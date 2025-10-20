ANNOUNCEMENT: Our annual podcast survey is live! Please share your thoughts and how the survey has inspired change with us, here: https://ufl.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bEf5YoxkFv87GIu***On today’s episode, we will do a deep dive into the topic ofstorm surge. What is storm surge? What are the impacts of storm surge to us and our natural systems? We will also help you understand the risk of stormsurge where you live.Episode script reviewed by Lauren Wolf, Holly Abeels, andArmando Ubeda. Episode recording reviewed by Stephen Mullens.Learn more:National Weather Service – Storm Surge Overview &Hurricane Hazards https://www.weather.gov/phi/stormsurge& https://www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-hazardsNational Ocean Service – What is storm surge? https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/stormsurge-stormtide.htmlNational Hurricane Center and Central PacificHurricane Center – Storm Surge Overview - https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/surge/ How you can help:Learn your evacuation zone – https://www.floridadisaster.org/knowyourzone/Remember, evacuation zones are based on storm surge risk for low-lying, floodprone areas, mobile homes or unsafe structures. Consider planting more salt-tolerant plants inyour landscape - https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/resources/apps/plant-guide/Support nature-based solutions such as dunerestoration, mangrove plantings, and living shorelines. Sources for this Episode:https://coast.noaa.gov/states/fast-facts/economics-and-demographics.html https://www.usgs.gov/centers/spcmsc/science/florida-coastal-mapping-programhttps://agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/2023/06/15/sand-dunes/ https://www.jstor.org/stable/26296452?mag=the-shifting-sands-of-hurricane-resilience&seq=1 https://www.usgs.gov/centers/spcmsc/science/storm-induced-coastal-change https://daily.jstor.org/the-shifting-sands-of-hurricane-resilience/
Introduction to Hurricanes: Hurricane Series, Part 1
This episode is part 1 of our summer hurricane series! Today, we're talking about how hurricanes form, why they spin, and what the "categories" mean when we talk about storms. Also, we would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to Stephen Mullens, a fellow faculty member at the University of Florida, for reviewing our episode content for accuracy. Stephan is an expert in forecasting and impacts related to hurricanes and thunderstorms.Learn More:Coriolis Effect Video (Nat Geo): https://youtu.be/mPsLanVS1Q8?si=yokr3w1vUeVg6l9T Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale: Learn more about what each "category" storm means. https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/pdf/sshws_2012rev.pdf Make a plan! Get ready, now: https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/preparing-for-hurricane-season/ Sources:https://climatecenter.fsu.edu/topics/hurricanes https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/How-Do-Hurricanes-Move_.pdfhttps://www.nhc.noaa.gov/pdf/sshws_2012rev.pdfhttps://www.npr.org/2018/09/14/647944033/september-is-peak-hurricane-season-why-is-thathttps://weather.gov/media/mfl/TropicalEventSummary/PSHMFL_2024AL14_Milton_Tornadoes.pdf https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL092024_Helene.pdf
Throwback: Lara's Favorite Lizard
Green anoles are some of Florida’s most familiar—and most overlooked—neighbors. In this episode of Naturally Florida, we revisit our very first show from 2020 to explore what makes these little lizards so unique, how they interact with the introduced Cuban brown anole, and what you can do to help them thrive in your own backyard.Learn more:Cuban Brown Anole or Green Anole (video): https://youtu.be/KQhnzi9mkYILandscaping Solutions: Green Anoles: https://gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu/design/gardening-with-wildlife/anoles.htmlHow You Can Help:Help us document their populations! If you see a green anole in your yard or while out in one of Florida's many natural areas, snap a picture with your smartphone and upload it to iNaturalist.org. Add habitat to your yard or neighborhood. Consider adding native shrubs or small trees and changing part of your yard from lawn to Florida-Friendly Landscaping to provide habitat for a variety of small critters. Learn more here: https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/about-ffl/9-principles/principle-5-attract-wildlife/Sources