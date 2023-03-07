Burning Sun - Ep 4: Consent

The scandals are making headlines around the world and K-pop fans react. Jung’s superfan watches as one after another K-pop star is arrested. She has had enough and becomes part of a feminist movement for change against spy cam crimes and misogyny. The woman who made the original allegation against Jung says she regrets not pursuing it. She was viciously trolled after her accusation, and she campaigns to make sure this never happens again to another woman who dares to speak out. For the first time, we give the definitive account of the sex scandals that brought down some of Korea’s biggest K-pop stars. It’s a tale of depravity, power and excess - hidden behind a facade of wholesome pop music. Co-creator, presenter and writer: Chloe Hadjimatheou Local Producer: Lee Hyun Choi Assistant Producer and researcher: Loonie Park and Jeong-One Park Translator and researcher: Jinny Yeon Music: Tom Haines at Brain Audio Sound Design: Carlos San Juan at Brain Audio Co-creator and executive producer: Kavita Puri ACTORS Kang Kyung-Yoon: Julee Cerda Oh Se-Yeon: Rosa Escoda Ryu Ho-Jeong: Tina Chiang Kyung-Mi: Pricilla Chung Jung Joon-Yung: J Sebastian Lee Kakao chat voices: Jun Noh, Wontek Woo, Je Seung Lee Drama director: Anne Isger