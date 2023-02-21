Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
My Monday Mood

My Monday Mood
Natalia Seliger
Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • less comparing, more creating
    in this lil episode we talk all things comparison. I give you guys some tips to help prevent comparison and lean into creating your own version of success and happiness instead.AFFIRMATION: "I will not spend my time and energy comparing my life to others. The gifts that I was born with are what make me unique and irreplaceable. My only competition is myself. I am choosing to stay in my own lane and focus on the things that bring me joy and peace. I am my own competition"I hope u love this episode.I love u.MY SOCIALS:IG: https://www.instagram.com/natsneatteats/?hl=enPOD IG: https://www.instagram.com/mondayymoodpod/?hl=enTIKTOK:https://www.tiktok.com/@nataliaaseligerPINTEREST: https://www.tiktok.com/@nataliaaseliger
    3/20/2023
    16:37
  • let's talk: SOLO TRAVEL (my experience)
    in this episode I share my experience on solo traveling to Australia & Bali! I share how I afforded this trip, safety tips, how I made friends, and more. MY SOCIALS:IG: https://www.instagram.com/natsneatteats/?hl=enPOD IG: https://www.instagram.com/mondayymoodpod/?hl=enTIKTOK:https://www.tiktok.com/@nataliaaseligerPINTEREST: https://www.tiktok.com/@nataliaaseligerAFFIRMATION OF THE DAY:"I flood my mind daily with kindness and compassion. I love and approve of myself. I celebrate my wins and I am compassionate with myself when I lose. I am always there for myself and this inner knowing means I can handle whatever comes my way. I am unstoppable, I have no limits. I am ready.”SAFARA LINK (you get $50 in credit when signing up with this link)http://www.safara.com/invite/nat50
    3/15/2023
    30:36
  • let's talk: reinventing yourself
    in this episode I share the details of what "reinventing yourself" really means, how I have formed new wellness habits, and more!AFFIRMATION: I am always able to reinvent myself and change as many times as I want. During the days and moments where I feel stuck and in a funk, I know that this is just a temporary feeling. I am constantly evolving and growing and I am choosing to not let my negative thoughts and emotions consume me. I am choosing to step into my full potential because I am ready to receive the things that I deserve.socials:@mondayymoodpod / @natsneatteatsILYnat <3
    3/7/2023
    22:25
  • returning home to myself
    hiii, thank you for being here <3in this episode I share my entire "one way solo travel era" recap. I share why I decided to come home early, my biggest takeaways from this journey, and how I returned home to myself. socials:@natsneatteats / @mondayymoodpodaffirmation: "everything is happening for me as it should. It is all aligning perfectly. All of the things I am currently experiencing are only taking me to the next level. I am committed to listening to my heart and leaning into discomfort, because I know that discomfort brings growth. I am grateful for where I’m at and excited for where I’m going"
    2/28/2023
    34:56
  • 5 self love reminders
    hi hi! in this mini episode I share 5 self love reminders that I needed to hear that are getting me through the week. take what resonates with you <3sending love and light!!SOCIALS: @natsneatteats / @mondayymoodpodAFFIRMATION: love is present within me. i am envisioning all the possibilities for my future without being attached to how and when they will become my reality. my worth, my value, and my fufillment is not inside of a to do list. it is within me. i am allowed to believe in myself, i am allowed to be proud of myself, i am allowed to take up space and step into my power. i am blooming, even on the days and moments i don’t feel like i am.
    2/21/2023
    18:00

About My Monday Mood

Conversations all about health, balance, navigating ur 20's, self improvement, and much more. My Monday Mood is a place to feel safe, inspired, and seen. LISTEN EVERY MONDAY! Hosted by Natalia Seliger (@mondayymoodpod + @natsneatteats)
