Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Music Is The Love Language in the App
Listen to Music Is The Love Language in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Music Is The Love Language

Music Is The Love Language

Podcast Music Is The Love Language
Podcast Music Is The Love Language

Music Is The Love Language

Clint Coley
add
One thing we can all agree on no matter what you look like or who you date, at some point music will be discussed. The best conversations a lot of times stems f... More
MusicMusic Commentary
One thing we can all agree on no matter what you look like or who you date, at some point music will be discussed. The best conversations a lot of times stems f... More

Available Episodes

5 of 67
  • Episode 59-The Greatest Diss Tracks of All Time
    In this episode, Clint sits down with his Matt and Chad from the popular TRPE (The Realest Podcast Ever) podcast and they are discussing the greatest diss tracks of all time. Follow The Realest Podcast Ever @official_trpe Support The Film https://myediblekickedin.com/ Philly Shows https://www.punchlinephilly.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/22/2023
    1:18:35
  • Episode 58-The Best Child Music Stars of All Time
    In this episode, Clint is with R&B artist and 1/3 of Bluff City TreVante and they are talking the best child music stars of all timeFollow TreVante @loverboy_trevanteCheck Out Bluff City's New Albumhttps://musics.to/50308JimH6?fbclid=PAAaaEcEownwnlF5Ujl7NmQQl5GhuXnN53gaBAti-rAj6f1q9zyqTaQfxTtRQSupport The Filmhttps://myediblekickedin.com/Philly Showshttps://www.punchlinephilly.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/12/2023
    51:15
  • Episode 57-Tell Me You Went To FAMU Through Music
    In this episode, Clint is with fellow content creator, comedian and friend Mel Mitchell and they are talking the story of music at The Florida A&M University. Follow Mel [email protected] The Filmhttps://myediblekickedin.com/ Philly Showshttps://www.punchlinephilly.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    1:02:11
  • Episode 56-The Story Of Baltimore Music
    In this episode, Clint is with fellow content creator, comedian and friend Ty Davis and they are talking the story of Baltmore music. Follow Ty Davis @Comediantydavis Support The Filmhttps://myediblekickedin.com/ Philly Showshttps://www.punchlinephilly.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/5/2023
    42:04
  • Episode 55-Who Had The Best Wrestling Theme Music
    In this episode, Clint is with fellow content creator and friend Will Pharoah and they are talking wrestling music. Who had the best theme music growing up?Follow Will Pharoah @willpharoahFollow All Def [email protected] Support The Filmhttps://myediblekickedin.com/Philly Shows https://www.punchlinephilly.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:02:11

More Music podcasts

About Music Is The Love Language

One thing we can all agree on no matter what you look like or who you date, at some point music will be discussed. The best conversations a lot of times stems from debating how you feel about a song, album, artist or era in time of music that you and someone can connect on. Comedian Clint Coley, known for his comedy and thoughts on relationships, pivots and taps into his number one love language which is music.
Podcast website

Listen to Music Is The Love Language, Delayed and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Music Is The Love Language

Music Is The Love Language

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Music Is The Love Language: Podcasts in Family