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Musical Puke

Tim Kasher and Gwynedd Stuart
MusicMusic Interviews
Musical Puke
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • Musical Puke

    Musical Puke ep 14: Foxwarren

    06/30/2026 | 52 mins.
    We have some very special friends from up North on the show this week: FOXWARREN!! Foxwarren is Andy Shauf's band when he's not out there making records and touring under his own name, and yowza, their latest record, '2', is a great listen. Join Tim and Gwynedd as they quiz Andy, Darryl and Avery on all things Musical Puke!! 
    This episode includes: General Trivia, Hey Record Store Guy and of course, Chaos Trivia.
    Want more Musical Puke? Get eps early PLUS episodes of Musical Puke Radio (MPR) every other Tuesday. Join us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/cw/MusicalPuke
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MusicalPuke
  • Musical Puke

    Musical Puke ep 13: Shannon Shaw & Friends

    06/16/2026 | 52 mins.
    Holy crud, Musical Puke has Shannon Shaw on the show this week!! But not ONLY Shannon Shaw, we also have Cody Blanchard of Shannon And The Clams and Seth Bogart of Hunx And His Punx!! A star-studded affair!! Join hosts Tim Kasher (Cursive, The Good Life) and Gwynedd Stuart (Sporked) as they goof all things music trivia with Shannon and company!
    Episode games: General Trivia (John Waters themed!) / Natalie Portmanteau (Before And After) / Chaos Trivia
    Want more Musical Puke? Get eps early PLUS episodes of Musical Puke Radio (MPR) every other Tuesday. Join us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/cw/MusicalPuke
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MusicalPuke
  • Musical Puke

    Musical Puke ep 12: King Tuff

    06/02/2026 | 44 mins.
    Musical Puke is hangin' with King Tuff!! Join hosts Tim Kasher (Cursive, The Good Life) and Gwynedd Stuart (Sporked) as they grill Kyle of King Tuff on all things music trivia! 
    King Tuff has a new album out, Moo! On his new label, Mup Records -
    Episode games: General Trivia / Track That Soundtrack / All About That Bass (Player) / Really Good Community Theatre
    Want more Musical Puke? Get eps early PLUS episodes of Musical Puke Radio (MPR) every other Tuesday. Join us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/cw/MusicalPuke
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MusicalPuke
  • Musical Puke

    Musical Puke ep 11: Tigers Jaw

    05/19/2026 | 54 mins.
    Musical Puke has been visited by the incredible Tigers Jaw!! Join hosts Tim Kasher (Cursive, The Good Life) and Gwynedd Stuart (Sporked) as they bludgeon Brianna and Mark of Tigers Jaws with that gnarly ol' music trivia! And get this: it's our very first two player game!! It's called 'Duel' and boy howdy, is it a good time.
    Tigers Jaw are out touring this Summer, check 'em out! And listen to their latest and greatest, "Lost On You" on Hopeless Records.
    Episode games: General Trivia / The Family Duel (Family Feud!) / Duel Trivia
    Want more Musical Puke? Get eps early PLUS episodes of Musical Puke Radio (MPR) every other Tuesday. Join us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/cw/MusicalPuke
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MusicalPuke
  • Musical Puke

    Musical Puke ep 10: Sean Solomon

    05/05/2026 | 49 mins.
    Musical Puke has special guest, Sean Solomon, on the show!! Join hosts Tim Kasher (Cursive, The Good Life) and Gwynedd Stuart (Sporked) as they pummel Sean with music trivia as he attempts to climb... The Pyramid!! That's right, this is our first ever solo-player show!! The Pyramid is 5 levels of crazanity, I guess, is how we are describing it.
    And check out Sean Solomon's debut album, "The World Is Not Good Enough", on Anti Records!
    Episode games: General Trivia / Name Three Songs,Punk / Natalie Portmanteau / Really Good Community Theatre
    Want more Musical Puke? Get eps early PLUS episodes of Musical Puke Radio (MPR) every other Tuesday. Join us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/cw/MusicalPuke
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MusicalPuke
    Listen to every ep where you get your podcasts (or watch on Youtube!): https://linktr.ee/musical.puke
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About Musical Puke
Welcome to Musical Puke, the game show where we find out just how much music trivia your favorite musicians can stomach! Each week Tim Kasher (Cursive, The Good Life) and Gwynedd Stuart (Sporked, Good Mythical Morning) host a musical act through a barrage of music trivia questions and games
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MusicMusic Interviews

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