About Murder on Sex Island

When a cast member goes missing from the hit reality show Sex Island, producers ask the mysterious private detective Luella van Horn to go undercover as a contestant and solve the case. What the producers don’t know is that Luella van Horn is actually a woman named Marie Jones, a divorced ex-social worker attempting to lead a double life as a glamorous P.I. Unable to resist the opportunity to be a part of her favorite trashy reality show, Marie/Luella takes the case. But the more she learns about Sex Island’s dark underbelly, the harder it gets to make it out alive. She encounters shady producers, sleazy directors, and contestants willing to do whatever it takes to win the $100,000 grand prize. Will she find the killer? Will she find herself? Will she find...love? Find out now, in Sex Island's most dramatic season yet.New chapters are read every week. Narrated by the author, Jo Firestone. Need to find out who did it sooner? Buy the book! Produced by Bari Finkel, and edited by Bari Finkel and Gabrielle Lewis.