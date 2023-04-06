Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Naturally Nourished

Podcast Naturally Nourished
Ali Miller RD
Welcome to the Naturally Nourished podcast - your resource for cutting-edge food-as-medicine information! Functional Medicine applied with use of Keto Diet, Hig...
Health & Fitness
Welcome to the Naturally Nourished podcast - your resource for cutting-edge food-as-medicine information! Functional Medicine applied with use of Keto Diet, Hig...
  • Episode 350: What the BLEEP is Going on in our Food System?!
    What the BLEEP is actually going on in our food system? How can you protect your household from rising prices, unhealthy and unnatural food, and food shortages? Between cell cultured meat, gene-editing technology, GMOs, and fires occurring in processing plants on a regular basis, our food system is under attack like never before. Tune in to hear us discuss our concerns as well as what you can do to prepare your household.    If you’ve been following the headlines, lab grown meat just got full approval from the USDA over the weekend and is about to hit the market in the US. Between this, GMOs, gene-editing technology and vaccinations given to livestock, it can be a scary time to even go to the grocery store. In this episode, we encourage you to “be prepared, not scared”, and take the reins of your family’s food security.    Also in this episode:  History of the Industrialized Food System GRAS lab Gene Editing Technology Episode 165 Vegan Diet: A Win for the Processed Food Industry? Cell Cultured Meat Genetically Modified Organisms Concerns with Glyphosate Episode 307 How Soil Health Impacts Your Health EatWild find local milk & meat by zip code Supplements to offset toxicity Relax and Regulate GI Lining Support Restore Baseline Probiotic Cellular Antiox Bio-C Plus Detox Packs   Sponsors for this episode:  This episode is sponsored by Wild Foods, a company that puts quality, sustainability, and health first in all of their products. They have everything from coffee to turmeric to medicinal mushrooms, and every single product is painstakingly sourced from small farms around the globe. They take their mission seriously to fix the broken food system, and believe real food is medicine. They've partnered with us to give you guys an exclusive discount, so use the code ALIMILLERRD for 12% off your order at WildFoods.co! 
    6/26/2023
    1:05:19
  • Episode 349: The Adrenal Transformation Protocol with Dr. Izabella Wentz
    Are you exhausted no matter how much you sleep? Dependent on caffeine to get through the day? Experiencing overwhelm and less tolerance to stress? All of these can be symptoms of adrenal dysfunction. Dr. Izabella Wentz, known as The Thyroid Pharmacist, has written a new book called The Adrenal Transformation Protocol that addresses the adrenal thyroid connection and focuses on resetting the body’s stress response!    In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Izabella Wentz to discuss her personal journey with Hashimoto’s and adrenal dysfunction. Learn about key supplements to aid in rebounding the adrenals, why minerals matter, and how simple foundational shifts in sleep and stress can make all the difference to getting your energy back.    About Dr. Izabella Wentz:  Dr. Izabella Wentz is a compassionate, innovative, solution-focused integrative pharmacist dedicated to finding the root causes of chronic health conditions. Her passion stems from her own diagnosis with Hashimoto's thyroiditis in 2009, following a decade of debilitating symptoms.   As an accomplished author, Dr. Wentz has written several best-selling books, including the New York Times best-seller "Hashimoto's Thyroiditis: Lifestyle Interventions for Finding and Treating the Root Cause," the protocol-based #1 New York Times best-seller "Hashimoto's Protocol: A 90-Day Plan for Reversing Thyroid Symptoms and Getting Your Life Back," and the Wall Street Journal Bestseller "Hashimoto's Food Pharmacology: Nutrition Protocols and Healing Recipes to Take Charge of Your Thyroid Health."   