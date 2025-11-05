Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicMythos Live!
Mythos Live!
radio.net
Mythos Live!

Mythos Pedals
Music
Mythos Live!
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • WTF is Boss doing?! | Aug 29th, 2025
    --------
    --------  
    1:12:39
  • Why you need a ”Stunt Amp” | Sep 5th, 2025
    --------
    --------  
    1:11:14
  • Ask Us Anything! | Sept 12th, 2025
    --------
    --------  
    1:13:42
  • New Fender and Gibson Guitars | Sep 19th, 2025
    --------
    --------  
    1:07:16
  • There Are No Rules! | Sept 26th, 2025
    --------
    --------  
    1:12:09

About Mythos Live!

Rewatch or listen to the Mythos Livestream here! Head to mythospedals.com to learn all about our pedals or highvoltageguitars.com to shop for guitars, amps and more.
Music

