A headline-grabbing speech at Quantico was about far more than culture wars. Steve Yates examines Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s first State of the Force address, focusing on the long-term initiatives that could reshape how America recruits, equips, powers, and deploys its military. From autonomous warfare and future battlefield technologies to resilient military infrastructure and domestic base expansion, the speech offered a roadmap aimed at preparing the United States for the next generation of strategic competition.

Listen and decide which ideas are likely to endure long after the headlines fade.

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