Tuesday, May 2, 2023
    Thousands of television and movie writers on strike; Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace days before coronation of King Charles III; Illinois highway engulfed in dust storm still dangerous to drive on, authorities warn; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
    5/3/2023
    17:36
  • Monday, May 1, 2023
    Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. will hit debt ceiling sooner than expected; Illinois highway dust storm turns deadly, Mississippi River cresting causing flooding; Manhunt underway for Texas man who allegedly shot and killed five neighbors; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
    5/2/2023
    15:16
  • Sunday, April 30, 2023
    Search for man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas intensifies; Tornado with 130 mph winds flips cars and damages homes in Florida; U.S. Navy arrives to help Americans evacuate Sudan; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
    5/1/2023
    18:00

More News podcasts

About NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Listen to "NBC Nightly News," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. This audio podcast, updated each weekday evening by NBCNews.com, brings you the day's show in its entirety. For more from "Nightly News", visit NBCNightlyNews.com.
Podcast website

Listen to NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Breakfast Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Podcasts in Family