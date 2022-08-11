The myMERIDIAN podcast offers insights and knowledge about the City of Meridian, Idaho. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
(S02E01) COMMUNITY PARTNERS 101 - West Ada School District w/ Superintendent Derek Bub and Trustee Chair Lori Frasure
Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub and Board of Trustees Chair Lori Frasure join Mayor Simison to talk about the West Ada School District (WASD). For more information about West Ada, please visit https://www.westada.org/. For more information about the West Ada Foundation, please visit https://www.westada.org/o/educationfoundation. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/24/2023
34:21
(S01E12) CITY 101 - Meridian Police Department w/ Chief Tracy Basterrechea - Part 2 of 2
Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea and Mayor Simison continue their conversation about the Meridian Police Department. This is the second and final part of a two-part conversation.To contact the non-emergency Meridian Police line, please call (208) 888-6678 or email [email protected]. For more information about the Meridian Police Department, please visit https://meridiancity.org/police.For more information about MADC, the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, please visit https://meridiancity.org/madc/. Questions about the podcast? Email [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
11/21/2022
43:08
(S01E11) CITY 101 - Meridian Police Department w/ Chief Tracy Basterrechea - Part 1 of 2
Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea joins Mayor Simison to talk about the Meridian Police Department. This is part one of a two-part conversation between Chief Basterrechea and Mayor Simison. For more information about the Meridian Police Department, please visit https://meridiancity.org/police. Questions about the podcast? Email [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
11/14/2022
41:22
(S01E10) CITY 101 - Human Resources w/ HR Director Crystal Ritchie
Human Resources Director Crystal Ritchie joins Mayor Simison to talk about the City of Meridian's HR Department. For more information about the Human Resources Department, please visit https://meridiancity.org/hr.Current employment opportunities at the City of Meridian may be found here: https://meridiancity.org/jobs.Questions about the podcast? Email [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
11/8/2022
21:05
(S01E09) CITY 101 - Information Technology w/ CIO Dave Tiede
Chief Information Officer Dave Tiede joins Mayor Simison to talk about the City of Meridian's Information Technology Department. For more information about the Information Technology Department, please visit https://meridiancity.org/it/.Learn more about the USA Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency on its official government website: https://www.cisa.gov/. Questions about the podcast? Email [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.