Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to My Vagina Said What in the App
Listen to My Vagina Said What in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
My Vagina Said What

My Vagina Said What

Podcast My Vagina Said What
Podcast My Vagina Said What

My Vagina Said What

iHeartPodcasts and Seneca Women Podcast Network
add
Kris and Andi invite their listeners to pull up a seat to the best friend table as they share their most personal and humiliating body stories. Kris and Andi be...
More
Health & FitnessSociety & Culture
Kris and Andi invite their listeners to pull up a seat to the best friend table as they share their most personal and humiliating body stories. Kris and Andi be...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Hey there EVERYDAY VAGINAS!
    Kris and Andi share how they learned about their bodies and sex, Kris from a home where sex was discussed in detail and encouraged, and Andi who was raised in the evangelical purity movement where sex was to be reserved only for those who are married. To tell us what Your Vagina is saying to you; share an Everyday Vagina story or comment:  Follow and DM My Vagina Said What on Instagram, @myvaginasaidwhat or email us at [email protected]! Please rate and review! My Vagina Said What is Produced by MaeKr Media  Andi Gordon: Writer Kris McDaniel: EditorSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/27/2023
    20:39
  • Introducing: My Vagina Said What
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/28/2023
    1:38

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About My Vagina Said What

Kris and Andi invite their listeners to pull up a seat to the best friend table as they share their most personal and humiliating body stories. Kris and Andi believe that by talking about all the weird and confusing things we experience with our bodies we will be able to better care for them-but most of all it’s just funny!
Podcast website

Listen to My Vagina Said What, Maintenance Phase and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

My Vagina Said What

My Vagina Said What

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

My Vagina Said What: Podcasts in Family