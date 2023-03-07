Silicon Valley's tech entrepreneurs are at the vanguard of the fountain of youth - hoping to live longer, healthier lives. Some of them want to live forever. Ps...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 52
Burning Sun - Ep 6: The Reckoning
The K-pop stars are jailed for their crimes and some women hope this and other sex abuse scandals might finally spark a real social change. Instead, all it does is fan the growing divisions between men and women. Then the gender war goes mainstream and plays out during the recent presidential election.
For the first time, we give the definitive account of the sex scandals that brought down some of Korea’s biggest K-pop stars. It’s a tale of depravity, power and excess - hidden behind a facade of wholesome pop music.
Co-creator, presenter and writer: Chloe Hadjimatheou
Local Producer: Lee Hyun Choi
Assistant Producer and researcher: Loonie Park and Jeong-One Park
Translator and researcher: Jinny Yeon
Music: Tom Haines at Brain Audio
Sound Design: Carlos San Juan at Brain Audio
Co-creator and executive producer: Kavita Puri
ACTORS
Kang Kyung-Yoon: Julee Cerda
Goo Hoin: Jun Noh
Choi In-Ho: Je Seung Lee
Drama director: Anne Isger
7/26/2023
29:19
Burning Sun - Ep 5: An Extreme Decision
Journalist Kang receives a surprising call from K-pop royalty Goo-Hara, who wants to help her with her investigation, as some of the people in the chatroom were her friends. Goo Hara, like many South Korean women is a victim of digital sex crime. Her very public battle in taking a stand against it, receives enormous coverage into her private life and she is mercilessly trolled. It’s too much for her, and will end in tragedy.
For the first time, we give the definitive account of the sex scandals that brought down some of Korea's biggest K-pop stars. It’s a tale of depravity, power and excess - hidden behind a facade of wholesome pop music.
Co-creator, presenter and writer: Chloe Hadjimatheou
Local Producer: Lee Hyun Choi
Assistant Producer and researcher: Loonie Park and Jeong-One Park
Translator and researcher: Jinny Yeon
Music: Tom Haines at Brain Audio
Sound Design: Carlos San Juan at Brain Audio
Co-creator and executive producer: Kavita Puri
ACTORS
Kang Kyung-Yoon: Julee Cerda
Goo Hoin: Jun Noh
Drama director: Anne Isger
7/24/2023
29:13
Burning Sun - Ep 4: Consent
The scandals are making headlines around the world and K-pop fans react. Jung’s superfan watches as one after another K-pop star is arrested. She has had enough and becomes part of a feminist movement for change against spy cam crimes and misogyny. The woman who made the original allegation against Jung says she regrets not pursuing it. She was viciously trolled after her accusation, and she campaigns to make sure this never happens again to another woman who dares to speak out.
For the first time, we give the definitive account of the sex scandals that brought down some of Korea’s biggest K-pop stars. It’s a tale of depravity, power and excess - hidden behind a facade of wholesome pop music.
Co-creator, presenter and writer: Chloe Hadjimatheou
Local Producer: Lee Hyun Choi
Assistant Producer and researcher: Loonie Park and Jeong-One Park
Translator and researcher: Jinny Yeon
Music: Tom Haines at Brain Audio
Sound Design: Carlos San Juan at Brain Audio
Co-creator and executive producer: Kavita Puri
ACTORS
Kang Kyung-Yoon: Julee Cerda
Oh Se-Yeon: Rosa Escoda
Ryu Ho-Jeong: Tina Chiang
Kyung-Mi: Pricilla Chung
Jung Joon-Yung: J Sebastian Lee
Kakao chat voices: Jun Noh, Wontek Woo, Je Seung Lee
Drama director: Anne Isger
7/17/2023
28:57
Burning Sun - Ep 3 : The Nightclub
A rival broadcaster reveals a shocking scandal at the exclusive Burning Sun nightclub, co-owned by Seungri – one of the members of Big Bang, and a global K-pop star. There are disturbing accounts emerging of underground rooms where women are taken, and the police investigate. And Journalist Kang is about to drop a bombshell.
For the first time, we give the definitive account of the sex scandals that brought down some of Korea’s biggest K-pop stars. It’s a tale of depravity, power and excess - hidden behind a facade of wholesome pop music.
Co-creator, presenter and writer: Chloe Hadjimatheou
Local Producer: Lee Hyun Choi
Assistant Producer and researcher: Loonie Park and Jeong-One Park
Translator and researcher: Jinny Yeon
Music: Tom Haines at Brain Audio
Sound Design: Carlos San Juan at Brain Audio
Co-creator and executive producer: Kavita Puri
ACTORS
Kang Kyung-Yoon: Julee Cerda
Seungri: Je Seung Lee
Black Pink: Pricilla Chung, Eden Jun
MD Cho: J Sebastian Lee
MD Lee: Winson Ting
Jin-Ah: Eden Jun
Radio Presenters: Winson Ting, J Sebastian Lee
Drama director: Anne Isger
7/10/2023
28:58
Burning Sun - Ep 2: Kakao Talk
Someone is holding popstar Jung’s phone in their hands. And what they see on it is shocking. Another journalist Kang Kyung-Yoon gets a tip-off and starts investigating the chat-rooms, and is overwhelmed by the crimes she sees. Sex videos being shared by well-known celebrities, and in some the women are unconscious and being sexually assaulted. She tracks down some of the victims, and the more she digs, the more she uncovers.
For the first time, we give the definitive account of the sex scandals that brought down some of Korea’s biggest K-pop stars. It’s a tale of depravity, power and excess - hidden behind a facade of wholesome pop music.
Co-creator, presenter and writer: Chloe Hadjimatheou
Local Producer: Lee Hyun Choi
Assistant Producer and researcher: Loonie Park and Jeong-One Park
Translator and researcher: Jinny Yeon
Music: Tom Haines at Brain Audio
Sound Design: Carlos San Juan at Brain Audio
Co-creator and executive producer: Kavita Puri
ACTORS
Joh: Pricilla Chung
Kang Kyung-Yoon: Julee Cerda
Jung Joon-Yung: J Sebastian Lee
Kakao chat voices: Jun Noh, Wontek Woo, Je Seung Lee
Drama director: Anne Isger
Silicon Valley's tech entrepreneurs are at the vanguard of the fountain of youth - hoping to live longer, healthier lives. Some of them want to live forever. Psychologist and technology reporter, Aleks Krotoski ventures into their world and reports back on what they plan to do.