Library of Congress
The Library's Music and the Brain events offer lectures, conversations and symposia about the explosion of new research at the intersection of cognitive neurosc... More
Available Episodes

  • Music as Medicine
    Host Steve Mencher talks with Dr. Deforia Lane, Director of Music Therapy, Univeristy Hospitals of Cleveland.
    5/23/2011
    19:39
  • The Future of Music
    Host Steve Mencher talks with Tod Machover, composer and Director, Professor of Music and Media, and Director of the Opera of the Future Group at MIT.
    5/23/2011
    27:58
  • Music Therapy, Alzheimer's and Post-Traumatic Stress
    Host Steve Mencher talks with Alicia Clair about Music Therapy, Alzheimer's and Post-Traumatic Stress
    2/15/2011
    17:01
  • Music and Grief
    Host Steve Mencher talks with Music and the Brain Series advisor Kay Redfield Jamison about her book Nothing Was The Same.
    11/30/2010
    17:01
  • Wellness and Growth: Acoustic Medicine and Music Therapy
    Host Steve Mencher talks with Dr. Jayne Standley, Director of the Music Therapy Program, Florida State University.
    9/22/2010
    20:40

More Arts podcasts

About Music and the Brain

The Library's Music and the Brain events offer lectures, conversations and symposia about the explosion of new research at the intersection of cognitive neuroscience and music. Project chair Kay Redfield Jamison convenes scientists and scholars, composers, performers, theorists, physicians, psychologists, and other experts at the Library for a compelling 2-year series, with generous support from the Dana Foundation.
Podcast website

