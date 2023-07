(S01E12) CITY 101 - Meridian Police Department w/ Chief Tracy Basterrechea - Part 2 of 2

Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea and Mayor Simison continue their conversation about the Meridian Police Department. This is the second and final part of a two-part conversation.To contact the non-emergency Meridian Police line, please call (208) 888-6678 or email [email protected] . For more information about the Meridian Police Department, please visit https://meridiancity.org/police.For more information about MADC, the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, please visit https://meridiancity.org/madc/. Questions about the podcast? Email [email protected] .