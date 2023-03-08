Kris and Andi invite their listeners to pull up a seat to the best friend table as they share their most personal and humiliating body stories. Kris and Andi be...
More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Hey there EVERYDAY VAGINAS!
Kris and Andi share how they learned about their bodies and sex, Kris from a home where sex was discussed in detail and encouraged, and Andi who was raised in the evangelical purity movement where sex was to be reserved only for those who are married.
To tell us what Your Vagina is saying to you; share an Everyday Vagina story or comment: Follow and DM My Vagina Said What on Instagram, @myvaginasaidwhat or email us at [email protected]!
Please rate and review!
My Vagina Said What is Produced by MaeKr Media
Andi Gordon: Writer
Kris McDaniel: EditorSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/27/2023
20:39
Introducing: My Vagina Said What
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Kris and Andi invite their listeners to pull up a seat to the best friend table as they share their most personal and humiliating body stories. Kris and Andi believe that by talking about all the weird and confusing things we experience with our bodies we will be able to better care for them-but most of all it’s just funny!