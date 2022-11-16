The early years of a child’s life are the most important for their long-term development. Sometimes, the abundance of information out there can feel overwhelmin... More
When and how to stop breastfeeding
Host Jessica Rolph breastfed all three of her children, but weaning the last has been an emotional experience. It’s hard to say how many mothers breastfeed beyond that first year or two, but often those mothers feel judged for choosing to continue. Lyndsey Hookway joins us to help demystify “extended” breastfeeding and offer tips on weaning for those who are ready. She is an Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant for The Maternity Collective, based out of the UK. Highlights: [1:14] Why do we refer to breastfeeding beyond age 2 as “extended”? [3:15] Jessica shares her personal experience feeding her daughter, even though it’s clearly not a nutritional experience anymore. [5:14] What are some of the benefits to the nursing mother? [7:02] Can breast milk lose some of its nutritional value over time? As volume decreases, why does the child still want to suck? [8:30] If a mother wants to continue breastfeeding her toddler when a newborn arrives, is there any reason why she shouldn’t nurse both children simultaneously? What does the science say about this? [11:20] Tender breasts are common with pregnancy and often initiate a natural weaning process. [13:11] Is there an optimum period to wean your child? [16:13] Lyndsey talks about hormonal fluctuations that can cause sadness after weaning, as well as temporary difficulty sleeping. [18:09] How to handle a toddler who keeps asking to be breastfed at night? [21:03] What is step one for a mother who wants to start the weaning process? [23:21] Lyndsey shares some additional tips for weaning during the day. [26:10] What to do if you’re feeling anxious about the weaning process. [28:54] Jessica shares takeaways from her conversation with Lyndsey Hookway. Mentioned in this episode: Brought to you by Lovevery.com Find Lyndsey @Lyndsey_Hookway Receive weekly emails about your child’s development, and stay in the know about new play essentials, promos, and more by signing up at Lovevery.com Follow Lovevery and Jessica Rolph on Instagram Listen to Perspectives on feeding: Baby-led weaning with Jenny Best
Transitioning from crib to bed
Switching your child from a crib to bed can be a big milestone! Most sleep experts recommend waiting until your child is around three years old. Jessica Rolph, your host, is joined by Dana Obleman to discuss what factors might go into that timing. Dana is an Infant and Child Sleep Consultant and the creator of The Sleep Sense Program. Highlights: [1:08] What are the signs that your child is ready to make the switch from a crib to a bed? [1:50] What should parents do when their child is climbing out of the crib? [3:30] How much weight should parents give to their children's request to be in a big bed? [4:39] Night training in a bed: Will your child keep you up all night with requests to go to the potty? [6:13] What can parents do when their child is potty trained during the day but not as confident at night? [8:02] If parents are welcoming a new sibling and want to use the crib for the baby, how should they manage this situation with their toddler? [9:45] Is there anything parents can do to make the crib more comfortable for an older child? [11:17] How can you best prepare a child for this transition? [13:11] What kind of bed does Dana recommend parents transition to? [14:06] How concerned should parents be about the child rolling out? [14:56] What kind of child-proofing needs to happen when a child has access to the bedroom at night? [16:14] What are some positive ways to handle night waking? [17:43] Dana speaks about co-sleeping. [19:52] Does Dana have tips for parents that were co-sleeping and now making the switch? [21:09] Dana explains why sleep is a skill. [21:58] Jessica shares the key takeaways from her conversation with Dana Obleman. Mentioned in this episode: Brought to you by Lovevery.com Receive weekly emails about your child’s development, and stay in the know about new play essentials, promos, and more by signing up at Lovevery.com Follow Lovevery and Jessica Rolph on Instagram.
