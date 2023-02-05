David Senra: Podcasts With Billion-Dollar Potential, What Separates Good From Great, and More

Episode 448: Sam Parr (@TheSamParr) talks with David Senra (@FoundersPodcast), Founder of Founder's podcast, about his love of podcasting, how to become a killer in business, and life lessons from successful entrepreneurs.

Links:
*Founders podcast
*James Dyson's autobiography

Show Notes:
(02:25) - What did you do before Founders?
(03:55) - How big is the podcast?
(10:40) - How many books do you read?
(18:50) - The difference between pretty good and killers
(21:00) - Can you make yourself a killer?
(28:20) - Finding good industries to get into
(46:20) - Lessons from meeting Sam Zell and Charlie Munger
(59:20) - What is next for you?
(01:17:25) - Chuck Yeager