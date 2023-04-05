Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion is THE BEST NEW HIPHOP PODCAST!! Creating a setting to express his opinion of music culture and getting the opinions of other cel... More
MY EXPERT OPINION 175: HURRICANE CHRIS TALKS FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE FOR 3 YEARS AND MORE!!!
Hurricane Chris is an American rapper hailing from Shreveport, Louisiana. He first gained fame with his hit single "A Bay Bay," which topped the charts in 2007 and helped to establish him as a rising star in the hip-hop world. Hurricane Chris is known for his energetic flow and catchy hooks, which have earned him a loyal fanbase. He has released several successful albums and collaborated with other prominent artists in the hip-hop community, including Lil Boosie and Plies. Hurricane Chris has faced legal troubles in the past, but he has recently been cleared of all charges and is looking forward to releasing a much-anticipated album. His impact on the rap game remains significant, and fans are eager to see what he has in store next.
5/4/2023
1:49:11
MY EXPERT OPINION EP # 174: SYMBA SPEAKS ON RAP BEING OVER, JORDAN VS LEBRON & A.I. RAP IN THE INDUSTRY
Symba is an American rapper and songwriter hailing from the Bay Area of California. He first gained recognition for his mixtapes, which showcased his smooth flow and introspective lyrics. Symba has since released several successful albums and collaborated with other prominent artists in the hip-hop community. He is known for his unique sound, which blends elements of trap, R&B, and West Coast hip-hop. Symba's music often explores themes of struggle, resilience, and the realities of life in the inner city. He is a rising star in the hip-hop world, with a growing fanbase and critical acclaim.
4/30/2023
2:30:49
MY EXPERT OPINION EP # 173: DAME GREASE TALKS G ISHH & RAP ISHH, CULTIVATING DMX, BIG L, THE LOX & MORE
Dame Grease is an iconic hip-hop producer known for his signature sound and contributions to the genre. He has produced for some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including DMX, Nas, and The Lox. Grease's beats are characterized by their hard-hitting drums and soulful samples, which have helped to define the sound of New York City hip-hop. He has also released several instrumental albums and has worked on soundtracks for films and television shows. Grease is widely regarded as one of the most talented and influential producers in hip-hop history.
4/29/2023
1:54:59
MY EXPERT OPINION EP # 172: BOW WOW STOPS BY & TALKS 1ST DEAL, ISSUES W/ JD, FAST & FURIOUS + MORE
Bow Wow, also known as Shad Moss, is an American rapper, actor, and television host. He first gained fame as a child rapper, releasing his debut album at the age of 13. Since then, he has released several successful albums and collaborated with other prominent artists in the hip-hop community. In addition to his music career, Bow Wow has also appeared in several films and television shows, including "Like Mike" and "CSI: Cyber." He is known for his charismatic personality and his ability to connect with audiences both on and off stage.
4/14/2023
3:02:56
MY EXPERT OPINION EP # 171: LORENZO "THE JUGGERNAUT" HUNT BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPION
Lorenzo "Juggernaut" Hunt is an American professional boxer and mixed martial artist. He is the current Cruiserweight and Light Heavyweight champion of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a testament to his exceptional skill and determination in the ring. Hunt is known for his impressive knockout power and aggressive fighting style, which has made him a fan favorite in the combat sports community. He has fought in several high-profile events, including Bellator MMA, and has proven himself to be one of the most formidable fighters in his weight class.
