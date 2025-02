My Stupid Podcast - A John Mayer Podcast

4: Sob Rock Tour Debrief & A Year in the Life of John Mayer - Pre-1998

Hey MSP Fam! We've got a another episode packed with Mayer talk! In this episode, we discuss the Sob Rock Tour, the shows we went to and overall takeaways from the entire tour and jump into the first part of our "Year in the Life of John Mayer" segment. Plus, as always, we read listener emails. Things we talk about in this episode: How knowing the meaning of a song changes our view of it What genres and covers we'd like to see John do If John will do another blues album "Chasing" songs on the Sob Rock Tour The Deep Cut focus of the Sob Rock Tour The John Mayer Online Community Villanova Junction Napster And more! __________________________ Links of resources mentioned on the show: Someday I'll Fly Documentary by Eastwood Allen Villanova Junction Demo on Youtube (Playlist by John Mayer Tapes) The Internet Archive The JMTP (archived)