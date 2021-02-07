34 - What you need to know about politics as a data scientist

This is the episode where we are going to risk our career, our wellbeing, and all the professional reputations we have built over the years to talk about this ultra-sensitive taboo topic: office politics in data scienceSeriously though, we have seen many data scientists who don't want to hear or learn about politics. And as result, they often hit invisible walls in their careers and become very frustrated. That's why we are sharing some mental models we use to think about and deal with politics so that you won't go down that path. Meanwhile, if you are not a data scientist yet, but want to become one, you should really attend our webinar. We will demystify the transition into data science. We will show you the most effective way to build your skills. And we will advise you on the four possible options you can take to go from where you are to landing a data science job in as little as 9 months. Find out more here.