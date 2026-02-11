Open app
NANNcast
National Association of Neonatal Nurses
EducationScience
    Should We Cool Preterm Infants with HIE at 33 to 35 Weeks? A NANNcast + The Incubator Collaboration.

    2/11/2026 | 39 mins.
    The Incubator Team is excited to bring Journal Club to NANNcast! For our first installment in this series, we are dividing into a landmark study on therapeutic hypothermia, a topic that is incredibly relevant to neonatal nurses who are at the heart of implementing and monitoring this intervention every day. 

    In this episode, we discuss the recently published randomized clinical trial examining whole body hypothermia for infants born at 33 to 35 weeks' gestation with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). This important research provides new insights that challenge current practice and helps us better understand which babies may benefit from or potentially be harmed by therapeutic hypothermia.

    Join us as we break down the study findings, explore what they mean for bedside care, and discuss how this evidence should inform clinical decision-making for our most vulnerable pre-term patients.

    Check out the article here: Whole-Body Hypothermia for Neonatal Encephalopathy in Preterm Infants 33 to 35 Weeks' Gestation: A Randomized Clinical Trial.
    Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia: What We Know, How We Currently Manage, and Thoughts for the Future

    1/27/2026 | 41 mins.
    Congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) is one of the most challenging diagnoses in the NICU, demanding rapid decision-making, coordinated teamwork, and a deep understanding of physiology. In this episode of NANNcast, Jill is joined by Dr. Jamie Gilley to unpack the full clinical journey of CDH - from prenatal markers and imaging, to delivery room stabilization, ventilation strategies, pulmonary hypertension and sedation management, surgical repair, and long-term follow-up. Dr. Gilley shares practical bedside tips, current research, and insights that every neonatal nurse and APRN can apply to improve care and outcomes in this critically ill population. Whether you are new to CDH or experienced in managing these cases, this episode will deepen your understanding and confidence at the bedside.
    Leading the Change: Neonatal Nurses and the Infant-Driven Feeding® Program

    1/06/2026 | 51 mins.
    In this episode, neonatal nurses take center stage as leaders of practice change in the NICU. This podcast explores the Infant-Driven Feeding® (IDF™) Program and its impact on bedside care and unit culture. Lisa Kleinz, MA SLP/L CNT, Director of Education from Dr. Brown’s Medical, discusses the evidence-based benefits of IDF™ for infants, families, and care teams, while Renee Bloom, RN, shares her unit’s real-world experience implementing the program. Renee highlights key findings from her published research, lessons learned during implementation, strategies for gaining provider buy-in, and practical approaches to sustaining the key practices over time. Together, this conversation offers actionable insights for nurses looking to implement, strengthen, or sustain the Infant-Driven Feeding® Program and provide positive feeding experiences for babies and families.
    Vaccines, Trust, and Tiny Immune Systems

    12/16/2025 | 42 mins.
    In this episode of NANNcast, 'Vaccines, Trust, and Tiny Immune Systems,' Dr. Aimee Bernard and Dr. David Higgins dive into practical strategies for discussing vaccines with families in the NICU, clinic and community, building trust with hesitant parents, and addressing common concerns about immunization schedules. They explore why the Hepatitis B vaccine is recommended at birth, how a baby’s immune system is equipped to handle multiple vaccines, and the difference between natural infection and the guided protection vaccines provide. The conversation also highlights trusted resources for families, tips for evaluating information, and the vital role neonatal nurses play in vaccine education and advocacy. Tune in for expert insights, science communication strategies, and actionable takeaways to support informed vaccine decisions.
    The New Frontiers of NRP: Cardiac, NICU, and Prehospital Care

    12/09/2025 | 33 mins.
    Neonatal resuscitation is evolving beyond the delivery room. In this episode, Dr. Beth Ann Johnson, Dr. Taylor Sawyer, and Dr. Chris Cooper discuss how the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) is expanding its scope through innovative new courses. Learn about updates for caring for newborns with congenital heart disease, unique considerations for resuscitation in the NICU, and how the new Neonatal Education for Prehospital Professionals (NEPP) course will extend life-saving skills to first responders and transport teams.

About NANNcast

Introducing listeners to hot topics in Neonatology, with the hope of creating better patient outcomes.
