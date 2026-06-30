Musical Puke has special guest, Sean Solomon, on the show!! Join hosts Tim Kasher (Cursive, The Good Life) and Gwynedd Stuart (Sporked) as they pummel Sean with music trivia as he attempts to climb... The Pyramid!! That's right, this is our first ever solo-player show!! The Pyramid is 5 levels of crazanity, I guess, is how we are describing it.

And check out Sean Solomon's debut album, "The World Is Not Good Enough", on Anti Records!

Episode games: General Trivia / Name Three Songs,Punk / Natalie Portmanteau / Really Good Community Theatre

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