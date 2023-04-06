Episode 350: What the BLEEP is Going on in our Food System?!

What the BLEEP is actually going on in our food system? How can you protect your household from rising prices, unhealthy and unnatural food, and food shortages? Between cell cultured meat, gene-editing technology, GMOs, and fires occurring in processing plants on a regular basis, our food system is under attack like never before. Tune in to hear us discuss our concerns as well as what you can do to prepare your household. If you've been following the headlines, lab grown meat just got full approval from the USDA over the weekend and is about to hit the market in the US. Between this, GMOs, gene-editing technology and vaccinations given to livestock, it can be a scary time to even go to the grocery store. In this episode, we encourage you to "be prepared, not scared", and take the reins of your family's food security. Also in this episode: History of the Industrialized Food System GRAS lab Gene Editing Technology Episode 165 Vegan Diet: A Win for the Processed Food Industry? Cell Cultured Meat Genetically Modified Organisms Concerns with Glyphosate Episode 307 How Soil Health Impacts Your Health EatWild find local milk & meat by zip code Supplements to offset toxicity Relax and Regulate GI Lining Support Restore Baseline Probiotic Cellular Antiox Bio-C Plus Detox Packs