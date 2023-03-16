How did some of the some of the world’s best designers, strategists, and agency leads, get into design? How did they know it was even a thing they could form a ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 22
Harry Pearce - Partner at Pentagram
We kick off the first episode in series 3 with the Harry Pearce of Pentagram. Harry talks about how his passion for animal rights helped him complete his degree in graphic design so he could help communicate what was going on. How he uses his skills to support human rights at WITNESS; his first roles in design; setting up his own design practice with Dominic Lippa & Giles Calver; and what it means to be part of Pentagram.Links:Red SetterPentagramdbaPodcast Editing by Stick and Splice
6/8/2023
43:27
Jack Renwick - Founder and Creative Director of Jack Renwick Studio, and upcoming D&AD President
For the final podcast in the series, Claire met up with Jack Renwick, founder and creative director of Jack Renwick Studio, and upcoming D&AD president. Jack talks about when she first heard the term ‘graphic design’ at school in Glasgow but couldn’t find out what it was, her time at art school overcoming struggles with self-belief, and plans for upcoming role as D&AD president!Links:RedsetterJack Renwick Studio | Instagramdba
3/30/2023
51:31
Marie-Thérèse Cassidy - VP Design Europe at PepsiCo.
This week Claire met up with Marie-Thérèse Cassidy, VP Design Europe at PepsiCo. She talks about her early years in Newcastle and how a love of drawing and opera led to her career in design. Her first job at JKR and how Ian Ritchie’s advice shaped her career, and how she loves her role at PepsiCo seeing design through from end-to-end.Links:RedsetterPepsicoPepsico Designdba
3/23/2023
41:14
Astrid Stavro - VP Creative Director of COLLINS
This week Claire meets up with Astrid Stavro, VP Creative Director of COLLINS. She talks about her journey from Madrid to Central St Martins where they advised her to throw her past portfolio out of the window! Her time at the design mecca Pentagram, and the importance of knocking on the doors of people you’d like to meet to say hello.Links:RedsetterCOLLINSdba
3/16/2023
1:01:05
Craig Oldham - Founder & Creative Director of The Office of Craig
This week, Claire met up with Craig Oldham, founder & creative director of The Office of Craig. They talk about how he struggled to fit in when he first went to art college in Falmouth, setting up his own business, and what the design industry needs to do to sort out its diversity problems.Links:RedsetterOffice of Craigdba
How did some of the some of the world’s best designers, strategists, and agency leads, get into design? How did they know it was even a thing they could form a career around? I’m Claire Blyth, one of the founders of the Design Community Hub, and also design focussed PR agency Red Setter. I’ll be speaking to some of my favourite people in design to talk about how they got where they are today.