Her latest book, "The Adrenal Transformation Protocol," is set to be released on April 18th, 2023. The book focuses on resetting the body's stress response through targeted safety signals and features a 4-week program that has already helped over 3,500 individuals. The program has an impressive success rate, with over 80% of participants improving their brain fog, fatigue, anxiety, irritability, sleep issues, and libido.   Also in this episode: Episode 158 How to Rebound Your Adrenal Glands Isabella’s Story The Thyroid Adrenal Connection Adrenal Rehab Program Why the adrenals are so important Turnkey Solutions Pregnenolone DHEA Licorice Vitamin C Bio-C Plus Adaptogens Adaptogen Boost Glandular Compounds Adrenal Support B Vitamins B Complex Magnesium  Relax and Regulate Electrolytes Cortisol Testing Neurohormone Lab Foundational Support Blood Sugar Balance Increase Protein Remove Inflammatory Foods Send Safety Signals Blue Light Exposure Sleep Where to find Dr. Isabella Wentz Dr. Izabella Wentz Instagram Adrenal Transformation Guide Thyroidpharmacist.com Adrenal Kickstart Smoothie   Sponsors for this episode:  This episode is sponsored by Wild Foods, a company that puts quality, sustainability, and health first in all of their products. They have everything from coffee to turmeric to medicinal mushrooms, and every single product is painstakingly sourced from small farms around the globe. They take their mission seriously to fix the broken food system, and believe real food is medicine. They've partnered with us to give you guys an exclusive discount, so use the code ALIMILLERRD for 12% off your order at WildFoods.co! 
    6/19/2023
    42:33
  • Episode 348: Bursting the Carnivore Bubble
    Are you considering carnivore or wondering what all the hype is about? Want to know our thoughts on a meat only approach? Curious about the benefits as well as potential drawbacks? Join us as we burst the carnivore bubble and discuss 5 reasons why long term carnivore is not our jam!   In this episode, we weigh out the benefits as well as the reasons that all meat all the time is not ideal. While carnivore may be an appropriate short term solution in cases of autoimmune flare up or severe gut dysbiosis, we argue that this approach is not sustainable for the long haul. Learn about this plus 4 more reasons you won’t see us joining the carnivore camp in this episode!   Also in this episode: Benefits of CarnivoreNaturally Nourished Episode 195 Flatten the Fear and Cracking the Carnivore Code 5 Reasons We Don’t Recommend Carnivore Not Sustainable Not Accurately Ancestral A Note on Plant ToxinsNaturally Nourished Episode 127 In Defense of Vegetables  BroccoDetox Why Plants Might Not Be ToleratedDigestaid  GI Lining Beat the Bloat Program Lower Antioxidants StatusNaturally Nourished Episode 115 All About Antioxidants Episode 42 Transitioning from Vegan Fatty LiverNaturally Nourished Episode 109 Liver Function Reset Restore Renew Detox Packs Methyl Complete Lack of Microbiome DiversityProbiotic Challenge Protocol Berberine Boost   Sponsors for this episode:  This episode is sponsored by Peak State Coffee, makers of coffee with real health benefits! Are you a coffee drinker seeking a healthier option but don't want to quit your ritual? Enjoy whole bean coffee infused with adaptogenic mushrooms to boost your brain, support gut health, and balance stress, all while keeping the taste you love. With 500mg lion's mane, reishi, chaga, and more per serving, you’ll love this delicious coffee that is also chemical free, mold free, non-GMO, and low acid. Go to www.PeakStateCoffee.com/ALIMILLERRD for 20% off and free shipping on two or more bags, use code ALIMILLERRD at checkout.