for this Episode:Invader Updater: Cuban Brown Anole, UF Wildlife Department (2011) https://ufwildlife.ifas.ufl.edu/InvaderUpdater/pdfs/InvaderUpdater_Winter2011.pdfGreen Anole (Anolis carolinensis), Savannah River Ecology Laboratory (n.d.) https://srelherp.uga.edu/lizards/anocar.htmAnalysis of the effects of an exotic lizard on a native lizard in Florida ..., University of Tennessee (2000) https://trace.tennessee.edu/utk_graddiss/4722/Florida Lizards are Evolving, Fast, Science Connected (2014) https://magazine.scienceconnected.org/2014/10/florida-lizards-evolving-rapidly/If you enjoyed this episode, please consider sharing it with a friend who might enjoy learning about Florida's natural areas and the wild things that live here!If you're active on iNaturalist, consider joining our iNaturalist project, Naturally Florida's Listener Observations, here: https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/naturally-florida-s-listener-observations
Let's Talk About Lake Water Quality
Happy Lakes Appreciation Month! This month, we dive into water quality and what it really means for freshwater systems. You'll hear a lot of scientific jargon this month, but we tried to define everything as we used it. This will help you talk to your local watershed, river, or lake managers! How You Can Help:Participate in the Great Secchi Dip In! https://www.nalms.org/secchidipin/ OR, email Lara or Shannon to learn more about how to participateLearn More: Florida Lakewatch: https://lakewatch.ifas.ufl.edu/extension/information-circulars/ Water Atlas (SW FL only): https://wateratlas.usf.edu
The Scrub is Scrubbing
In this episode, we explore the unique ecology of scrub habitat in Florida. What is a scrub? Where are they located?How are they different from similar ecosystems? How does fire play a role in scrub habitats? What threats do scrub habitats face? What can you do about it? We cover this and more in this episode of Naturally Florida. Learn More:• Florida Natural Areas Inventory: Scrub - https://www.fnai.org/PDFs/NC/Scrub_Final_2010.pdf• Topographpic map, elevation, terrain - https://en-ca.topographic-map.com/map-x1rv5k/Polk-County/• Calamintha bee (Shannon mentioned in episode) - https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/science/discover-nest-northern-range-blue-calamintha-bee/• Scrub and High Pine - https://programs.ifas.ufl.edu/florida-land-steward/forest-resources/upland-forest-ecosystems/scrub-and-high-pine/• Common Woody Plants of Florida Scrub Ecosystems- https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/FR373• Florida Scrub - https://crocdoc.ifas.ufl.edu/publications/msrpmap/floridascrub/How You Can Help:• Florida scrub is globally rare and incredibly unique, supporting plants and animals found nowhere else. Speak up and advocate for the preservation of the special natural lands. Needs some inspiration, check out the GladysE. Douglas Preserve story. • Fire is essential in scrub habitats —without it, the ecosystem collapses and species disappear. Be sure to support and advocate for prescribed fires in your area. • Scrub may look barren, but it’s a biodiversity hotspot—an ecological gem hiding in plain sight. See if you can find a scrub habitat near you to visit!Sources for this Episode: • Florida Natural Areas Inventory: Scrub - https://www.fnai.org/PDFs/NC/Scrub_Final_2010.pdf• Scrub and High Pine - https://programs.ifas.ufl.edu/florida-land-steward/forest-resources/upland-forest-ecosystems/scrub-and-high-pine/• Common Woody Plants of Florida Scrub Ecosystems- https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/FR373If you enjoyed this episode, please consider sharing it with a friend who might enjoy learning about Florida's natural areas and the wild things that live here!If you're active on iNaturalist, consider joining our iNaturalist project, Naturally Florida's Listener Observations, here: https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/naturally-florida-s-listener-observations
Naturally Florida is a podcast about Florida's natural areas and the wild things that live here.
Naturally Florida's hosts, Shannon Carnevale and Lara Milligan, bring over 25 years of experience in natural resources and conservation to Naturally Florida. Listeners will learn about Florida wildlife, local ecosystems, and conservation issues in the Sunshine State. If you love learning about nature but need to learn on-the-go, this podcast is for you.
This podcast is brought to you by UF/IFAS Extension's Natural Resources programs in Polk and Pinellas Counties.