Co-parenting after a separation
Navigating the ups and downs of divorce looks different in each situation, but there are some universal ways to make it easier on our children. These start with better communication — rules around communicating that put your child first. Here to help us establish some of these best practices is Dr. Tamara Afifi, a professor in Interpersonal Health Communication at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Her TedX Talk The impact of divorce on children has been viewed some 700,000 times. Highlights: [1:29] What are the most common issues that you see with families confronting divorce? [2:34] What kind of communication is not positive for children? [3:59] How does divorce affect children in the short-term? [5:06] What can divorced parents do to support their children’s resiliency over time? [6:25] What are some best practices for divorced parents? [9:47] A listener shares a question about maintaining consistency when it comes to childcare. [11:45] How does divorce impact young children differently? [13:18] We are closer to our children than in previous generations. How has this changed the way that children experience divorce? [14:30] How can we differentiate between a divorce-related behavior and something else that might need to get addressed? [16:07] Tammy zooms the lens out and offers some perspective. [18:58] Jessica shares her top takeaways. Mentioned in this episode: Brought to you by Lovevery.com Receive weekly emails about your child’s development, and stay in the know about new play essentials, promos, and more by signing up at Lovevery.com Follow Lovevery and Jessica Rolph on Instagram
Talking about death
Birthing is a topic we all want to weigh in on, but death? Not so much. We tend to avoid the subject, and when it comes to talking to our child about death, choosing the right words is hard. Of course, there’s no “right” way to talk about death except to lead with honesty and love. Jessica Rolph, your host, welcomes Michele Benyo to the show. She is the founder of Good Grief Parenting. Michele came to this work in the wake of losing her child 20 years ago and helping his sibling through the grief. Today, Jessica and Michele discuss how parents can support their children through the death of a pet or loved one. Highlights: [1:26] What do parents need to know about how children grieve? [3:13] How can parents help a grieving child? [4:30] Michele gives examples of some mistakes parents make when discussing death with children. [6:53] How can parents begin to use direct language to talk about death with their children? [9:19] How does grief manifest through play? [11:41] A question from the Lovevery community: “How do you answer: Are Grandma and Grandpa going to die? Followed by, Are you and Daddy going to die?” [13:52] When do children start to understand death? [15:27] How can we prepare our children for the death of someone who is close to death? [17:10] Another question from a listener: “How do I incorporate family members who died into my son’s life at 7 months old? How do I explain to him that they’re no longer here, but they love him very much?” [20:11] Ways to approach the death of a pet. [22:47] How should we prepare children for a funeral? [25:08] Jessica shares her takeaways from the conversation with Michele Benyo. Mentioned in this episode: Brought to you by Lovevery.com Good Grief Parenting Receive weekly emails about your child’s development, and stay in the know about new play essentials, promos, and more by signing up at Lovevery.com Follow Lovevery and Jessica Rolph on Instagram.
Pacifiers: In or out?
Pacifiers are so convenient… until they’re not. At some point, there can be concerns about developing teeth and interference with speech, and weaning a child off a pacifier can be challenging. The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and speech and language therapists recommend starting that weaning process between 6 to 12 months, and weaning entirely before a child’s third birthday. To guide us through that transition, My New Life host Jessica Rolph welcomes Dr. Amy Conrad to today’s episode. Dr. Amy is a mother to a 10-month-old, a Lovevery customer, and the host of the Ask Doctor Amy podcast. Highlights: [1:19] Dr. Amy talks about the pros and cons of pacifier use. [3:42] What red flags should parents be looking for with regard to pacifier use? [5:52] Dr. Amy shares her thoughts about the paci fairy approach. [7:25] If a child is using a pacifier all through the day and at night, is it advisable to wean them from the pacifier during awake times, and then eventually extend that to nap-time and finally bedtime? [8:38] Can we revert to pacifiers when a child gets sick or during a trip? [9:30] What about gradually shortening the tips of the pacifier? [10:40] How much of a concern is tooth decay, and how and when should we wean our child from the bottle? [11:08] What are some signs that your baby is ready for a drinking cup? [12:31] How and when to use sippy cups, open cups, and bottles? [13:52] Jessica shares her takeaways from the conversation with Dr. Amy. Mentioned in this episode: Brought to you by Lovevery.com Receive weekly emails about your child’s development, and stay in the know about new play essentials, promos, and more by signing up at Lovevery.com Follow Lovevery and Jessica Rolph on Instagram.
