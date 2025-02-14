Powered by RND
Tony & Smitty
Hosted by lifelong music enthusiasts and vinyl collectors, Tony and Smitty, this show celebrates how music transcends boundaries and brings people together. 
  Music Is The Glue, Episode 1: Who Are These Guys & Why Should I Listen?
    Tony & Smitty are lifelong music lovers and have been collecting vinyl records for years. They decided to start a podcast to talk about music & how it can bring us all together when nothing else can. In this episode, the guys simply introduce themselves, share some personal history & music favorites, and give a sneak peek of what to expect from the show.Check us out to us on social media! Your hosts: https://www.instagram.com/tmoney1968/ & https://www.instagram.com/smittys_soul_shack/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/musicisthegluepodcast/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MusicIsTheGluePodcast Twitter (X): https://x.com/MusicIsTheGluehttps TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@musicisthegluepodcast Reach out with questions, collabs, questions, etc: [email protected] Remember: No matter the genre, no matter the decade, music is the glue that keeps us together. Stay tuned; stay connected.
    34:27

About Music Is The Glue Podcast

