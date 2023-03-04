My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

Since 2006, this podcast has been using history to elevate today's political debates. "The perfect antidote to bloviating talking heads, My History is thoughtf... More
The History of Cinco De Mayo
Not just a holiday. We go to post-Civil War Mexico and find out the true story of a significant battle.
5/5/2023
5:33
The Supreme Court Story of Abe Fortas
Abe Fortas was a rising star on the Supreme Court. He argued a still-legendary case before it and then was appointed one of its justices. For many he was seen as the successor to Earl Warren. It was when he was nominated for Chief Justice that opposition cemented. He was too close to the President, too liberal on issues, and then there were disclosures of contributions he had received were revealed. After a drawn-out stalemate he withdrew his candidacy for Chief Justice. But it wouldn't stop there. Fortas also stepped down as an Associate Justice as the administration changed and political pressure increased.
The Fortas case would be revealed later by insider and Watergate persona John Dean as part of an 'unpacking' plan that President Nixon had to reduce the left-lean of the Warren court, though it wasn't obvious at the time. But it's not that simple either. Fortas's case also has set a precedent for the danger of having a Justice with a close relationship to the Chief Executive.
[one note of errata on this episode- we said Goldberg was Kennedy's only Supreme Court justice. This was incorrect - he had two. Byron White as well. ]
4/22/2023
44:56
Introducing - Founding Son: John Quincy's America
Please to introduce a podcast from friend of the show Bob Crawford of Road To Now Podcast and the Avett Brothers
In iHeartPodcasts' "Founding Son: John Quincy's America," Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers explores the post-presidential legacy of America’s sixth president: John Quincy Adams. Though often only seen as a failed one-term president and the son of a Founding Father, Adams spent his final decades in Congress fighting the slavocracy and forming a bridge between the founding of America and the era of Lincoln. Founding Son features Patrick Warburton as the voice of John Quincy Adams, Nick Offerman as the voice of Andrew Jackson, and Grey DeLisle as the voice of Louisa Adams.
4/13/2023
3:22
Presidents In Trouble
It's time to talk trouble. With the talk of history being made, and in a way it has, we think it's best to note that the law and the Presidency have been, close, several times. Certainly people around Presidents have faced the law, sometimes for actions rendered for a President. And after all the Constitutional Framers took time out of their busy days to deal with Presidents and crime.
4/10/2023
53:16
FDR is Saved, Sidney Poitier, Lunar Bases and The Sugar Lobby
FDR may have never taken the oath if not for the quick thinking of a woman in Miami who, along with detectives may have thwarted a shooter. a 2023 - 'hodge podcast' of different things. A former Speaker talks about a lobby that flies under the radar but controls D.C. A writer that said what he really thought about Warren Harding. And Sidney Poitier navigates life as an African-American man and an actor.
