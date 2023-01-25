Murder on the Island: The Lindsay Buziak Story, presented by Capital Daily

EP.05 - Shadows

Part I [0:06] Even though Jason and his friend Cohen had summoned police, Jason says they were treated like suspects. He says, "You know, you just find your girlfriend murdered … The cops just show up because we call 911 and they … put us in a police car … What they should have been doing is having like eight, ten, twelve cars out searching right away."If police had locked the city down, Jason says things might have turned out differently. Part II [5:44] Saanich police speak with a crime analyst named Laura Manning, who is said to have used Facebook for investigative purposes. According to the affiant, Manning had searched through Lindsay's 700 Facebook friends and noticed something odd. Some of Buziak's listed friends immediately drew Manning's attention to them as she recognized them to be involved in criminal drug activity.According to the ITOs, some of Lindsay's Facebook friends posted regularly on her "wall," now called a timeline. But as Manning apparently discovered, that usual pattern of activity was disrupted just prior to Lindsay's murder--and didn't resume until one day after.Part III [12:57] After the first call between Lindsay and the mystery woman around the end of January, Lindsay created a nickname for the woman's phone number, "Million Dollar." As police discovered, the woman's phone was a prepaid phone activated over the internet.We learn that the phone was used exclusively to call Buziak at her cellular telephone number or her home phone number, to receive calls from Buziak from either her cellular telephone number or her home number, or to check voicemail messages.Part IV [17:35] We don't know where the crime phone went after the murder. The police have an idea to obtain records relating to every single phone call that had used the same towers as the crime phone, as well as confidential subscriber information.The exact locations the police traveled to are redacted, but the ITOs suggest the test calls were conducted at a ferry terminal in Vancouver, while onboard a BC Ferries vessel, and "every 5 kilometres" along a major route that could be the Patricia Bay Highway.