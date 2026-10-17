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47 episodes
Nation States Update: Trump's Ukraine Peace Push, Diesel Prices Surge & Houthis Threaten Middle East Stability10/17/2026 | 2 mins.President Donald Trump faces mounting foreign policy challenges as efforts to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine encounter new disagreements, diesel fuel prices put pressure on American families, and Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia threaten further instability across the Middle East.
In this edition of Nation States with Yates, Steve Yates examines the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the political and economic consequences of energy prices during a contentious election season, and growing concerns over regional security and global oil markets. He also revisits two major speeches exploring Western civilization, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio's address in Athens, Greece, and Taiwan's president's National Day remarks.
Plus, Steve previews upcoming deep dives into the history of Yemen's Houthis, their role in Middle East geopolitics, and a special series examining America's fentanyl crisis and its consequences for national security and American families.
Subscribe to Nation States with Yates for expert analysis of U.S. foreign policy, international relations, national security, China, Taiwan, Russia, Ukraine, and the geopolitical challenges shaping America's future.
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- Taiwan’s National Day address was about far more than cross-strait relations. Speaking in Taipei, President William Lai framed Taiwan as a free society rooted in self-government, faith, responsibility, and democratic values. Steve Yates explains why that message matters for Americans, how it contrasts with the Chinese Communist Party’s vision, and why Taiwan’s future is tied to larger questions about freedom, deterrence, history, and the future of the Indo-Pacific. Listen now and consider how Taiwan’s story fits into America’s broader strategic interests and relationships with democratic partners around the world.
Follow Nation States with Yates for clear, common-sense insights where Steve Yates serves as your personal national security advisor, breaking down world events in ways that matter to Main Street, not just Washington.
Connect with the show at Feedback@NationStatesYates.com and follow on X @NSWithYates.
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- Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech in Athens offered more than a foreign policy message. It framed a broader argument about national strength, Western civilization, secure borders, strong allies, and why many Americans see these priorities as common sense rather than controversy. Steve Yates examines Rubio’s remarks, the reaction from critics, and what a more confident Europe could mean for American security and prosperity.
Listen as Steve connects the strategic stakes behind today's debates over defense, manufacturing, energy, and national identity. Follow Nation States with Yates for clear, common-sense insights where Steve Yates serves as your personal national security advisor, breaking down world events in ways that matter to Main Street, not just Washington.
Connect with the show at Feedback@NationStatesYates.com and follow on X @NSWithYates.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Nation States Update: Marco Rubio's Warning to Europe, Taiwan's Message to China & Trump's Russia Oil Deal10/12/2026 | 1 mins.Steve Yates previews a consequential week in global affairs as President Trump explores a potential Russia oil deal to ease diesel prices, negotiations over the Russia-Ukraine war remain uncertain, and tensions with Iran continue under maximum pressure. Meanwhile, Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia threaten further instability across the Middle East.
On Nation States with Yates, Steve also previews two major speeches shaping the future of international relations: Secretary of State Marco Rubio's address in Athens, Greece, on reviving Western civilization and strengthening America's European partnerships, and Taiwan's president's National Day address outlining a message with profound implications for China, U.S.-Taiwan relations, and everyday Americans. Why do these speeches matter for America's future, and what do they reveal about the changing global order? Steve explains what's ahead this week.
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- A headline-grabbing speech at Quantico was about far more than culture wars. Steve Yates examines Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s first State of the Force address, focusing on the long-term initiatives that could reshape how America recruits, equips, powers, and deploys its military. From autonomous warfare and future battlefield technologies to resilient military infrastructure and domestic base expansion, the speech offered a roadmap aimed at preparing the United States for the next generation of strategic competition.
Listen and decide which ideas are likely to endure long after the headlines fade.
Follow Nation States with Yates for clear, common-sense insights where Steve Yates serves as your personal national security advisor, breaking down world events in ways that matter to Main Street, not just Washington. Connect with the show at Feedback@NationStatesYates.com and follow on X @NSWithYates.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Nation States with Yates
Nation States with Yates is your personal national security advisor: translating global politics, foreign policy, and geopolitical risk into clear, Main Street common sense. Hosted by Steve Yates, a former White House national security official, each episode delivers concise, experience-driven insight into how decisions are made at the highest levels, and what they mean for the United States and the world.Podcast website
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