    6/12/2023
    41:31
  • Episode 347: Functional Approaches to Lyme Disease
    Are you or a family member dealing with Lyme Disease? Want to know what can be done on a functional level to address Lyme, coinfections and symptoms of concern? Tune in to hear us take a functional medicine approach to Lyme including testing, tips for prevention, treatment approaches and more!    In this episode, we dig into Lyme Disease including prevalence, common symptoms, why it often goes misdiagnosed and so much more. Learn why supporting the terrain of your body and a robust immune system is key in defending against Lyme and other pathogens. Plus learn about nutrients and botanicals that have been studied in Lyme and our approach to natural treatment.    Also in this episode:  What is Lyme? Prevalence of Lyme Disease Symptoms of Lyme Disease Why the Terrain is Key to Lyme Disease Development or ResilienceNaturally Nourished Episode 198: So You're On An Antibiotic Episode 308 Long Haul Updates and the Microbiome Connection Lyme CoinfectionsFind a Lyme Literate Doctor Supporting a Healthy Gut GI Immune Builder GI Lining Support Targeted Strength Probiotic Rebuild Spectrum Probiotic GI Cleanup Probiotic Challenge Beat the Bloat Cleanse Stool Testing Supporting a Robust Immune ResponseImmune Webinar (Archived) Bio-C Plus Vitamin D Balanced Blend Keto for LymeEpisode 262 The Keto-Immune Connection Therapeutic Botanicals for LymeElderberry Plus GI Reset Disrupting Lyme BiofilmsCellular Antiox Inflammazyme Support Detox PathwaysDetox Packs BroccoDetox  Address Stress and Micronutrient Deficiency Relax and Regulate Adaptogen Boost Wild Foods Mushroom Blend use code ALIMILLERRD MethylComplete B Complex Super Turmeric Lifestyle SupportSleep Support Sunlighten Sauna use code ALIMILLERRD Naturally Nourished Episode 298 Moving Your Lymph   This episode is sponsored by:  This episode is sponsored by Carnivore Snax, a delicious snack combining just 2 ingredients: meat and Redmond Real Salt! These melt-in-your-mouth meat pastries are like no other dehydrated meat product or jerky on the market. We love that Carnivore Snax are a pro-America brand who sources from US farmers practicing regenerative agriculture and are verified by the Savory Institute confirming their carbon sequestering status. Check out the ribeye, pork loin, brisket and leg of lamb for just a few of our favorites! Use code ALIMILLERRD to save 15% off your order and get free shipping on $125 or more at carnivoresnax.com.
    6/4/2023
    52:51
  • Episode 346: How to Enhance Exercise Recover
    Do workouts leave you feeling sore or burned out? Want to know how to enhance recovery while getting great results? Tune in to hear us cover how to enhance your exercise recovery, considerations for pre and post workout, and why you should never skip the cool down!    In this episode we will cover diet, supplement, and lifestyle support to ensure you're getting your best bang for your buck in your workout. Learn what to eat pre and post workout, how to supplement for best results, and how to minimize soreness and prevent injury and burnout.    Also in this episode:  Supplements to Help with Workout Recovery Macros and Prioritizing ProteinWhy we love Whey Naturally Nourished Episode 288 Whey Protein: lactoferrin, immunoglobulins, BCAAs and more! Choosing the BEST Protein Powder Preworkout ConsiderationsPure Collagen FOND Bone Broth use code NATURALLYNOURISHED Using Carb Cycling for Workouts The Importance of ElectrolytesRedmond Relyte use code ALIMILLERRD Natural Electrolyte Solutions Relax and Regulate Creatine Santa Cruz Paleo Antioxidant and Micronutrient SupportMultidefense Turmeric Lemonade GlutamineGI Lining Support Strength and Performance Bundle Proteolytic EnzymesInflammazyme Lifestyle RecommendationsSunlighten Sauna  use code ALIMILLERRD Harness Cortisol and Don’t Skip the CooldownAdaptogen Boost Bio-C Plus Adrenal Support Naturally Nourished Episode 66 Over-Exercising   Sponsors for this episode:  This episode is sponsored by Wild Foods, a company that puts quality, sustainability, and health first in all of their products. They have everything from coffee to turmeric to medicinal mushrooms, and every single product is painstakingly sourced from small farms around the globe. They take their mission seriously to fix the broken food system, and believe real food is medicine. They've partnered with us to give you guys an exclusive discount, so use the code ALIMILLERRD for 12% off your order at WildFoods.co! 
    5/30/2023
    49:12

About Naturally Nourished

Welcome to the Naturally Nourished podcast - your resource for cutting-edge food-as-medicine information! Functional Medicine applied with use of Keto Diet, High Fat Low Carb, Real Food solutions!
