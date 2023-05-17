NASACast combines the content of all the NASACast subject area podcasts into a single omnibus podcast. Here you'll find the latest news and features on NASA's m... More
This Week @NASA, May 19, 2023
The Artemis II Crew Visits Washington, D.C. and more ...
5/19/2023
Lucy
The Principal Investigator for NASA’s Lucy mission discusses the spacecraft’s 12-year journey to eight different asteroids as we look to better understand the formation of our solar system. HWHAP Episode 289.
5/19/2023
Small Steps, Giant Leaps: Episode 108: Underwater Training for Astronauts
NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory Critical Systems Engineer Jim Sarafin discusses training astronauts for spacewalks.
5/17/2023
This Week @NASA, May 12, 2023
Spacecraft Moves to New Docking Spot at Space Station and more ...
5/12/2023
Evolving Artemis Mission Operations
Artemis II lead flight directors walk us through what was learned from Artemis I and what we are doing right now in Mission Control to prepare for Artemis II and beyond. HWHAP Episode 288.
