Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to My History Can Beat Up Your Politics in the App
Listen to My History Can Beat Up Your Politics in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

Podcast My History Can Beat Up Your Politics
Podcast My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

Bruce Carlson
add
Since 2006, this podcast has been using history to elevate today's political debates.  "The perfect antidote to bloviating talking heads, My History is thoughtf... More
HistoryNewsPolitics
Since 2006, this podcast has been using history to elevate today's political debates.  "The perfect antidote to bloviating talking heads, My History is thoughtf... More

Available Episodes

5 of 483
  • The History of Cinco De Mayo
    Not just a holiday. We go to post-Civil War Mexico and find out the true story of a significant battle.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/5/2023
    5:33
  • The Supreme Court Story of Abe Fortas
    Abe Fortas was a rising star on the Supreme Court. He argued a still-legendary case before it and then was appointed one of its justices. For many he was seen as the successor to Earl Warren. It was when he was nominated for Chief Justice that opposition cemented. He was too close to the President, too liberal on issues, and then there were disclosures of contributions he had received were revealed. After a drawn-out stalemate he withdrew his candidacy for Chief Justice. But it wouldn't stop there. Fortas also stepped down as an Associate Justice as the administration changed and political pressure increased. The Fortas case would be revealed later by insider and Watergate persona John Dean as part of an 'unpacking' plan that President Nixon had to reduce the left-lean of the Warren court, though it wasn't obvious at the time. But it's not that simple either. Fortas's case also has set a precedent for the danger of having a Justice with a close relationship to the Chief Executive. We are part of Airwave Media network. Advertise? [email protected] [one note of errata on this episode- we said Goldberg was Kennedy's only Supreme Court justice. This was incorrect - he had two. Byron White as well. ] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/22/2023
    44:56
  • Introducing - Founding Son: John Quincy's America
    Please to introduce a podcast from friend of the show Bob Crawford of Road To Now Podcast and the Avett Brothers In iHeartPodcasts' "Founding Son: John Quincy's America," Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers explores the post-presidential legacy of America’s sixth president: John Quincy Adams. Though often only seen as a failed one-term president and the son of a Founding Father, Adams spent his final decades in Congress fighting the slavocracy and forming a bridge between the founding of America and the era of Lincoln. Founding Son features Patrick Warburton as the voice of John Quincy Adams, Nick Offerman as the voice of Andrew Jackson, and Grey DeLisle as the voice of Louisa Adams. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    3:22
  • Presidents In Trouble
    It's time to talk trouble. With the talk of history being made, and in a way it has, we think it's best to note that the law and the Presidency have been, close, several times. Certainly people around Presidents have faced the law, sometimes for actions rendered for a President. And after all the Constitutional Framers took time out of their busy days to deal with Presidents and crime. Part of Airwave Media Network advertise? - [email protected] support us - please rate the show on Apple, or support our Patreon - patreon.com/mhcbuyp Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    53:16
  • FDR is Saved, Sidney Poitier, Lunar Bases and The Sugar Lobby
    FDR may have never taken the oath if not for the quick thinking of a woman in Miami who, along with detectives may have thwarted a shooter. a 2023 - 'hodge podcast' of different things. A former Speaker talks about a lobby that flies under the radar but controls D.C. A writer that said what he really thought about Warren Harding. And Sidney Poitier navigates life as an African-American man and an actor.   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    56:45

More History podcasts

About My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

Since 2006, this podcast has been using history to elevate today's political debates.  "The perfect antidote to bloviating talking heads, My History is thoughtful, nuanced, and highly engaging." -Columbia Journalism Review
Podcast website

Listen to My History Can Beat Up Your Politics, İstanbul Ansiklopedisi Radyosu and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

My History Can Beat Up Your Politics: Podcasts in Family