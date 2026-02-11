In this episode, neonatal nurses take center stage as leaders of practice change in the NICU. This podcast explores the Infant-Driven Feeding® (IDF™) Program and its impact on bedside care and unit culture. Lisa Kleinz, MA SLP/L CNT, Director of Education from Dr. Brown’s Medical, discusses the evidence-based benefits of IDF™ for infants, families, and care teams, while Renee Bloom, RN, shares her unit’s real-world experience implementing the program. Renee highlights key findings from her published research, lessons learned during implementation, strategies for gaining provider buy-in, and practical approaches to sustaining the key practices over time. Together, this conversation offers actionable insights for nurses looking to implement, strengthen, or sustain the Infant-Driven Feeding® Program and provide positive feeding experiences for babies and families.