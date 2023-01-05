One thing we can all agree on no matter what you look like or who you date, at some point music will be discussed. The best conversations a lot of times stems f... More
Episode 59-The Greatest Diss Tracks of All Time
In this episode, Clint sits down with his Matt and Chad from the popular TRPE (The Realest Podcast Ever) podcast and they are discussing the greatest diss tracks of all time.
Follow The Realest Podcast Ever
@official_trpe
Support The Film
https://myediblekickedin.com/
Philly Shows
https://www.punchlinephilly.com/
5/22/2023
1:18:35
Episode 58-The Best Child Music Stars of All Time
In this episode, Clint is with R&B artist and 1/3 of Bluff City TreVante and they are talking the best child music stars of all timeFollow TreVante @loverboy_trevanteCheck Out Bluff City's New Albumhttps://musics.to/50308JimH6?fbclid=PAAaaEcEownwnlF5Ujl7NmQQl5GhuXnN53gaBAti-rAj6f1q9zyqTaQfxTtRQSupport The Filmhttps://myediblekickedin.com/Philly Showshttps://www.punchlinephilly.com/
5/12/2023
51:15
Episode 57-Tell Me You Went To FAMU Through Music
In this episode, Clint is with fellow content creator, comedian and friend Mel Mitchell and they are talking the story of music at The Florida A&M University. Follow Mel [email protected] The Filmhttps://myediblekickedin.com/ Philly Showshttps://www.punchlinephilly.com/
5/8/2023
1:02:11
Episode 56-The Story Of Baltimore Music
In this episode, Clint is with fellow content creator, comedian and friend Ty Davis and they are talking the story of Baltmore music. Follow Ty Davis @Comediantydavis Support The Filmhttps://myediblekickedin.com/ Philly Showshttps://www.punchlinephilly.com/
5/5/2023
42:04
Episode 55-Who Had The Best Wrestling Theme Music
In this episode, Clint is with fellow content creator and friend Will Pharoah and they are talking wrestling music. Who had the best theme music growing up?Follow Will Pharoah @willpharoahFollow All Def [email protected] Support The Filmhttps://myediblekickedin.com/Philly Shows https://www.punchlinephilly.com/
