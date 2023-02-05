Episode 449: Shaan Puri (https://twitter.com/ShaanVP) and Sam Parr (https://twitter.com/theSamParr) judge the second My First Million college pitch competition with students at Stanford University for a prize of $3,500. The future is being built from dorm rooms - find out who wins the cash!
Links:
• Transcribe Glass (Empowering the deaf with AR Glasses) - https://www.transcribeglass.com/ |
[email protected]
• Admit Yogi (Democratizing college admissions with AI) - https://www.admityogi.com |
[email protected]
• Candid (AI driven soft therapy through video) - https://www.candidsocial.app/ |
[email protected]
• Simplify (A common application for jobs and internships) - https://simplify.jobs/ |
[email protected]
• Bobby Housel, Host (Want to see more startups like these - College Startup Syndicate ) - https://founderscupid.com/ | [email protected]
• Ananth Veluvali, Host (Stanford Entrepreneur Community Lead) - [email protected]
• Entrepreneur Student Founder Community - https://www.entrepreneurpowerhour.com/
Join the community ^^ https://tinyurl.com/JoinPowerHourNow
Show Notes:
(00:00) - Intro
(00:40) - Bobby Firehouse intro
(03:35) - #1 Transcribe Glasses
(18:55) - #2 Admityogi
(36:24) - #3 Candid
(48:46) - #4 Simplify
