Throwback: Lara's Favorite Lizard

Green anoles are some of Florida’s most familiar—and most overlooked—neighbors. In this episode of Naturally Florida, we revisit our very first show from 2020 to explore what makes these little lizards so unique, how they interact with the introduced Cuban brown anole, and what you can do to help them thrive in your own backyard.Learn more:Cuban Brown Anole or Green Anole (video): https://youtu.be/KQhnzi9mkYILandscaping Solutions: Green Anoles: https://gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu/design/gardening-with-wildlife/anoles.htmlHow You Can Help:Help us document their populations! If you see a green anole in your yard or while out in one of Florida's many natural areas, snap a picture with your smartphone and upload it to ⁠iNaturalist.org.⁠ Add habitat to your yard or neighborhood. Consider adding native shrubs or small trees and changing part of your yard from lawn to Florida-Friendly Landscaping to provide habitat for a variety of small critters. Learn more here: ⁠https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/about-ffl/9-principles/principle-5-attract-wildlife/⁠Sources for this Episode:Invader Updater: Cuban Brown Anole, UF Wildlife Department (2011) ⁠⁠https://ufwildlife.ifas.ufl.edu/InvaderUpdater/pdfs/InvaderUpdater_Winter2011.pdf⁠⁠Green Anole (Anolis carolinensis), Savannah River Ecology Laboratory (n.d.) ⁠⁠https://srelherp.uga.edu/lizards/anocar.htm⁠⁠Analysis of the effects of an exotic lizard on a native lizard in Florida ..., University of Tennessee (2000) ⁠⁠https://trace.tennessee.edu/utk_graddiss/4722/⁠⁠Florida Lizards are Evolving, Fast, Science Connected (2014) ⁠⁠https://magazine.scienceconnected.org/2014/10/florida-lizards-evolving-rapidly/⁠⁠If you enjoyed this episode, please consider sharing it with a friend who might enjoy learning about Florida's natural areas and the wild things that live here!If you're active on iNaturalist, consider joining our iNaturalist project, Naturally Florida's Listener Observations, here: https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/naturally-florida-s-listener-observations