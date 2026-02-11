The Incubator Team is excited to bring Journal Club to NANNcast! For our first installment in this series, we are dividing into a landmark study on therapeutic hypothermia, a topic that is incredibly relevant to neonatal nurses who are at the heart of implementing and monitoring this intervention every day.



In this episode, we discuss the recently published randomized clinical trial examining whole body hypothermia for infants born at 33 to 35 weeks' gestation with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). This important research provides new insights that challenge current practice and helps us better understand which babies may benefit from or potentially be harmed by therapeutic hypothermia.



Join us as we break down the study findings, explore what they mean for bedside care, and discuss how this evidence should inform clinical decision-making for our most vulnerable pre-term patients.



Check out the article here: Whole-Body Hypothermia for Neonatal Encephalopathy in Preterm Infants 33 to 35 Weeks' Gestation: A Randomized Clinical Trial.