(S02E01) COMMUNITY PARTNERS 101 - West Ada School District w/ Superintendent Derek Bub and Trustee Chair Lori Frasure

Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub and Board of Trustees Chair Lori Frasure join Mayor Simison to talk about the West Ada School District (WASD). For more information about West Ada, please visit https://www.westada.org/. For more information about the West Ada Foundation, please visit https://www.westada.org/o/educationfoundation. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.