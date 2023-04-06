Episode 349: The Adrenal Transformation Protocol with Dr. Izabella Wentz
Are you exhausted no matter how much you sleep? Dependent on caffeine to get through the day? Experiencing overwhelm and less tolerance to stress? All of these can be symptoms of adrenal dysfunction. Dr. Izabella Wentz, known as The Thyroid Pharmacist, has written a new book called The Adrenal Transformation Protocol that addresses the adrenal thyroid connection and focuses on resetting the body’s stress response!
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Izabella Wentz to discuss her personal journey with Hashimoto’s and adrenal dysfunction. Learn about key supplements to aid in rebounding the adrenals, why minerals matter, and how simple foundational shifts in sleep and stress can make all the difference to getting your energy back.
About Dr. Izabella Wentz:
Dr. Izabella Wentz is a compassionate, innovative, solution-focused integrative
pharmacist dedicated to finding the root causes of chronic health conditions. Her
passion stems from her own diagnosis with Hashimoto's thyroiditis in 2009, following a
decade of debilitating symptoms.
As an accomplished author, Dr. Wentz has written several best-selling books, including
the New York Times best-seller "Hashimoto's Thyroiditis: Lifestyle Interventions for
Finding and Treating the Root Cause," the protocol-based #1 New York Times
best-seller "Hashimoto's Protocol: A 90-Day Plan for Reversing Thyroid Symptoms and
Getting Your Life Back," and the Wall Street Journal Bestseller "Hashimoto's Food
Pharmacology: Nutrition Protocols and Healing Recipes to Take Charge of Your Thyroid
Health."
Her latest book, "The Adrenal Transformation Protocol," is set to be released on April
18th, 2023. The book focuses on resetting the body's stress response through targeted
safety signals and features a 4-week program that has already helped over 3,500
individuals. The program has an impressive success rate, with over 80% of participants
improving their brain fog, fatigue, anxiety, irritability, sleep issues, and libido.
Also in this episode:
Episode 158 How to Rebound Your Adrenal Glands
Isabella’s Story
The Thyroid Adrenal Connection
Adrenal Rehab Program
Why the adrenals are so important
Turnkey Solutions
Pregnenolone
DHEA
Licorice
Vitamin C
Bio-C Plus
Adaptogens
Adaptogen Boost
Glandular Compounds
Adrenal Support
B Vitamins
B Complex
Magnesium
Relax and Regulate
Electrolytes
Cortisol Testing
Neurohormone Lab
Foundational Support
Blood Sugar Balance
Increase Protein
Remove Inflammatory Foods
Send Safety Signals
Blue Light Exposure
Sleep
Where to find Dr. Isabella Wentz
Dr. Izabella Wentz Instagram
Adrenal Transformation Guide
Thyroidpharmacist.com
Adrenal Kickstart Smoothie
