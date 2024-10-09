My Stupid Podcast - A John Mayer Podcast

4: Sob Rock Tour Debrief & A Year in the Life of John Mayer - Pre-1998
Hey MSP Fam! We've got a another episode packed with Mayer talk! In this episode, we discuss the Sob Rock Tour, the shows we went to and overall takeaways from the entire tour and jump into the first part of our "Year in the Life of John Mayer" segment. Plus, as always, we read listener emails. Things we talk about in this episode:
How knowing the meaning of a song changes our view of it
What genres and covers we'd like to see John do
If John will do another blues album
"Chasing" songs on the Sob Rock Tour
The Deep Cut focus of the Sob Rock Tour
The John Mayer Online Community
Villanova Junction
Napster
And more!
If you like the show, be sure to Rate and Subscribe in Apple Podcasts, Follow us and Rate us on Spotify, follow us on all the socials, etc.
Intro Music this week is "Color Queen" by Villanova Junction
__________________________
Links of resources mentioned on the show:
Someday I'll Fly Documentary by Eastwood Allen
Villanova Junction Demo on Youtube (Playlist by John Mayer Tapes)
The Internet Archive
The JMTP (archived)
__________________________
Other My Stupid Podcast Links
Jeff's Music Website: www.jmwsongs.com
Jeff's Other Podcast, Current Gen: Listen on Youtube | Listen on Spotify
Write in to the show: [email protected]
Instagram: instagram.com/mystupidpodcast
Twitter: twitter.com/mystupidcast
Facebook: facebook.com/mystupidcast
--------
1:44:43
3: Sob Rock Tour Speculation
In our latest episode (recorded before Jeff and Angelo saw the Sob Rock Tour), we talk about the last few tour stops, what our hopes are for the Houston and Dallas shows, and of course read some of your emails!
__________________________
--------
1:37:40
2: Wong Notes Podcast and Your Emails
In this episode, we talk about John Mayer's appearance in Part 1 of the Wong Notes Podcast and go through a bunch of your emails! Some of the topics we cover in response to your emails:
Recent Setlists
What is John's most "average" song?
Songs we'd recommend to people who don't really like John's "storied" past
Speculation on new music
Rethinking Walt Grace
Some of John's best live performances
Many Album Rankings
Why we no love "Why You No Love Me?"
Wong Notes John Mayer Interview: Part 1 | Part 2
Max Carlson "Pale and Blue" Outro Song : Listen on Spotify
__________________________
--------
1:46:05
1: We're Back!
We're back! And we've missed you!
Join us for an all new season of My Stupid Podcast! In this episode, we catch up on what's been going in our lives and in the John Mayer World. We cover news and happenings since Sob Rock came out and dive into the Sob Rock Tour, setlist, predictions, and more. We also share what's in store for the rest of this season 2.
We didn't get to emails this episode, but we will get to them in future episodes...so don't fret!
--------
1:21:13
30: Sob Rock
We're back with our Sob Rock episode! We take a deep dive into our initial thoughts on the newest John Mayer album, the packaging and artwork, and do a track-by-track analysis and rankings. We also talk about the Sob Rock Tour, Sob Rock Merch, recent tv and video appearances and news, and more!
As usual, we also read a bunch of your emails! If you think the show has value, consider taking a few moments to rate us 5 stars and to leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Follow us on Spotify, and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!
