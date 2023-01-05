Join us every Tuesday as we read Elisabeth Hartsell's diaries spanning from 1931-1942. She will come of age in the midst of the Great Depression and see the sta... More
Nuts and Candy
Elisabeth has moved to Belle Missouri and BOY is she jumping in with both feet!! She's making friends, has a part in the school play, and is settling into life at her grandparent's house. How long will they be welcomed there? Will Dad find a job? Will Santa know they have moved? Let's find out.
5/23/2023
44:00
Destination: Belle, Missouri
In our last episode, Elisabeth Hartsell had gotten some bad news, the Great Depression hit her family hard in 1931, her father can't find a job and they're having to move from Monticello Arkansas to Belle Missouri. In this episode, we'll go on a road trip visiting some of her father's family, The Hartsells, along the way and ending up in the home of her mother's parents, George and Sarah Underwood
5/16/2023
28:28
Paper Dolls, Mad Dogs and Bad News
In this episode of My Grandma's Diaries, things are not going well in Elisabeth's household. Her father is out of work, they're having to move to a smaller home and Elisabeth isn't sure what's going to be happening next. Bad news and tragedy seem to follow several people in this episode. But, in the midst of it all, she'll still have time to hang out with her friends go out on a date and feel happiness.
5/9/2023
45:21
The Diary Begins 1931
It is January of 1931 Elizabeth Hartsell has begun the first entry in a diary that will last her for 10 and 1/2 years. She's living in Arkansas, her father is out of work and the Great Depression has just begun. So far, not only does she have no fears she is joining clubs to help people in this unfortunate time. She has no idea that her world is about to be turned upside down as the Great Depression takes its toll on her family and herself.
5/1/2023
40:37
Meet Elisabeth!
Welcome to My Grandma's Diaries! We are thrilled to take you on the Journey of Elizabeth Hartsell a 13-year-old girl who begins her diary on January 1st, 1931 and continues to write every single day for the next 10 and a half years watch her meet new friends and fall in love all in the midst of the Great Depression and the beginning of World War II. Join us every Tuesday!
