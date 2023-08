Hey there EVERYDAY VAGINAS!

Kris and Andi share how they learned about their bodies and sex, Kris from a home where sex was discussed in detail and encouraged, and Andi who was raised in the evangelical purity movement where sex was to be reserved only for those who are married. To tell us what Your Vagina is saying to you; share an Everyday Vagina story or comment: Follow and DM My Vagina Said What on Instagram, @myvaginasaidwhat or email us at [email protected] ! Please rate and review! My Vagina Said What is Produced by MaeKr Media Andi Gordon: Writer Kris McDaniel: EditorSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.