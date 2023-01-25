Murder on the Island: The Lindsay Buziak Story, presented by Capital Daily

In 2008, a young real estate agent named Lindsay Buziak was murdered inside a vacant, $1-million home in Victoria, British Columbia on Vancouver Island.
Lindsa... More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
EP.08 - The Whistleblower
Get up-to-date information on the Lindsay Buziak case and bonus episodes at lindsaybuziakpodcast.com.Murder On The Island: The Lindsay Buziak Story is presented by capitaldaily.ca.
1/25/2023
52:55
EP.07 - Shirley’s lawsuit
Get up-to-date information on the Lindsay Buziak case and bonus episodes at lindsaybuziakpodcast.com.Murder On The Island: The Lindsay Buziak Story is presented by capitaldaily.ca.
1/25/2023
18:33
EP.06 - Developments
Get up-to-date information on the Lindsay Buziak case and bonus episodes at lindsaybuziakpodcast.com.Murder On The Island: The Lindsay Buziak Story is presented by capitaldaily.ca.
1/25/2023
20:55
EP.05 - Shadows
Part I [0:06] Even though Jason and his friend Cohen had summoned police, Jason says they were treated like suspects. He says, “You know, you just find your girlfriend murdered … The cops just show up because we call 911 and they … put us in a police car … What they should have been doing is having like eight, ten, twelve cars out searching right away.”If police had locked the city down, Jason says things might have turned out differently. Part II [5:44] Saanich police speak with a crime analyst named Laura Manning, who is said to have used Facebook for investigative purposes. According to the affiant, Manning had searched through Lindsay’s 700 Facebook friends and noticed something odd. Some of Buziak’s listed friends immediately drew Manning’s attention to them as she recognized them to be involved in criminal drug activity.According to the ITOs, some of Lindsay’s Facebook friends posted regularly on her “wall,” now called a timeline. But as Manning apparently discovered, that usual pattern of activity was disrupted just prior to Lindsay’s murder--and didn’t resume until one day after.Part III [12:57] After the first call between Lindsay and the mystery woman around the end of January, Lindsay created a nickname for the woman’s phone number, “Million Dollar.” As police discovered, the woman’s phone was a prepaid phone activated over the internet.We learn that the phone was used exclusively to call Buziak at her cellular telephone number or her home phone number, to receive calls from Buziak from either her cellular telephone number or her home number, or to check voicemail messages.Part IV [17:35] We don’t know where the crime phone went after the murder. The police have an idea to obtain records relating to every single phone call that had used the same towers as the crime phone, as well as confidential subscriber information.The exact locations the police traveled to are redacted, but the ITOs suggest the test calls were conducted at a ferry terminal in Vancouver, while onboard a BC Ferries vessel, and “every 5 kilometres” along a major route that could be the Patricia Bay Highway.---Get up-to-date information on the Lindsay Buziak case and bonus episodes at lindsaybuziakpodcast.com.Murder On The Island: The Lindsay Buziak Story is presented by capitaldaily.ca.
1/25/2023
23:34
EP.04 - A silence rebroken
Part I [0:11] Zander interviews Jason, who hasn’t spoken about these events since 2010.Part II [2:14] We learn how Jason and Lindsay met and how he believed it could be a lifelong relationship. Some friends think there was trouble in paradise.Part III [4:52] Jason confirms that the woman who contacted Lindsay wanted to buy a $1 million home, and that Linsday was enthusiastic. Jason’s description of Lindsay not being worried seems to differ from what others have told me, and even from a Feb. 2 interview between Jason and the SPD in which Jason says both he and Lindsay believed the circumstances surrounding the clients were “almost too good to be true.”Part IV [12:02] The receptionist at the Remax Camosun office describes Lindsay as feeling “really weird” and even “freaked out” about meeting the couple. Moreover, according to the summary of Jason’s interview, Jason says he repeated his offer to show the properties himself.Part V [18:17] In the summary of the Feb. 6 interview between Jason and police, Jason says he believes the man (who came to view the house and is believed to be involved in Lindsay’s murder) heard Jason’s vehicle approach. According to the court documents, Jason rang the doorbell about 10 times. This is when he really got the sense that something wasn’t right.--Get up-to-date information on the Lindsay Buziak case and bonus episodes at lindsaybuziakpodcast.com.Murder On The Island: The Lindsay Buziak Story is presented by capitaldaily.ca.
About Murder on the Island: The Lindsay Buziak Story, presented by Capital Daily
In 2008, a young real estate agent named Lindsay Buziak was murdered inside a vacant, $1-million home in Victoria, British Columbia on Vancouver Island.
Lindsay’s murder shook the community—and made international news.
But with few new details coming to light, investigators eventually hit a wall.
So in 2019, Capital Daily, a local news and investigative journalism outlet, embarked on a quest for new information about the unsolved murder that continues to haunt the community, Lindsay’s many friends, and her family. The intent was to separate fact from fiction.
Now, people who had sworn off doing another interview are re-breaking their silence.
And people who were close with Lindsay are giving extended interviews for the first time.
With this new podcast series, Capital Daily is finally ready to reveal its reporting, with new details from people who were there. With unexpected twists and turns. And with a glimmer of hope.
Fifteen years after Lindsay’s murder, a new story is ready to be told by investigative journalist Zander Sherman and Capital Daily.